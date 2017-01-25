Express Purpose

“Artists are very useful for these times”

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

The evening before Trump took office, artists unveiled a complex response to his election.

Conceived and curated by Washington Heights artist Andrea Arroyo, “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the 2016 Presidential Election,” is a broad reaction to what many considered unthinkable—Donald Trump winning the nation’s highest office.

Just days after the election, Arroyo asked other artists for their response. It was immediate and overwhelming. She got drawings, sketches and images of other fully conceived ideas. As word spread, art poured in from all over the world, mostly from people she’d never met.

So far, she’s received more than 250 works, from about 200 artists. “I’m getting more work every day,” she said.

Each submission is printed in color on 8-1/2 by 11 white paper, giving the responses an eerie uniformity. But the works, on view at NYU’s Kimmel Galleries, range in emotional complexity from rage to sad resignation. There are humorous pieces as too. But it is clear that most of artists who submitted their work don’t appreciate the new president’s form of populism.

Hillary Clinton is depicted as a Joan of Arc figure, clad in shining armor. In another, Trump is shouting, his face clotted with red and purple rage. In another, Trump is in the process of performing a comb-over, his orange locks hiding a swastika tattoo. Still another shows Trump as a marionette, held by an arm extending from a hammer and sickle emblem.

Arroyo wants the show to travel to other cities, where local artists will add to the collection. She hopes the show and the art continues to evolve over time.

“At the very beginning, I got a lot of work about trauma,” she said. But more recent works have expressed responses to issues.

“I think artists are very useful for these times—for creativity and thinking outside of the box,” she said. “We will need the energy and the community and the talent. And for being open minded.”

Not long after announcing the project, she got an email from someone she didn’t know calling her “un-American.” That both surprised and shocked her.

“It’s such a free country. Nothing should be un-American,” she said. “Unless you are talking about curtailing freedom of expression or curtailing freedom in any way—that should be un-American. Anything else is actually very, very American.”

Arroyo created a piece in response to that email which depicts an American flag. The blue field of stars is replaced with a woman embracing the earth. She looks back at the viewer as if to say, “This is my country, and my planet, too.”

“Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the 2016 Presidential Election” is on view at New York University’s Kimmel Galleries, 8th Floor, at 60 Washington Square South until the end of the spring semester. For more information, please visit www.Unnaturalelection.com.