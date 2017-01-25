- English
- Español
Express Purpose
“Artists are very useful for these times”
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
The evening before Trump took office, artists unveiled a complex response to his election.
Conceived and curated by Washington Heights artist Andrea Arroyo, “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the 2016 Presidential Election,” is a broad reaction to what many considered unthinkable—Donald Trump winning the nation’s highest office.
Just days after the election, Arroyo asked other artists for their response. It was immediate and overwhelming. She got drawings, sketches and images of other fully conceived ideas. As word spread, art poured in from all over the world, mostly from people she’d never met.
So far, she’s received more than 250 works, from about 200 artists. “I’m getting more work every day,” she said.
Each submission is printed in color on 8-1/2 by 11 white paper, giving the responses an eerie uniformity. But the works, on view at NYU’s Kimmel Galleries, range in emotional complexity from rage to sad resignation. There are humorous pieces as too. But it is clear that most of artists who submitted their work don’t appreciate the new president’s form of populism.
Hillary Clinton is depicted as a Joan of Arc figure, clad in shining armor. In another, Trump is shouting, his face clotted with red and purple rage. In another, Trump is in the process of performing a comb-over, his orange locks hiding a swastika tattoo. Still another shows Trump as a marionette, held by an arm extending from a hammer and sickle emblem.
Arroyo wants the show to travel to other cities, where local artists will add to the collection. She hopes the show and the art continues to evolve over time.
“At the very beginning, I got a lot of work about trauma,” she said. But more recent works have expressed responses to issues.
“I think artists are very useful for these times—for creativity and thinking outside of the box,” she said. “We will need the energy and the community and the talent. And for being open minded.”
Not long after announcing the project, she got an email from someone she didn’t know calling her “un-American.” That both surprised and shocked her.
“It’s such a free country. Nothing should be un-American,” she said. “Unless you are talking about curtailing freedom of expression or curtailing freedom in any way—that should be un-American. Anything else is actually very, very American.”
Arroyo created a piece in response to that email which depicts an American flag. The blue field of stars is replaced with a woman embracing the earth. She looks back at the viewer as if to say, “This is my country, and my planet, too.”
“Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the 2016 Presidential Election” is on view at New York University’s Kimmel Galleries, 8th Floor, at 60 Washington Square South until the end of the spring semester. For more information, please visit www.Unnaturalelection.com.
Propósito expreso
“Los artistas son muy útiles en estos tiempos”
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
La noche antes de que Trump asumiera el cargo, los artistas revelaron una respuesta compleja a su elección.
Concebida y curada por la artista de Washington Heights, Andrea Arroyo, “Elección antinatural: los artistas responden a la elección presidencial de 2016”, es una amplia reacción a lo que muchos consideraban impensable: Donald Trump ganó el más alto cargo de la nación.
Apenas días después de la elección, Arroyo pidió a otros artistas su respuesta. Fue inmediata y abrumadora. Obtuvo dibujos, bocetos e imágenes de otras ideas totalmente concebidas. A medida que se extendía la palabra, el arte fluía de todo el mundo, en su mayoría de personas que nunca había conocido.
Hasta el momento, ha recibido más de 250 obras, de unos 200 artistas. “Estoy recibiendo más obras todos los días”, dijo.
Cada presentación se imprime en color en papel blanco 8-1/2 por 11, dando a las respuestas una uniformidad misteriosa. Pero las obras, en exhibición en las Galerías Kimmel de NYU, varían en complejidad emocional de la rabia a la triste resignación. Hay piezas humorísticas también. Pero está claro que la mayoría de los artistas que presentaron su obra no aprecian la forma de populismo del nuevo presidente.
Hillary Clinton es representada como una figura de Juana de Arco, vestida con armadura brillante. En otro, Trump está gritando, su rostro coagulado de rabia roja y púrpura. En otro, Trump está en el proceso de realizar un peinado, sus bucles naranjas ocultando un tatuaje de esvástica. Otro más muestra a Trump como una marioneta, sostenida por un brazo que se extiende desde un emblema de martillo y hoz.
Arroyo quiere que la exhibición viaje a otras ciudades, donde los artistas locales puedan agregar su obra a la colección. Ella espera que el espectáculo y el arte continúen evolucionando con el tiempo.
“Al principio, tuve mucho trabajo sobre el trauma”, dijo. Pero las obras más recientes han expresado respuestas a los problemas.
“Creo que los artistas son muy útiles en estos tiempos, por su creatividad y pensar de forma no tradicional”, dijo. “Vamos a necesitar su energía, comunidad y el talento. Y su mente abierta”.
Poco después de anunciar el proyecto, recibió un correo electrónico de alguien que no conocía llamándola “antiestadounidense”. Eso la sorprendió y la conmocionó.
“Es un país tan libre, nada debe ser antiestadounidense”, dijo. “A menos que esté hablando de restringir la libertad de expresión o de restringir la libertad en cualquier forma, eso debería ser antiamericano. Cualquier otra cosa es realmente muy, muy americano”.
Arroyo creó una pieza en respuesta a ese correo electrónico que representa a una bandera estadounidense. El campo azul de las estrellas es reemplazado por una mujer que abraza la tierra. Ella mira hacia atrás al espectador como si dijera: “Este es mi país y mi planeta también”.
“Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the 2016 Presidential Election” Está en exhibición en las Galerías Kimmel de la Universidad de Nueva York, 8° piso, en el No. 60 de Washington Square South hasta el final del semestre de primavera. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.Unnaturalelection.com.