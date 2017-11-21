Eviction Fiction

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Jacinta Duran was shocked after opening her mail one day this past February.

Duran, who lives in a rent-controlled apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, received a notice stating that she needed to vacate her apartment in 90 days because she was not using it as her primary residence, a violation of her lease agreement.

The letter from her landlord’s attorney claimed Duran resided in the Dominican Republic, and that someone else was actually living in her Inwood apartment.

“I was shocked,” Duran stated. “It wasn’t true. I only live here.”

“They said I owned a car in the DR,” she said. “That’s crazy, because I don’t drive. I don’t even have a license.”

A native of the Dominican Republic, Duran has lived in the United States for the past 54 years. Though she visits her native country every year or so for two months at a time, she said she has never maintained a residence there since moving to New York.

Duran said she was frightened of losing her apartment after receiving the notice her lease would not be renewed.

“I was scared,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep. If they’re taking me out of there, where would I go?”

Determined to fight the legal action, Duran sought assistance from Manhattan Legal Services, part of Legal Services NYC. In 2016, Manhattan Legal Services opened an Inwood office at 5030 Broadway, to better support Northern Manhattan tenants having problems with their landlord.

Lawyers there provided Duran with free legal help. They were able to prove that the Sherman Avenue apartment was her only residence, and landlord Barberry Rose Management eventually offered her a renewal lease for the unit.

Thomas Honan, Staff Attorney at Manhattan Legal Services, said tenants who have their lease unjustly threatened should seek assistance to protect their rights.

“If they don’t have legal representation then it might be a really easy and effective way to get them to move out,” Honan said. “If the client doesn’t have someone collecting documents, doesn’t know what to send or know how to assert their rights, they could get scared and just vacate.”

Manhattan Legal Services attorneys said they have witnessed a spike in recent months of Inwood landlords initiating non-primary resident holdover cases against tenants, claiming they don’t actually reside in their apartments.

They insisted that many of the cases are completely without merit, as the targets are long-term residents who can prove that they live full-time in their apartments.

Manhattan Legal Services Staff Attorney John Briggs explained that most of the eviction attempts are coming from landlords Barberry Rose Management and Shaul Koplowitz, who collectively own two dozen buildings in Inwood.

Briggs said the landlords have become “really aggressive” in attempt to evict Inwood tenants from rent-stabilized apartments, reporting that Manhattan Legal Services has taken on more 20 cases in the past six months where the landlords have alleged that tenants are not living in their units.

“They could get aggressive and be careful about it, where they do thorough investigations, and they maybe file a suit against somebody where they’ve got pretty credible evidence that the person who is there doesn’t have a legal right to the apartment,” said Briggs.

“Unfortunately, that’s not what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re doing slipshod investigations, and they’re writing a lot of baseless suits against people.”

Briggs pointed to the case of Juan Minaya, a tenant of a Barberry Rose building on Post Avenue, who received a legal notice in May stating that he did not live in his Inwood apartment.

According to documents filed in New York Civil Court, the landlord asserted that Minaya maintained a residence in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and had phone, cable and television service there registered in his name.

“I’ve lived in my building for 23 years,” Minaya said. “I’ve never lived in New Jersey.”

Voter registration and public records from the State of New Jersey indicate that a Juan B. Minaya resides at the Fort Lee address listed in court documents, with a birth date of 1940.

However, the Post Avenue resident is Juan A. Minaya, born in 1951, with a different social security number than the Fort Lee man.

“It’s mistaken identity,” Briggs said. “How do you even think this is the same guy? Yet they filed a holdover against him.”

“They’re just trying to get people out,” Minaya remarked. “I was worried. New York City isn’t affordable any more. What am I going to do, live under a bridge?”

In December 2016, BSF Inwood, part of Barberry Rose Management Company, purchased a stretch of 13 Inwood buildings for $63.6 million. The portfolio — which includes buildings on Sherman, Post and Vermilyea — includes 352 apartments, many of which are rent-stabilized.

In response to the recent lawsuits, Barberry Rose said that legal notices sent to tenants represent “a small fraction” of the Inwood portfolio, and that 16 cases related to non-primary residence were confirmed as valid, with 10 of those tenants admitting their wrongdoing and surrendering their apartments.

“Barberry Rose Management is proud of its record in providing safe, affordable housing for working-class and middle-class New Yorkers,” said Chris Sciocchetti, Chief Operating Officer of Barberry Rose Management. “Unfortunately, there are a small number of tenants who seek to divert scarce housing resources for non-primary residence purposes. We have a responsibility to our investors, and to all New Yorkers, to make these apartments available for the many New Yorkers who are seeking an affordable home.”

Briggs acknowledged that his agency does receive non-primary residence holdover cases that are legally valid, where the tenant on the lease has left and other people are living in the unit.

“The most common scenario we see is extended family or immediate family, who are unaware that they’re violating the lease, staying there,” Briggs said. “They never really had an intent to defraud a landlord or do anything wrong.”

While some of the legal actions may be valid, tenants said that the number of seemingly meritless cases suggested that landlords were flexing their muscles in attempt to frighten tenants and gentrify the neighborhood.

“I’ve lived in my apartment for 45 years,” said an exasperated Duran. “I’m a good tenant and when I visit the Dominican Republic I pay my rent two months early. For them to do this to me was wrong.”

“They want to take people out and raise the rent,” she added.

Manhattan Legal Services Paralegal Karla Díaz said she canvasses local buildings to connect with tenants and determine if they are experiencing harassment from their landlord. She said that most referrals for Manhattan Legal Services come from word of mouth or from the offices of elected officials.

“People are on edge,” said Díaz. “A lot of clients have been in their homes for 30, 40 years. Most of them are elderly, a lot of them are Spanish speaking, and lack any type of knowledge around the law. Any kind of legal notice makes them very scared.”

Manhattan Legal Services is collaborating with the Metropolitan Council on Housing and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer to spread word to Northern Manhattan tenants about the free legal services available to them.

“In the face of our city’s housing crisis, we need to marshal every bit of available talent and resources to protect affordable units and the families who depend on them,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer, whose office has referred clients to Legal Services NYC. “In Inwood, we’re pursuing that goal by working against meritless eviction proceedings and other tactics employed to scare tenants and remove units from rent stabilization.”

“As a tenant, you can’t confront alone — it has to be done with the help of someone,” Minaya stated. “Sometimes people are scared but it’s good to know there is help.”

Legal Services NYC’s Citywide Legal Assistance Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 917.661.4500, with assistance available in any language.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2w7wkFs.