Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Jacinta Duran was shocked after opening her mail one day this past February. Duran, who lives in a rent-controlled apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, received a notice stating that she needed to vacate her apartment in 90 days because she was not using it as her primary residence, a violation of her lease agreement. The letter from her landlord’s attorney claimed Duran resided in the Dominican Republic, and that someone else was actually living in her Inwood apartment. “I was shocked,” Duran stated. “It wasn’t true. I only live here.” “They said I owned a car in the DR,” she said. “That’s crazy, because I don’t drive. I don’t even have a license.” A native of the Dominican Republic, Duran has lived in the United States for the past 54 years. Though she visits her native country every year or so for two months at a time, she said she has never maintained a residence there since moving to New York. Duran said she was frightened of losing her apartment after receiving the notice her lease would not be renewed. “I was scared,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep. If they’re taking me out of there, where would I go?” Determined to fight the legal action, Duran sought assistance from Manhattan Legal Services, part of Legal Services NYC. In 2016, Manhattan Legal Services opened an Inwood office at 5030 Broadway, to better support Northern Manhattan tenants having problems with their landlord. Lawyers there provided Duran with free legal help. They were able to prove that the Sherman Avenue apartment was her only residence, and landlord Barberry Rose Management eventually offered her a renewal lease for the unit. Thomas Honan, Staff Attorney at Manhattan Legal Services, said tenants who have their lease unjustly threatened should seek assistance to protect their rights. “If they don’t have legal representation then it might be a really easy and effective way to get them to move out,” Honan said. “If the client doesn’t have someone collecting documents, doesn’t know what to send or know how to assert their rights, they could get scared and just vacate.” Manhattan Legal Services attorneys said they have witnessed a spike in recent months of Inwood landlords initiating non-primary resident holdover cases against tenants, claiming they don’t actually reside in their apartments. They insisted that many of the cases are completely without merit, as the targets are long-term residents who can prove that they live full-time in their apartments. Manhattan Legal Services Staff Attorney John Briggs explained that most of the eviction attempts are coming from landlords Barberry Rose Management and Shaul Koplowitz, who collectively own two dozen buildings in Inwood. Briggs said the landlords have become “really aggressive” in attempt to evict Inwood tenants from rent-stabilized apartments, reporting that Manhattan Legal Services has taken on more 20 cases in the past six months where the landlords have alleged that tenants are not living in their units. “They could get aggressive and be careful about it, where they do thorough investigations, and they maybe file a suit against somebody where they’ve got pretty credible evidence that the person who is there doesn’t have a legal right to the apartment,” said Briggs. “Unfortunately, that’s not what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re doing slipshod investigations, and they’re writing a lot of baseless suits against people.” Briggs pointed to the case of Juan Minaya, a tenant of a Barberry Rose building on Post Avenue, who received a legal notice in May stating that he did not live in his Inwood apartment. According to documents filed in New York Civil Court, the landlord asserted that Minaya maintained a residence in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and had phone, cable and television service there registered in his name. “I’ve lived in my building for 23 years,” Minaya said. “I’ve never lived in New Jersey.” Voter registration and public records from the State of New Jersey indicate that a Juan B. Minaya resides at the Fort Lee address listed in court documents, with a birth date of 1940. However, the Post Avenue resident is Juan A. Minaya, born in 1951, with a different social security number than the Fort Lee man. “They’re just trying to get people out,” Minaya remarked. “I was worried. New York City isn’t affordable any more. What am I going to do, live under a bridge?” In December 2016, BSF Inwood, part of Barberry Rose Management Company, purchased a stretch of 13 Inwood buildings for $63.6 million. The portfolio — which includes buildings on Sherman, Post and Vermilyea — includes 352 apartments, many of which are rent-stabilized. In response to the recent lawsuits, Barberry Rose said that legal notices sent to tenants represent “a small fraction” of the Inwood portfolio, and that 16 cases related to non-primary residence were confirmed as valid, with 10 of those tenants admitting their wrongdoing and surrendering their apartments. “Barberry Rose Management is proud of its record in providing safe, affordable housing for working-class and middle-class New Yorkers,” said Chris Sciocchetti, Chief Operating Officer of Barberry Rose Management. “Unfortunately, there are a small number of tenants who seek to divert scarce housing resources for non-primary residence purposes. We have a responsibility to our investors, and to all New Yorkers, to make these apartments available for the many New Yorkers who are seeking an affordable home.” Briggs acknowledged that his agency does receive non-primary residence holdover cases that are legally valid, where the tenant on the lease has left and other people are living in the unit. “The most common scenario we see is extended family or immediate family, who are unaware that they’re violating the lease, staying there,” Briggs said. “They never really had an intent to defraud a landlord or do anything wrong.” While some of the legal actions may be valid, tenants said that the number of seemingly meritless cases suggested that landlords were flexing their muscles in attempt to frighten tenants and gentrify the neighborhood. “I’ve lived in my apartment for 45 years,” said an exasperated Duran. “I’m a good tenant and when I visit the Dominican Republic I pay my rent two months early. For them to do this to me was wrong.” “They want to take people out and raise the rent,” she added. Manhattan Legal Services Paralegal Karla Díaz said she canvasses local buildings to connect with tenants and determine if they are experiencing harassment from their landlord. She said that most referrals for Manhattan Legal Services come from word of mouth or from the offices of elected officials. “People are on edge,” said Díaz. “A lot of clients have been in their homes for 30, 40 years. Most of them are elderly, a lot of them are Spanish speaking, and lack any type of knowledge around the law. Any kind of legal notice makes them very scared.” Manhattan Legal Services is collaborating with the Metropolitan Council on Housing and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer to spread word to Northern Manhattan tenants about the free legal services available to them. “In the face of our city’s housing crisis, we need to marshal every bit of available talent and resources to protect affordable units and the families who depend on them,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer, whose office has referred clients to Legal Services NYC. “In Inwood, we’re pursuing that goal by working against meritless eviction proceedings and other tactics employed to scare tenants and remove units from rent stabilization.” “As a tenant, you can’t confront alone — it has to be done with the help of someone,” Minaya stated. “Sometimes people are scared but it’s good to know there is help.” Legal Services NYC’s Citywide Legal Assistance Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 917.661.4500, with assistance available in any language. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2w7wkFs. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Jacinta Durán se sorprendió después de abrir su correo un día el pasado febrero. Durán, quien vive en un apartamento de alquiler controlado en la avenida Sherman, en Inwood, recibió un aviso que indicaba que necesitaba abandonar su apartamento en 90 días porque no lo estaba utilizando como su residencia principal, lo que constituye una violación de su contrato de alquiler. La carta del abogado de su casero alegaba que Durán residía en la República Dominicana y que alguien más estaba viviendo en su departamento de Inwood. “Me sorprendió”, dijo Duran. “No era cierto. Solo vivo aquí”. “Dijeron que era dueña de un automóvil en la República Dominicana”, dijo. “Eso es una locura, porque no conduzco. Ni siquiera tengo una licencia”. Originaria de la República Dominicana, Durán ha vivido en los Estados Unidos durante los últimos 54 años. Aunque visita su país natal cada año más o menos durante dos meses, dijo que nunca ha mantenido una residencia allí desde que se mudó a Nueva York. Durán dijo que tenía miedo de perder su apartamento después de recibir el aviso de que su contrato de alquiler no sería renovado. “Tenía miedo”, dijo. “No podía dormir. Si me sacaban de ahí, ¿a dónde iría?”. Decidida a luchar contra la acción legal, Durán buscó ayuda de Manhattan Legal Services, parte de Legal Services NYC. En 2016, Manhattan Legal Services abrió una oficina en Inwood, en el No. 5030 de Broadway, para apoyar mejor a los inquilinos del norte de Manhattan con problemas con su arrendador. Los abogados le proporcionaron a Durán ayuda legal gratuita. Pudieron probar que el apartamento de la avenida Sherman era su única residencia y el propietario, Barberry Rose Management, eventualmente le ofreció un contrato de renovación para la unidad. Thomas Honan, abogado de Manhattan Legal Services, dijo que los inquilinos cuyo contrato de alquiler es injustamente amenazado, deben buscar ayuda para proteger sus derechos. “Si no tienen representación legal, entonces podría ser una forma muy fácil y efectiva de lograr que se muden”, dijo Honan. “Si el cliente no tiene a alguien recopilando documentos, no sabe qué enviar ni cómo hacer valer sus derechos, podría asustarse y simplemente desocupar”. Insistieron en que muchos de los casos son completamente sin mérito, ya que los objetivos son residentes a largo plazo que pueden demostrar que viven a tiempo completo en sus apartamentos. John Briggs, abogado de Manhattan Legal Services, explicó que la mayoría de los intentos de desalojo provienen de los propietarios Barberry Rose Management y Shaul Koplowitz, quienes poseen colectivamente dos docenas de edificios en Inwood. Briggs dijo que los propietarios se han vuelto “muy agresivos” en su intento por desalojar a los inquilinos de Inwood de los apartamentos con renta estabilizada, informando que Manhattan Legal Services ha aceptado más de 20 casos en los últimos seis meses en los que los propietarios han alegado que los inquilinos no viven en sus unidades. “Podrían volverse agresivos y tener cuidado al respecto, realizando investigaciones exhaustivas y tal vez presentando una demanda contra alguien en la que tengan pruebas bastante creíbles de que la persona que está ahí no tiene derecho legal al apartamento”, dijo Briggs. “Lamentablemente, eso no es lo que están haciendo”, dijo. “Están haciendo investigaciones descuidadas y escribiendo muchas demandas sin fundamento contra las personas”. Briggs destacó el caso de Juan Minaya, un inquilino de un edificio de Barberry Rose en la avenida Post que recibió un aviso legal en mayo que decía que no vivía en su departamento de Inwood. De acuerdo con los documentos presentados en el Tribunal Civil de Nueva York, el propietario afirmó que Minaya mantenía una residencia en Fort Lee, Nueva Jersey, y que el servicio de teléfono, cable y televisión estaba registrado a su nombre. “He vivido en mi edificio durante 23 años”, dijo Minaya. “Nunca he vivido en Nueva Jersey”. El registro de votantes y los registros públicos del Estado de Nueva Jersey indican que un Juan B. Minaya reside en la dirección de Fort Lee mencionada en los documentos judiciales, con una fecha de nacimiento de 1940. Sin embargo, el residente de la avenida Post es Juan A. Minaya, nacido en 1951, con un número de seguro social diferente al de Fort Lee. “Es una identidad equivocada”, dijo Briggs. “¿Cómo se puede incluso pensar que es el mismo tipo? Sin embargo, se presentó un aplazamiento contra él”. “Simplemente están tratando de sacar a la gente”, comentó Minaya. “Estaba preocupado. La ciudad de Nueva York ya no es asequible. ¿Qué voy a hacer, vivir bajo un puente?” En diciembre de 2016, BSF Inwood, parte de Barberry Rose Management Company, compró un tramo de 13 edificios de Inwood por $63.6 millones de dólares. La cartera, que incluye edificios en Sherman, Post y Vermilyea, incluye 352 apartamentos, muchos de los cuales tienen renta estabilizada. En respuesta a las demandas recientes, Barberry Rose dijo que los avisos legales enviados a los inquilinos representan “una pequeña fracción” de la cartera de Inwood y que 16 casos relacionados con la residencia no primaria se confirmaron como válidos, que 10 de esos inquilinos admitieron haber cometido un error y entregaron sus apartamentos. “Barberry Rose Management se enorgullece de su récord de proporcionar viviendas seguras y asequibles para los neoyorquinos de clase media y trabajadora”, dijo Chris Sciocchetti, director de operaciones de Barberry Rose Management. “Infortunadamente, hay un pequeño número de inquilinos que buscan desviar los escasos recursos de vivienda para fines de residencia no primaria. Tenemos la responsabilidad de que nuestros inversionistas y todos los neoyorquinos hagan que estos apartamentos estén disponibles para los muchos neoyorquinos que buscan un hogar asequible”. Briggs reconoció que su agencia recibe casos de retención de residencia no primaria que son legalmente válidos, donde el inquilino del arrendamiento se fue y otras personas viven en la unidad. “El escenario más común que vemos es a la familia extendida o la inmediata, que no saben que están violando el contrato de arrendamiento permaneciendo ahí”, dijo. “Nunca tuvieron la intención de defraudar a un propietario o de hacer algo incorrecto”. Si bien algunas de las acciones legales pueden ser válidas, los inquilinos dijeron que el número de casos aparentemente sin fundamento sugería que los propietarios estaban intentando asustar a los inquilinos y aburguesar el vecindario. “He vivido en mi apartamento durante 45 años”, dijo una Durán exasperada. “Soy una buena inquilina y cuando visito la República Dominicana, pago el alquiler dos meses antes. Que ellos me hicieran esto estuvo mal”. “Quieren sacar a la gente y aumentar el alquiler”, agregó. Karla Díaz, asistente legal de Manhattan Legal Services, dijo que sondea en los edificios locales para conectarse con los inquilinos y determinar si están sufriendo hostigamiento por parte del propietario. Dijo que la mayoría de las referencias de Manhattan Legal Services provienen del boca a boca o de las oficinas de los funcionarios electos. “La gente está nerviosa”, dijo Díaz. “Muchos clientes han estado en sus casas durante 30 o 40 años. La mayoría de ellos son ancianos, muchos hablan español y carecen de cualquier tipo de conocimiento sobre la ley. Cualquier tipo de aviso legal les da mucho miedo”. Manhattan Legal Services está colaborando con el Concejo Metropolitano de Vivienda y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, para difundir información a los inquilinos del norte de Manhattan acerca de los servicios legales gratuitos disponibles para ellos. “Frente a la crisis de la vivienda de nuestra ciudad, tenemos que reunir todo el talento y los recursos disponibles para proteger las unidades asequibles y a las familias que dependen de ellas”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, cuya oficina ha derivado clientes a Legal Services NYC. “En Inwood estamos persiguiendo ese objetivo trabajando contra los procedimientos de desalojo sin mérito y otras tácticas empleadas para asustar a los inquilinos y eliminar las unidades de alquiler estabilizado”. “Como inquilino, no puedes enfrentarte solo: tiene que hacerse con la ayuda de alguien”, dijo Minaya. “A veces las personas tienen miedo, pero es bueno saber que hay ayuda”. Para obtener más información, vaya a http://bit.ly/2w7wkFs.
Eviction Fiction
Desalojo de ficción
La línea directa de ayuda legal para toda la ciudad de Legal Services NYC está abierta de lunes a viernes de 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. en el 917.661.4500, con ayuda disponible en cualquier idioma.
