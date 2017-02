“Equity and opportunity”

SBS amplifies services and outreach

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

SBS is open for business – and more.

The city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS) will soon unveil a capital access program to assist Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs), allowing businesses to borrow up to $500,000 at a 3 percent interest rate if they have won a city contract or are bidding on a city contract.

“We think that’s going to be a game changer for a lot of M/WBEs in terms of getting access to capital,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop, who revealed the funding program during a discussion at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) on Fri., Feb. 10th.

Bishop said proper financing is one of the top challenges facing the city’s small businesses, and explained that his agency assists business owners in getting loans.

“Businesses spend a lot of time looking for the right lender. In some cases, they find the wrong lender,” Bishop said. “We want to make sure that businesses know that we are there to guide them through that process.”

SBS works with a network of more than 40 banks, Bishop said, which connected small businesses with more than $60 million in loans during 2016.

“We’ll help you package your loan application, and we won’t leave you until you get the loan,” said Bishop.

Bishop said that while the city considers small businesses to be entities with 125 employees or less, SBS often caters to much smaller business, with 15 or fewer employees.

The agency provides extensive resources to assist M/WBEs in responding to Request for Proposals (RFPs), he added.

“We have staff members who will sit down and review the RFP with you,” said Bishop, who noted that M/WBE’s frequently don’t have the staffing capacity to devote adequate attention to replying to RFPs.

“They may forget to sign page 35 on Addendum A,” remarked Bishop. “We want to make sure we eliminate all the technicalities.”

Bishop discussed his agency’s Immigrant Business Initiative, through which SBS collaborates with community-based partners to host workshops in various languages. Almost half of small businesses in New York City are immigrant owned.

While Bishop pledged his agency would support immigrant-owned businesses in the face of executive actions coming from the Trump administration, he admitted that he is unsure how the new orders would immediately affect how immigrant business owners operate.

“I have to truthfully tell businesses owners ‘I don’t know,’” he stated. “But what I do know is that the city will remain committed to immigrants and immigrant entrepreneurs.”

Bishop said his agency also provides help with understanding the regulatory environment, and can send consultants to visit a small business to ensure they are in compliance with city ordinances.

“Any business owner can request a compliance advisor to come visit their site, and we do a mock inspection to identify potential violations before inspector comes out,” explained Bishop.

Since the program launched, over 4,000 businesses have been helped by an SBS compliance advisor, Bishop noted.

SBS is also completing an online portal, slated for launch by the end of 2017, where business owners can view all of their city licenses with in one place and conduct transactions with different agencies, said Bishop.

However, the Commissioner noted that his agency sometimes struggles to get word out regarding its work.

“A lot of businesses don’t know that we have services available at no cost to them.”

The agency has also introduced a Neighborhood Fellows program to help community-based organizations with commercial revitalization projects and connect locals with city resources. Fellows are paid by SBS and embedded full-time for nine months at a community-based organization to help expand capacity.

“We’re doing things with a lens of equity and opportunity,” remarked Bishop. “We want to ensure that we’re reaching into underserved communities and investing in communities.”

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/1NS1dVt.