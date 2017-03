Ensuring the Stability of Home

‎By Andrew Hevesi

In a few short weeks, the New York State legislature will release its budget for this fiscal year. Our budget proposal will reflect a full agenda of priorities aimed at improving the lives of all New Yorkers.

Few issues we face are as urgent as our state’s growing homeless crisis. Across New York State, 80,000 families are at risk of becoming homeless. An unprecedented 150,000 children are homeless each year. More than 127,000 men, women, and children slept in New York City shelters in the fiscal year ending in June 2016, according to the NYC Department of Homeless Services. Not since the Great Depression have we seen these levels of homelessness.

To address this crisis, my staff and I have worked with a coalition of housing advocates and experts to create a new program called Home Stability Support (HSS). This new statewide rental supplement will replace the existing state and local rental subsidies that have failed to meet the housing needs of New York families. HSS will be 100% federally and state-funded, and available to families and individuals eligible for public assistance benefits who are facing eviction, are currently homeless, or are at risk of losing their home due to factors such as domestic violence or hazardous living conditions.

Our coalition recently reached a new level of support in Albany when Bronx Senator Jeff Klein, Leader of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), agreed to spearhead the effort for HSS in the State Senate. Senator Klein has been a staunch defender of vulnerable families in the Bronx and now, with his support, HSS stands a chance to pass the both houses of the legislature and arrive on Governor Cuomo’s desk. In endorsing HSS, the Senator joins a growing groundswell of bipartisan support. Over 110 of my Assembly colleagues on both sides of the aisle – including Majority Leader Morelle and Minority Leader Kolb – have signed our letter urging the Governor to support HSS.

I’m proud to say that we have also gained the support of numerous elected officials and advocates across the five boroughs. New York City Public Advocate Letitia James supports HSS, as does Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. More than 30 New York City Council members, including the Council’s Progressive Caucus, have signed on. Congressman Joe Crowley has also joined our coalition.

Implementing HSS would help our state’s most vulnerable families and individuals get back on their feet during difficult times and remain in their homes. Not only is this the right thing to do, but it also makes financial sense for New York’s taxpayers.

For example, the current average cost of sheltering a family with children in this city is $38,460 per year. HSS, on the other hand, will cost an average of $11,224 for that same family with children. This translates into net savings of $27,000 per year, with similar savings expected in counties across the state. In total, HSS would cost approximately $450 million a year, one third of what we currently spend to provide shelter for the homeless.

Implementing HSS will also reduce the expenses of associated services such as emergency room visits, law enforcement costs, soup kitchens, and our overburdened court system. Last year, the city’s housing court system heard 260,000 cases, of which more than two thirds involved non-payment of rent.

I saw this first-hand when I joined the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys for a rally in support of HSS outside Bronx Housing Court, the busiest housing court in the city. A recent analysis by the NYC Bar Association found that just preventing the evictions of roughly 5,000 households could save $251 million a year in New York City alone.

In light of these clear financial and social benefits, our coalition of elected officials, advocates, non-profit organizations, and individuals is urging Governor Cuomo to support the inclusion of HSS in the state budget. We welcome all New Yorkers to join in this request by going to www.homestabilitysupport.com and signing our letter to the Governor.

The homeless crisis impacts us all, whether or not it touches us or our families personally. We have the chance to make a real difference in the lives of countless New Yorkers, and I’m proud to see so many of my colleagues at all levels of government join this effort. Mark my words – 2017 will be the year that we as a state come together to help our most vulnerable neighbors.

Andrew Hevesi is a Democratic member of the New York State Assembly representing the 28th Assembly District and serves as the Social Services Chair.