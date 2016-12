End Of Year Giving Tips

As you consider making end-of-year charitable donations, the office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has issued a new report to consider on charities and charitable campaign donations.

Pennies for Charities: Where Your Money Goes; Fundraising by Professional Fundraisers found that one third of charitable donations end up in the pocket of professional fundraisers.

The office offered the following tips for responding to charity solicitations.

Research the charity

Check out the charity’s website.

Consult the Office of the Attorney General’s Charities Bureau website at http://bit.ly/2i5OlOC to review an organization’s tax returns and its financial report.

Consult the Office of the Attorney General's Pennies for Charities database at http://bit.ly/2ijXJgC to see its fundraising costs and results.

Donate Via Secure Web Addresses

When donating online, make sure the website is secure; the web address should begin with “https.”

Ask How Your Donation Will Be Used

Ask specifically how the charity plans to use your donation, including the services and organizations your donation will support.

Report Suspicious Organizations

If you believe an organization is misrepresenting its work, or that a scam is taking place, please contact the Attorney General’s Charities Bureau at charities.bureau@ag.ny.gov or 212.416.8401.