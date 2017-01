En Foco Fellows

Find your focus.

En Foco, the arts organization serving supporters of photographers of color, is accepting submissions for its 2017 Photography Fellowship.

The Fellowship is designed to support photographers of color who demonstrate the highest quality of work as determined by a photography panel of peers and industry professionals. Submission Deadline is Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Fellowships will be announced in mid-March. The contact e-mail is ‎fellowship@enfoco.org‎.‎

The Photography Fellowship Program ‎will award ten fellowships of a $1,000 each; participate in the 2017 Fellowship Group Exhibition; feature the Fellows in En Foco’s Nueva Luz publication, in printed and online editions; and provide professional development and networking opportunities. En Foco is highly regarded for its leadership in the variety of ways it supports photographers of color and for its advocacy role in addressing the issues related to the lack of cultural equity and access.

Who Can Apply: (1) Photographers of Latino, African, Asian American heritage, and Native Peoples of the Americas and the Pacific; (2) Must be a resident of New York City or New York State for the past year at the time of submission and must show proof of residency; (3) Must be at least 18 years of age; (4) Collaborating photographers are eligible to apply, but only one photographer can submit the application; (5) Previous winners of En Foco’s New Works Fellowship Program prior to 2014 are eligible to apply; (6) Photography for consideration must represent work completed after 2014.

Who Cannot Apply: (1) Graduate or undergraduate students matriculated in a fine art and/or photography degree program at the time of application submission; (2) En Foco’s Board members and staff are ineligible to apply.

Panel Process: The Fellowships selected are based exclusively on the excellence and quality of the work submitted. All work will be reviewed by panelists selected from a pool of photography and photography-related professions, such as photographers, curators, critics, and collectors. Each year, new panelists are chosen to ensure a fresh perspective in the fellowship review process. En Foco’s Board of Directors will review the panel recommendations to assure the integrity of the process and formally approve the Fellowship awardees.

Award Notification: The ten Fellowship Awardees will be notified via email. The Awardees will each receive $750 dollars with the balance of $250 to be remitted at the Fellowship Awardees’ participation in their exhibition.

Submission Requirements: (1) Create an account with Submittable.com; (2) Include a written description (no more than 400 words). Describe specific aspects of your work practices such as subject matter, context, content, location and personal relevance; (3) A one-page resume and 200-word biography; (4) A 200-word artist statement about your work; (5) Five images, follow the sizing guidelines; (6) Head shot (300 dpi, jpeg only). The application form does not have to be completed in a single session. The system will save your draft application. We suggest that you save often as you fill out the form, and that you save a copy of any narrative texts.

En Foco is a non-profit organization that nurtures and supports contemporary fine art and documentary photographers of diverse cultures, primarily U.S. residents of Latino, African and Asian Heritage, and Native Peoples of the Americas and the Pacific. Since it was founded in 1974, En Foco has sought to advocate for the equitable support and access to resources for photographers of color through its sustained commitment to providing financial support, public programming, information services and cultural advocacy initiatives.