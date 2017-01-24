- English
Miranda nears award grand slam
The hits just keep coming for Lin-Manuel Miranda.
With his Oscar nomination Tuesday for best original song for “How Far I’ll Go,” from the animated film Moana, the writer, rapper actor and composer is on the cusp of joining the exclusive “EGOT” club — performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.
Only 12 others have achieved a sweep of all four major entertainment industry awards: Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin and Robert López.
Hamilton creator Miranda, 37, would be the youngest person to reach EGOT status, as well as the fastest— the Inwood-born star won his first Tony in 2008 for the musical In the Heights.
Miranda has one Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys. He scored his Emmy win in 2014 for his work creating original music and lyrics for the 2013 Tony Awards.
He also won a Pulitzer Prize and an Olivier Award for Hamilton in 2016 and was named a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” in 2015.
The 2017 Oscars will be held on February 26 in Los Angeles.
In the category of “Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures,” Miranda’s Moana tune will compete against two songs from La La Land, as well as compositions from Trolls and Jim: The James Foley Story.
El embeleco EGOT
By Luis A. Miranda
Lin-Manuel was born to delight us with his songs, his impressions, and his performances. My mother always spoke of “Lin-Manuel y sus embelecos” (a term of endearment for “games”). She and my father, may they rest in peace, waited anxiously for summers when Lin-Manuel and his older sister, Lucecita, arrived in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Throughout those summer months, Lin-Manuel spent his time filming movies, writing and performing songs, and delighting anyone who would applaud his clowning around.
Nothing has changed in the last 33 years: Lin-Manuel continues to enchant us with his art and his unique interpretation of the world. My wife, Luz, and I, are living as if in a fairy tale. It would seem Disney has taken over our lives and created a vivid script with music and joy – filled with characters who work hard.
My son’s triumphs are those of our family, of our friends and of our community. I distinctly remember the euphoria of my tribe when he won his first Tony for In the Heights. Vanessa, Lin-Manuel’s wife, Lucecita and her husband Luis, and my wife, waited with baited breath to hear the winner announced. There were 17 Mirandas at Radio City that night, and when his name was read, I heard the resounding cheers of every single one of them. When we got home that night, we were met by flowers left by the neighbors at our front door.
Then came the Grammy. Later, the first Emmy, the ceremony for which Lin-Manuel and I flew to Los Angeles to attend. When his category was called, we clasped hands just as when he was a child and I would help him cross the street. As his and Tom Kitt’s names were announced, the two scampered onto the stage like dazed little boys entering a candy store. It was that prize that brought him closer to being one of the 12 members of the EGOT Club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners).
And with Hamilton there have been more awards, including a Pulitzer and an Olivier, the theater award in England.
Our joy is boundless.
Now, to get to the EGOT Club, Lin-Manuel will need an Oscar. His nomination as Best Songwriter for “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s production Moana, brings him closer to that exclusive club of just 12 members, which also includes another Boricua – Rita Moreno.
The Oscars in my house have always been enjoyed by all, especially by Luz and Lin-Manuel. Over the years, the two would talk all throughout the hours-long broadcasts.
It was then that the deal was sealed. Along the way, they promised each other that if he were ever nominated, she would be his “plus one.”
So on February 26th, Luz and Lin-Manuel will enjoy the Oscars, not on television, but in person – y a todo color.
Miranda se acerca al Grand Slam de premios
Los éxitos le siguen llegando a Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Con su nominación al Oscar el martes por la mejor canción original de “How Far I Will Go”, de la película de animación Moana, El escritor, actor rapero y compositor, está en el umbral de unirse al exclusivo Club “EGOT”, conformado por artistas que han ganado un Emmy, un Grammy, un Oscar y un Tony.
Sólo otros 12 han logrado un barrido de los cuatro grandes premios de la industria del entretenimiento: Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin y Robert López.
Miranda, de 37 años y creador de Hamilton, sería la persona más joven en alcanzar el estatus EGOT, así como la más rápida: la estrella de Inwood ganó su primer Tony en 2008 por el musical In the Heights.
Miranda tiene un Emmy, dos Grammys y tres Tonys. Él anotó su triunfo del Emmy en 2014 por su labor creando la música original y las letras para los premios Tony 2013.
También ganó un Premio Pulitzer y un Premio Olivier por Hamilton en 2016, y fue nombrado un “genio” de la fundación MacArthur en 2015.
La ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2017 se llevará a cabo el 26 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
En la categoría de “Logros en Música Escrita para Películas”, la canción de Miranda Moana competirá contra dos canciones de La La Land, así como contra composiciones de Trolls and Jim: The James Foley Story.
El embeleco EGOT
Por Luis A. Miranda
Lin-Manuel nació para deleitarnos con sus canciones, su actuación, sus mímicas de todos nosotros.
Mi mamá siempre hablaba de “Lin-Manuel y sus embelecos.” Ella y mi papá, que en paz descansen, esperaban ansiosos los veranos cuando Lin-Manuel y su hermana mayor, Lucecita, llegaban a Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, a disfrutar de la familia al otro lado del charco.
Y durante todo el verano, Lin-Manuel se la pasaba filmando películas, escribiendo e interpretando canciones y deleitando a cualquiera que estuviera listo a aplaudirle sus “monerías”.
Nada ha cambiado en los últimos 33 años: Lin-Manuel sigue deleitándonos con su arte y su interpretación del mundo. Mi esposa Luz y yo vivimos en un cuento de hadas. Es como si Disney se hubiese apoderado de nuestras vidas creando un guión de música, alegría y personajes que trabajan mucho.
Los triunfos de mi hijo son de toda la familia, de nuestros amigos, de nuestra comunidad. Recuerdo la euforia de mi tribu cuando ganó su primer Tony por In the Heights. Vanessa, su esposa, Lucecita y su esposo Luis y mi esposa, nos mordíamos los labios y esperábamos con ansiedad y deleite, que anunciaran al ganador. Habíamos 17 Mirandas en el Radio City, y cuando leyeron su nombre, oí la algarabía de los miembros de la tribu. Cuando esa noche llegamos a la casa, los vecinos nos habían traído flores que nos esperaban en la puerta.
Luego vino el Grammy. Luego el primer Emmy. Él y yo, volamos a Los Ángeles. Cuando llegó su categoría, nos apretamos las manos como cuando él era un nenito e íbamos a cruzar la calle. Cuando mencionaron su nombre y el de su compañero Tom Kitt, subieron al escenario como dos muchachitos en busca de dulces. Era que ese premio lo acercaba a ser uno de los 12 que forman el club de los EGOT (ganadores de Emmy, Grammy, Oscar y Tony). Y luego con Hamilton vinieron tantos galardones incluyendo un Pulitzer y un Olivier, el premio de teatro en Inglaterra, que la alegría era continúa.
Pero para llegar al Club de los EGOTs, Lin-Manuel necesita un Oscar. Su nominación como mejor compositor por la canción, “How Far I’ll Go”, de la producción de Disney, Moana, lo acerca a ese club de 12 donde hay otra boricua, Rita Moreno. Los Oscares en mi casa eran disfrutados por todos, pero especialmente por Luz y Lin-Manuel. Luz recuerda las muchas conversaciones que tuvo con Lin-Manuel durante la trasmisión de la Academia. Y así hicieron la promesa que si alguna vez él era nominado, ella sería su acompañante. Así que el 26 de febrero, Luz y Lin-Manuel disfrutaran de los Oscares, no en la televisión pero en vivo y a todo color.