Miranda nears award grand slam

The hits just keep coming for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

With his Oscar nomination Tuesday for best original song for “How Far I’ll Go,” from the animated film Moana, the writer, rapper actor and composer is on the cusp of joining the exclusive “EGOT” club — performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Only 12 others have achieved a sweep of all four major entertainment industry awards: Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin and Robert López.

Hamilton creator Miranda, 37, would be the youngest person to reach EGOT status, as well as the fastest— the Inwood-born star won his first Tony in 2008 for the musical In the Heights.

Miranda has one Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys. He scored his Emmy win in 2014 for his work creating original music and lyrics for the 2013 Tony Awards.

He also won a Pulitzer Prize and an Olivier Award for Hamilton in 2016 and was named a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” in 2015.

The 2017 Oscars will be held on February 26 in Los Angeles.

In the category of “Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures,” Miranda’s Moana tune will compete against two songs from La La Land, as well as compositions from Trolls and Jim: The James Foley Story.

El embeleco EGOT

By Luis A. Miranda

Lin-Manuel was born to delight us with his songs, his impressions, and his performances. My mother always spoke of “Lin-Manuel y sus embelecos” (a term of endearment for “games”). She and my father, may they rest in peace, waited anxiously for summers when Lin-Manuel and his older sister, Lucecita, arrived in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Throughout those summer months, Lin-Manuel spent his time filming movies, writing and performing songs, and delighting anyone who would applaud his clowning around.

Nothing has changed in the last 33 years: Lin-Manuel continues to enchant us with his art and his unique interpretation of the world. My wife, Luz, and I, are living as if in a fairy tale. It would seem Disney has taken over our lives and created a vivid script with music and joy – filled with characters who work hard.

My son’s triumphs are those of our family, of our friends and of our community. I distinctly remember the euphoria of my tribe when he won his first Tony for In the Heights. Vanessa, Lin-Manuel’s wife, Lucecita and her husband Luis, and my wife, waited with baited breath to hear the winner announced. There were 17 Mirandas at Radio City that night, and when his name was read, I heard the resounding cheers of every single one of them. When we got home that night, we were met by flowers left by the neighbors at our front door.

“My son’s triumphs are those of our community”.

Then came the Grammy. Later, the first Emmy, the ceremony for which Lin-Manuel and I flew to Los Angeles to attend. When his category was called, we clasped hands just as when he was a child and I would help him cross the street. As his and Tom Kitt’s names were announced, the two scampered onto the stage like dazed little boys entering a candy store. It was that prize that brought him closer to being one of the 12 members of the EGOT Club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners).

And with Hamilton there have been more awards, including a Pulitzer and an Olivier, the theater award in England.

Our joy is boundless.

Now, to get to the EGOT Club, Lin-Manuel will need an Oscar. His nomination as Best Songwriter for “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s production Moana, brings him closer to that exclusive club of just 12 members, which also includes another Boricua – Rita Moreno.

The Oscars in my house have always been enjoyed by all, especially by Luz and Lin-Manuel. Over the years, the two would talk all throughout the hours-long broadcasts.

It was then that the deal was sealed. Along the way, they promised each other that if he were ever nominated, she would be his “plus one.”

So on February 26th, Luz and Lin-Manuel will enjoy the Oscars, not on television, but in person – y a todo color.