Driving down hunger

This time, shop and drop.

A collaborative effort to encourage local volunteerism and help boost the supply of local food banks is coming to a supermarket near you.

Stop & Shop Supermarkets, together with NBC4 New York and Telemundo 47, are together hosting a large-scale food drive on Sat., Apr. 8th.

The day-long drive is billed as “Feeding Our Families” and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Donations of non-perishable supplies and personal hygiene items (such as baby diapers) can be made at 199 Stop & Shop locations. Residents can visit any of Stop & Shop location and place donation items inside clearly labeled collections bins. Volunteers from partnering food banks and food rescue organizations will then collect and pack all donated items to distribute to local families.

To access a map of food donation locations and a sample shopping list of high-need items, please visit http://bit.ly/2o6wVXU.

Food bank operations face periods of greatest need between January and August — a time outside of traditional periods of giving and volunteering coinciding with the holiday season. Non-perishable items are requested by families daily, but the most frequently-requested items are those not covered by public assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP. These requests range from baby diapers to personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, tampons and more.

The drive also features the “Give 4” volunteer recruitment initiative. Those that register to volunteer four hours of their time every four months at local food banks can contribute beyond stocking shelves, packing supplies and making local deliveries. “Give 4” donors can also assist local food banks and rescue operations through non-physical, customized tasks including accounting, social media, digital marketing and advertising, among others.

“We see it time and time again: local families forced to choose between putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their head and children being forced to go to bed hungry,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47. “We encourage our viewers to come out on April 8 and join us to help us strengthen the communities we all call home.”

In 2016, Stop & Shop donated almost $4 million to hunger relief agencies throughout the region.

“Stop & Shop is proud to continue its long-standing support of local food banks and pantries on behalf of Feeding Our Families,” said Bob Yager, Stop & Shop New York Division Lead. “This will be the largest single-day food drive Stop & Shop has ever hosted, and our associates are eager to make this incredible event a success.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2o6wVXU.