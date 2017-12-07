They’re dreaming on. Undocumented college students, often referred to as DREAMers, based at the City University of New York (CUNY) are about to sponsor their fourth annual education conference. Each year, the event convenes undocumented immigrants, elected officials and supporters from across the state to develop solutions and resources to assist students with higher education. DREAMers convene
Annual student conference to be held
Los DREAMers se reúnen
Se realizará conferencia anual de estudiantes
Aun soñaran.
Estudiantes universitarios indocumentados, a menudo llamados DREAMers, con sede en la City University de Nueva York (CUNY por sus siglas en ingles), están a punto de patrocinar su cuarta conferencia anual de educación.
Cada año, el evento convoca a inmigrantes indocumentados, funcionarios electos y simpatizantes de todo el estado para desarrollar soluciones y recursos para ayudar a los estudiantes de educación superior.
Usando el tema “El futuro comienza hoy”, el evento de este año se centrará en la resiliencia frente a una atmósfera política desafiante y las políticas que afectan a los inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos.
“El objetivo es reunir la mayor cantidad de recursos posible y mantenernos enfocados en el futuro, con el clima político como está”, dijo Isaac Montiel, uno de los organizadores de la conferencia. “Más que nunca, los estudiantes necesitan saber que son apoyados”.
La conferencia se llevará a cabo el sábado 9 de diciembre en la Preparatoria de la Comunidad Internacional en el Bronx.
El orador principal será el congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien fue indocumentado y ahora es el primer miembro dominicano-americano del Congreso.
Las sesiones de educación matutina se enfocarán en el estado de los inmigrantes en Nueva York y contarán con panelistas de la Oficina de Asuntos Migratorios del Alcalde y el senador estatal José Peralta.
“La intención es destacar lo que sucede a nivel local”, dijo Montiel.
Por la tarde, la conferencia contará con sesiones breves sobre inmigración a nivel nacional e internacional, dijo Montiel, con discusiones sobre DACA, refugiados, reforma migratoria y el TPS.
DREAMers de CUNY es un grupo dirigido por estudiantes que defiende las políticas que apoyan la educación universitaria de los estudiantes indocumentados.
Montiel, actualmente estudiante de último año en la Facultad de Tecnología de la Ciudad de Nueva York, dijo que la conferencia continúa creciendo cada año y atrajo a más de 300 asistentes en 2016.
Los organizadores de la conferencia están buscando donaciones de MetroCards y computadoras portátiles para ayudar a los estudiantes de bajos ingresos.
“Estos son elementos esenciales para los estudiantes, pero a menudo son muy difíciles de pagar”, comentó Montiel, quien dijo que era vital organizar eventos donde los estudiantes inmigrantes pudieran sentirse conectados.
“Juntos, afrontaremos audazmente todos los obstáculos con unidad”, dijo.
La conferencia DREAMers de CUNY se llevará a cabo el 2 de diciembre de 9 a.m. a 4:30 p.m. en la Preparatoria de la Comunidad Internacional, No. 345 de la Avenida Brook, Bronx, Nueva York.
Para inscribirse vaya a www.cunydreamers.org/annual-conference.