DREAMers convene

Annual student conference to be held

‎They’re dreaming on.

Undocumented college students, often referred to as DREAMers, based at the City University of New York (CUNY) are about to sponsor their fourth annual education conference.

Each year, the event convenes undocumented immigrants, elected officials and supporters from across the state to develop solutions and resources to assist students with higher education.

Using the theme “The Future Begins Today,” this year’s event will focus on resiliency in the face of a challenging political atmosphere and policies affecting immigrants in the U.S.

“The goal is to gather as many resources as possible, and stay focused on the future, with the political climate being what it is,” said Isaac Montiel, one of the conference organizers. “More than ever, students need to know they are supported.”

The conference will be held on Sat., Dec. 9 at the International Community High School in the Bronx.

The keynote speaker will be Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who was formerly undocumented and now serves as the first Dominican-American member of Congress.

Morning education sessions will focus on the state of immigrants in New York and feature panelists from the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs as well as State Senator Jose Peralta.

“The intent is to highlight what is going on locally,” said Montiel.

In the afternoon, the conference will feature breakout sessions addressing immigration on a national and international level, Montiel said, with discussions on DACA, refugees, immigration reform and TPS.

CUNY DREAMers is a student-led group that advocates for policies supporting the college education of undocumented students.

Montiel, currently a senior at New York City College of Technology, said the conference continues to grow each year, and drew over 300 attendees in 2016.

Conference organizers are seeking donations of MetroCards and laptop computers to assist low-income students.

“These are items that are essential to students, but often very difficult to afford,” remarked Montiel, who said it was vital to organize events where immigrant students could feel connected.

“Together, we will boldly face all obstacles in front of us with unity,” he said.

The CUNY DREAMers conference will be held on December 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at International Community High School, 345 Brook Avenue, The Bronx, New York.



To register go to http://bit.ly/2AUOVLe.‎