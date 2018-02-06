- English
Dream Act passed again by State Assembly
Eight for the win?
The New York State Assembly – for the eighth time – voted to pass a state Dream Act during its legislative session on February 5.
The bill would ensure equal access to higher education for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, by allowing undocumented students access to state financial aid
The vote was announced by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, the sponsor of the bill.
“The Assembly Majority recognizes that immigrants are a vital thread in the social and economic fabric of our state,” said Heastie. “It is fundamentally and economically misguided to deny students who were educated in our state’s public school system the tools they need to reach their academic potential and fully contribute to our state’s economy. When a student’s education is cut short, every New Yorker suffers.”
Under the New York State Dream Act, children of immigrants in New York would be eligible for general awards, performance based awards, or New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) funds if they: attended an approved state high school for two or more years, graduated from an approved high school and applied for attendance to a New York State college or university within five years of receiving their state high school diploma; or attended an approved program for a state high school equivalency diploma, received their state high school equivalency diploma and applied for attendance to a New York State college or university within five years of receiving their state high school equivalency diploma; or are otherwise eligible for in-state tuition at SUNY, CUNY or community colleges as prescribed by their admission criteria.
The legislators participated in a press conference on February 5 with a group of Dreamers who traveled to Albany to witness the legislative session.
“Today we stand with the DREAMers, these students, many of whom were brought here through no fault of their own and know no other home than this country, are being denied access to the most basic resources they need to climb the economic ladder,” said De La Rosa, sponsor of the bill. “Denying students financial aid denies them a college education, which for many, forces them to live a life of poverty in the shadows.”
The legislation would also help immigrant families prepare for the costs of higher education by allowing an individual with a taxpayer identification number to open a New York State 529 family tuition account under the New York State College Savings Program.
“For most students, access to higher education is dependent on their ability to obtain financial aid,” said Assemblymember Deborah Glick, Chair of the Higher Education Committee. “New York needs the Dream Act to ensure that we do not lose the intellectual and economic influence of an entire generation of people. It is unconscionable that we hand students high school diplomas and then close the door on their dreams.”
Although federal law requires that every state provide primary and secondary education to all children regardless of their residence or immigration status, current New York State law prohibits these students from receiving state financial aid for higher education.
“Inaction in Washington has left DREAMers in a continuous state of limbo and uncertainty,” said Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, Chair of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force. “New York must step up as a leader and pass the Dream Act to promote the academic success of all New York’s students and to ensure that the anti-immigrant sentiments proliferated by the current administration in Washington do not stifle the success of our nation’s youth and economy.”
Advocates lauded the bill’s passage in the Assembly.
“We applaud Speaker Heastie and Assembly Member De La Rosa for taking action for Dreamers, while the federal government holds them for ransom,” said Steve Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “New York can and must be a model for the world by pushing forward with an unequivocally pro-immigrant agenda. In the Empire State, what you stand for, not where you come from, is what matters most.”
Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement urging the State Senate to pass the bill.
“I applaud the Assembly for once again passing this critical legislation and I urge the Senate to follow suit. I look forward to signing the bill to provide all New Yorkers access to the opportunities they deserve once and for all,” Cuomo said.
Still, the legislation has not fared well in the State Senate in the past. It has made it to a vote only once and was defeated.
Ley Dream aprobada nuevamente por la Asamblea Estatal
¿Ocho por la victoria?
La Asamblea del Estado de Nueva York, por octava vez, votó para aprobar una Ley Dream estatal durante su sesión legislativa el 5 de febrero.
El proyecto de ley garantizaría la igualdad de acceso a la educación superior para todos los neoyorquinos, independientemente de su estatus migratorio, al permitir a los estudiantes indocumentados tener acceso a la ayuda financiera estatal.
La votación fue anunciada por el presidente de la Asamblea, Carl Heastie, y la asambleísta Carmen De La Rosa, impulsora del proyecto de ley.
“La mayoría de la Asamblea reconoce que los inmigrantes son un hilo vital en el tejido social y económico de nuestro estado”, dijo Heastie. “Es fundamental y económicamente equivocado negar a los estudiantes que fueron educados en el sistema escolar público de nuestro estado las herramientas que necesitan para alcanzar su potencial académico y contribuir plenamente a la economía de nuestro estado. Cuando la educación de un estudiante se trunca, todos los neoyorquinos sufren”.
En virtud de la Ley Dream del Estado de Nueva York, los hijos de inmigrantes en Nueva York serían elegibles para becas generales, becas con base en el desempeño o fondos del Programa de Apoyo de Matrícula del Estado de Nueva York (TAP, por sus siglas en inglés) si: asistían a una preparatoria estatal aprobada por dos o más años, se graduaban de una preparatoria aprobada y solicitaban asistencia a una universidad o colegio del estado de Nueva York dentro de los cinco años posteriores a la obtención de su diploma estatal de preparatoria; o si asistió a un programa aprobado para un diploma de equivalencia de preparatoria estatal, recibió su diploma de equivalencia de preparatoria estatal y solicitó asistencia a un colegio o universidad del estado de Nueva York dentro de los cinco años después de recibir su diploma de equivalencia de preparatoria estatal; o si son elegibles para la matrícula estatal en SUNY, CUNY o universidades comunitarias según lo prescrito por sus criterios de admisión.
Los legisladores participaron en una conferencia de prensa el 5 de febrero con un grupo de Dreamers que viajó a Albany para presenciar la sesión legislativa.
“Hoy respaldamos a los DREAMers, a estos estudiantes, muchos de los cuales fueron traídos aquí por causas ajenas y no conocen otro hogar que este país, a quienes se les niega el acceso a los recursos más básicos que necesitan para ascender en la escala económica”, dijo De La Rosa, impulsora del proyecto de ley. “Negar la ayuda financiera a los estudiantes les niega una educación universitaria, la cual para muchos, los obliga a vivir una vida de pobreza en las sombras”.
La legislación también ayudaría a las familias inmigrantes a prepararse para los costos de la educación superior al permitir que una persona con un número de identificación fiscal pueda abrir una cuenta de matrícula familiar 529 del estado de Nueva York bajo el Programa de Ahorro Universitario del Estado de Nueva York.
“Para la mayoría de los estudiantes, el acceso a la educación superior depende de su capacidad para obtener ayuda financiera”, dijo la asambleísta Deborah Glick, presidenta del Comité de Educación Superior. “Nueva York necesita la Ley Dream para garantizar que no perdamos la influencia intelectual y económica de una generación completa. Es inconcebible que entreguemos diplomas de preparatoria a los estudiantes y luego cerremos la puerta a sus sueños”.
Aunque la ley federal exige que todos los estados brinden educación primaria y secundaria a todos los niños, independientemente de su residencia o estatus migratorio, la ley actual del estado de Nueva York prohíbe que estos estudiantes reciban ayuda financiera estatal para la educación superior.
“La inacción en Washington ha dejado a los DREAMers en un continuo estado de incertidumbre”, dijo el asambleísta Marcos Crespo, presidente de la Fuerza de Tarea Puertorriqueña/Hispana. “Nueva York debe avanzar como líder y aprobar la Ley Dream para promover el éxito académico de todos los estudiantes de Nueva York y garantizar que los sentimientos antiinmigrantes proliferados por la administración actual en Washington no sofoquen el éxito y la economía de la juventud de nuestra nación”.
Los defensores elogiaron la aprobación del proyecto de ley en la Asamblea.
“Aplaudimos al presidente Heastie y a la asambleísta De La Rosa por actuar en favor de los Dreamers, mientras que el gobierno federal los mantiene a cambio de un rescate”, dijo Steve Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés). “Nueva York puede y debe ser un modelo para el mundo impulsando una agenda inequívocamente pro inmigrante”. En el Empire State, lo que uno defiende, no es de dónde vienes, es lo verdaderamente importante”.
El gobernador Andrew Cuomo también emitió un comunicado instando al Senado Estatal a aprobar el proyecto de ley.
“Aplaudo a la Asamblea por aprobar una vez más esta legislación crítica e instó al Senado a que haga lo mismo. Estoy ansioso por firmar el proyecto de ley para brindar a todos los neoyorquinos el acceso a las oportunidades que merecen de una vez por todas “, dijo Cuomo.
Sin embargo, a la legislación no le ha ido bien en el senado estatal en el pasado. Llegó a ser votada solo una vez y fue derrotada.