Dream Act passed again by State Assembly

Eight for the win?

The New York State Assembly – for the eighth time – voted to pass a state Dream Act during its legislative session on February 5.

The bill would ensure equal access to higher education for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, by allowing undocumented students access to state financial aid

The vote was announced by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, the sponsor of the bill.

“The Assembly Majority recognizes that immigrants are a vital thread in the social and economic fabric of our state,” said Heastie. “It is fundamentally and economically misguided to deny students who were educated in our state’s public school system the tools they need to reach their academic potential and fully contribute to our state’s economy. When a student’s education is cut short, every New Yorker suffers.”

Under the New York State Dream Act, children of immigrants in New York would be eligible for general awards, performance based awards, or New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) funds if they: attended an approved state high school for two or more years, graduated from an approved high school and applied for attendance to a New York State college or university within five years of receiving their state high school diploma; or attended an approved program for a state high school equivalency diploma, received their state high school equivalency diploma and applied for attendance to a New York State college or university within five years of receiving their state high school equivalency diploma; or are otherwise eligible for in-state tuition at SUNY, CUNY or community colleges as prescribed by their admission criteria.

The legislators participated in a press conference on February 5 with a group of Dreamers who traveled to Albany to witness the legislative session.

“Today we stand with the DREAMers, these students, many of whom were brought here through no fault of their own and know no other home than this country, are being denied access to the most basic resources they need to climb the economic ladder,” said De La Rosa, sponsor of the bill. “Denying students financial aid denies them a college education, which for many, forces them to live a life of poverty in the shadows.”

The legislation would also help immigrant families prepare for the costs of higher education by allowing an individual with a taxpayer identification number to open a New York State 529 family tuition account under the New York State College Savings Program.

“For most students, access to higher education is dependent on their ability to obtain financial aid,” said Assemblymember Deborah Glick, Chair of the Higher Education Committee. “New York needs the Dream Act to ensure that we do not lose the intellectual and economic influence of an entire generation of people. It is unconscionable that we hand students high school diplomas and then close the door on their dreams.”

Although federal law requires that every state provide primary and secondary education to all children regardless of their residence or immigration status, current New York State law prohibits these students from receiving state financial aid for higher education.

“Inaction in Washington has left DREAMers in a continuous state of limbo and uncertainty,” said Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, Chair of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force. “New York must step up as a leader and pass the Dream Act to promote the academic success of all New York’s students and to ensure that the anti-immigrant sentiments proliferated by the current administration in Washington do not stifle the success of our nation’s youth and economy.”

Advocates lauded the bill’s passage in the Assembly.

“We applaud Speaker Heastie and Assembly Member De La Rosa for taking action for Dreamers, while the federal government holds them for ransom,” said Steve Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “New York can and must be a model for the world by pushing forward with an unequivocally pro-immigrant agenda. In the Empire State, what you stand for, not where you come from, is what matters most.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement urging the State Senate to pass the bill.

“I applaud the Assembly for once again passing this critical legislation and I urge the Senate to follow suit. I look forward to signing the bill to provide all New Yorkers access to the opportunities they deserve once and for all,” Cuomo said.

Still, the legislation has not fared well in the State Senate in the past. It has made it to a vote only once and was defeated.