Dr. Norbert Sander, head of Armory Foundation, passes away

A Washington Heights icon and former New York City Marathon winner has passed away.

Dr. Norbert Sander, who spearheaded the transformation of The Armory on 168th Street from homeless shelter into an elite track and field facility, died on March 17 after a heart attack at his home in Westchester County.

He was 74 years old.

“Norbert will remain a giant in the world of track and field,” said Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board, in a statement. “His tireless efforts and contributions to enhance both the sport and the lives of its student-athletes will live forever. We will miss him dearly.”

Sander, a Yonkers native, is still the only New York resident to win the New York City Marathon, a feat he accomplished in 1974.

A former Fordham University track star, Sander helped raise over $25 million to renovate The Armory, which was being used at the time to house more than 1,000 homeless individuals. He then served as head of The Armory Foundation, which oversaw the facility’s operations.

The Armory serves as the home of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and has hosted the annual Millrose Games since 2012.

“It’s a terrific tribute to Washington Heights, because we’ve been able to thrive there,” Sander commented to Manhattan Times in February regarding the Millrose Games’ move to Northern Manhattan. “I’m proud that we’re in Washington Heights.”

The Armory also sponsors numerous youth programs and afterschool activities, as well as a college prep program.

On March 20, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio requesting that The Armory be renamed in honor of Sander.

“He was a giant in the world of athletics and accomplished more in his lifetime for youth and sports than most municipalities or states do in decades,” Brewer wrote.

An internist who specialized in family medicine, Sander was a graduate from Albert Einstein Medical School in 1971.

Sander was survived by his four daughters, Evan, Jessica, Emma and Phoebe, and his wife, Bridget Bennett Sander, RN.

A funeral was held for Sander on March 21 in Yonkers.