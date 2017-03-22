A Washington Heights icon and former New York City Marathon winner has passed away. Dr. Norbert Sander, who spearheaded the transformation of The Armory on 168th Street from homeless shelter into an elite track and field facility, died on March 17 after a heart attack at his home in Westchester County. He was 74 years old. “Norbert will remain a giant in the world of track and field,” said Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board, in a statement. “His tireless efforts and contributions to enhance both the sport and the lives of its student-athletes will live forever. We will miss him dearly.” Sander, a Yonkers native, is still the only New York resident to win the New York City Marathon, a feat he accomplished in 1974. A former Fordham University track star, Sander helped raise over $25 million to renovate The Armory, which was being used at the time to house more than 1,000 homeless individuals. He then served as head of The Armory Foundation, which oversaw the facility’s operations. The Armory serves as the home of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and has hosted the annual Millrose Games since 2012. “It’s a terrific tribute to Washington Heights, because we’ve been able to thrive there,” Sander commented to Manhattan Times in February regarding the Millrose Games’ move to Northern Manhattan. “I’m proud that we’re in Washington Heights.” The Armory also sponsors numerous youth programs and afterschool activities, as well as a college prep program. On March 20, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio requesting that The Armory be renamed in honor of Sander. “He was a giant in the world of athletics and accomplished more in his lifetime for youth and sports than most municipalities or states do in decades,” Brewer wrote. An internist who specialized in family medicine, Sander was a graduate from Albert Einstein Medical School in 1971. Sander was survived by his four daughters, Evan, Jessica, Emma and Phoebe, and his wife, Bridget Bennett Sander, RN. A funeral was held for Sander on March 21 in Yonkers. Un icono de Washington Heights y ex ganador de la Maratón de Nueva York, ha fallecido. El Dr. Norbert Sander, quien encabezó la transformación de La Armería -en la Calle 168- de un refugio para personas sin hogar a una instalación de pista y campo de élite, murió el 17 de marzo después de un ataque al corazón en su casa en el condado de Westchester. Tenía 74 años. “Norbert seguirá siendo un gigante en el mundo del atletismo”, dijo Michael Frankfurt, presidente de la Junta de la Fundación Armería, en un comunicado. “Sus esfuerzos incansables y contribuciones para mejorar el deporte y las vidas de sus estudiantes-atletas vivirán por siempre. Lo vamos a extrañar mucho”. Sander, nativo de Yonkers, sigue siendo el único residente de Nueva York en ganar la Maratón de Nueva York, una hazaña que logró en 1974. Ex estrella pista de la Universidad de Fordham, Sander ayudó a recaudar más de $25 millones de dólares para renovar La Armería, que estaba siendo utilizada en ese momento para albergar a más de 1,000 personas sin hogar. Luego se desempeñó como jefe de la Fundación Armería, que supervisó las operaciones de la instalación. La Armería sirve como el hogar del Salón Nacional de la Fama de Pista y Campo, y ha organizado los juegos anuales de Millrose desde 2012. “Es un gran homenaje a Washington Heights, porque hemos podido prosperar ahí”, comentó Sander al Manhattan Times en febrero con respecto a la mudanza de los juegos de Millrose al norte de Manhattan. “Estoy orgulloso de que estemos en Washington Heights”. La Armería también patrocina numerosos programas para jóvenes y actividades para después de la escuela, así como un programa de preparación universitaria. El 20 de marzo, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, envió una carta al alcalde Bill de Blasio solicitando que La Armería sea renombrada en honor de Sander. “Fue un gigante en el mundo del atletismo y tuvo más logros en su vida para la juventud y los deportes que la mayoría de los municipios o estados logran en décadas”, escribió Brewer. Internista especializado en medicina familiar, Sander se graduó en la Escuela de Medicina Albert Einstein en 1971. A Sander le sobreviven sus cuatro hijas: Evan, Jessica, Emma y Phoebe; y su esposa, Bridget Bennett Sander, RN. Un funeral se celebró para Sander el 21 de marzo en Yonkers. – Gregg McQueen
Dr. Norbert Sander, head of Armory Foundation, passes away
Sander, presidente de la Fundación Armería, fallece
A Washington Heights icon and former New York City Marathon winner has passed away.
Dr. Norbert Sander, who spearheaded the transformation of The Armory on 168th Street from homeless shelter into an elite track and field facility, died on March 17 after a heart attack at his home in Westchester County.
He was 74 years old.
“Norbert will remain a giant in the world of track and field,” said Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board, in a statement. “His tireless efforts and contributions to enhance both the sport and the lives of its student-athletes will live forever. We will miss him dearly.”
Sander, a Yonkers native, is still the only New York resident to win the New York City Marathon, a feat he accomplished in 1974.
A former Fordham University track star, Sander helped raise over $25 million to renovate The Armory, which was being used at the time to house more than 1,000 homeless individuals. He then served as head of The Armory Foundation, which oversaw the facility’s operations.
The Armory serves as the home of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and has hosted the annual Millrose Games since 2012.
“It’s a terrific tribute to Washington Heights, because we’ve been able to thrive there,” Sander commented to Manhattan Times in February regarding the Millrose Games’ move to Northern Manhattan. “I’m proud that we’re in Washington Heights.”
The Armory also sponsors numerous youth programs and afterschool activities, as well as a college prep program.
On March 20, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio requesting that The Armory be renamed in honor of Sander.
“He was a giant in the world of athletics and accomplished more in his lifetime for youth and sports than most municipalities or states do in decades,” Brewer wrote.
An internist who specialized in family medicine, Sander was a graduate from Albert Einstein Medical School in 1971.
Sander was survived by his four daughters, Evan, Jessica, Emma and Phoebe, and his wife, Bridget Bennett Sander, RN.
A funeral was held for Sander on March 21 in Yonkers.
Un icono de Washington Heights y ex ganador de la Maratón de Nueva York, ha fallecido.
El Dr. Norbert Sander, quien encabezó la transformación de La Armería -en la Calle 168- de un refugio para personas sin hogar a una instalación de pista y campo de élite, murió el 17 de marzo después de un ataque al corazón en su casa en el condado de Westchester.
Tenía 74 años.
“Norbert seguirá siendo un gigante en el mundo del atletismo”, dijo Michael Frankfurt, presidente de la Junta de la Fundación Armería, en un comunicado. “Sus esfuerzos incansables y contribuciones para mejorar el deporte y las vidas de sus estudiantes-atletas vivirán por siempre. Lo vamos a extrañar mucho”.
Sander, nativo de Yonkers, sigue siendo el único residente de Nueva York en ganar la Maratón de Nueva York, una hazaña que logró en 1974.
Ex estrella pista de la Universidad de Fordham, Sander ayudó a recaudar más de $25 millones de dólares para renovar La Armería, que estaba siendo utilizada en ese momento para albergar a más de 1,000 personas sin hogar. Luego se desempeñó como jefe de la Fundación Armería, que supervisó las operaciones de la instalación.
La Armería sirve como el hogar del Salón Nacional de la Fama de Pista y Campo, y ha organizado los juegos anuales de Millrose desde 2012.
“Es un gran homenaje a Washington Heights, porque hemos podido prosperar ahí”, comentó Sander al Manhattan Times en febrero con respecto a la mudanza de los juegos de Millrose al norte de Manhattan. “Estoy orgulloso de que estemos en Washington Heights”.
La Armería también patrocina numerosos programas para jóvenes y actividades para después de la escuela, así como un programa de preparación universitaria.
El 20 de marzo, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, envió una carta al alcalde Bill de Blasio solicitando que La Armería sea renombrada en honor de Sander.
“Fue un gigante en el mundo del atletismo y tuvo más logros en su vida para la juventud y los deportes que la mayoría de los municipios o estados logran en décadas”, escribió Brewer.
Internista especializado en medicina familiar, Sander se graduó en la Escuela de Medicina Albert Einstein en 1971.
A Sander le sobreviven sus cuatro hijas: Evan, Jessica, Emma y Phoebe; y su esposa, Bridget Bennett Sander, RN.
Un funeral se celebró para Sander el 21 de marzo en Yonkers.
– Gregg McQueen