Don’t Trip Up on Vacation
The last thing you need when on vacation is to be struck with an illness.
Yet that’s exactly what happens to many travelers each year worldwide.
Whether you’re planning a Mexican surf vacation, a business trip to India, a National Park tour, or a safari in Africa in the next few months, you may encounter travel-related illnesses that can be uncomfortable and disruptive, and sometimes even life threatening. These include but are not limited to altitude sickness, traveler’s diarrhea, mosquito-transmitted diseases, and sunburn.
The good news is that you can take certain precautions to protect yourself and your family from health hazards while traveling many miles from home.
Seek Expert Advice
The first stop should be your doctor’s office or, even better, a travel clinic that is able to administer travel-specific vaccines.
“When we counsel travelers, we ask about their itinerary so we know where exactly they’re going, how long they’re there for, whether they’ll be in rural or urban places, if they’re staying in a nice hotel, or are backpacking,” says Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, Medical Director of Infectious Disease Associates and Travel Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “We also assess the health of the traveler, especially regarding any chronic conditions that may affect the immune system or the ability to travel freely. Once we have all the information, then we will discuss whether the itinerary is safe, what vaccines are needed, what’s safe to eat and drink, and how to avoid insect bite-related illnesses.”
Have a candid conversation with your doctor or a travel-medicine specialist about your travel plans at least 30 to 45 days before your departure, he suggests.
“Some vaccines require more than one dose,” says Vielemeyer. For example, the Japanese encephalitis vaccine that is used in the U.S. requires two separate doses 28 days apart prior to travel. Likewise, if you need protection from rabies, several shots over three to four weeks are needed for full protection. “Thus, you would need at least four to six weeks prior to travel to start that series so that you have full protection by the time you arrive at your destination,” he says.
Even if you don’t need an immunization or prescription medication, Vielemeyer says, there are other precautions you should take, depending on your destination.
Drink Bottled Water Only
The most common travel-related illnesses are food- and water-borne, says Vielemeyer. They can occur when you consume something, usually tap water, that has been contaminated by bacteria, parasites, or viruses. The ensuing disease usually presents with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, or pain that can be quite severe, and sometimes fever, blood, or mucus in your stool and, especially in children, dehydration.
“If you’re going to a country that is part of the [developing world], we always recommend that you stay away from drinking tap water,” Vielemeyer says. But there is no need to panic if a little unfiltered water gets in your mouth in the shower. “Most of the time you have to ingest several sips before you can get sick with a diarrheal illness.”
Ice cubes are often a hidden culprit. Avoid them by skipping alcoholic drinks made with ice, and by enjoying your soft drinks without ice. Vielemeyer also suggests using bottled water to brush your teeth to be safe. If you don’t have a bottle handy, it’s OK to brush with tap as long as you spit out all the water.
Eat Hot Foods
Since heat kills germs, “stay away from raw vegetable salads, and make sure the food that you consume is fully cooked and served steaming hot,” says Vielemeyer. Dry foods, like baked items such as cookies, bread, and chips, are safe to eat. Lukewarm or room-temperature dishes could be dangerous. That’s because you have no way of knowing if the meal was fully cooked prior to cooling or how long it has been sitting out, factors that could put you at risk of food poisoning, including traveler’s diarrhea common in many regions around the world, says Vielemeyer.
Fend Off Altitude Sickness
Going from near sea level to more than 8,000 feet above sea level (or from New York City to the high mountain regions of Colorado, for example) in one day and staying at the high altitude overnight could be jarring to your system since less oxygen to the brain at high altitudes may make you sick.
Thin air isn’t the only problem. You’re also dealing with low temperatures, low humidity, increased ultraviolet radiation, and decreased air pressure. Signs your body is struggling to acclimate include headaches, suppressed hunger, fatigue, and nausea, which could lead to vomiting.
“This is not related to how physically fit you are,” says Vielemeyer. “How many miles you can run or how far you can swim won’t affect how you react at high altitudes. It is a genetic predisposition.”
Unfortunately, there’s no way to screen for this susceptibility. To mitigate the effects of high altitudes, Vielemeyer suggests avoiding overexertion and alcohol for the first 48 hours of your trip to let your body adjust.
“For rare occasions in the Rockies, we do recommend medications, but we usually reserve that for people who’ve had symptoms of high-altitude sickness in the past,” Vielemeyer says.
Beware of the Sun’s Power
For many, vacations include ample time in the sun. To avoid painful sunburns and exposure that can lead to long-term skin damage, apply sunscreen many times throughout the day. Make sure the sunscreen is labeled “broad spectrum” with both UVA- and UVB-absorbing/blocking ingredients, and has between 5 and 10 percent zinc oxide. Better yet, find shade, wear a hat and sunglasses, and use an umbrella when you can. And no matter how beautiful the sunset is, never look directly into the sun without appropriate protective gear.
Avoid Mosquito Bites
Get the right bug spray. While scientists continue to develop new vaccines against mosquito-borne diseases, “the most effective way to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses remains to not be in an area where the mosquitoes can bite you,” Vielemeyer says, especially to those traveling to places known for Zika, malaria, dengue, West Nile, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Japanese encephalitis. “If you are currently planning a family and travel to a Zika-endemic country and it’s an absolutely required trip, you might want to stay indoors most of the time,” says Vielemeyer. “If you must be outside, wear long-sleeved clothing and pants pretreated with permethrin, which is a chemical that repels insects and mosquitoes. In general, use insect repellent that contains the active ingredient DEET and make sure that the place where you are sleeping is mosquito-free.”
No se equivoque en las vacaciones
Lo último que necesita cuando está de vacaciones es sufrir una enfermedad.
Sin embargo, eso es exactamente lo que les sucede a muchos viajeros cada año en todo el mundo.
Ya sea que esté planeando unas vacaciones mexicanas de surf, un viaje de negocios a la India, un recorrido por el Parque Nacional o un safari en África en los próximos meses, puede encontrar enfermedades relacionadas con los viajes que pueden ser incómodas y perjudiciales, e incluso a veces la vida amenazante. Estos incluyen, pero no se limitan a, mal de altura, diarrea del viajero, enfermedades transmitidas por mosquitos y quemaduras solares.
La buena noticia es que puede tomar ciertas precauciones para protegerse a usted y a su familia de los peligros para la salud mientras viaja a muchas millas de su hogar.
Busque asesoría de expertos
La primera parada debe ser el consultorio de su médico o, mejor aún, una clínica para viajeros que pueda administrar vacunas específicas para viajes.
“Cuando asesoramos a los viajeros, les preguntamos sobre su itinerario para que sepamos a dónde van exactamente, cuánto tiempo están allí, si van a estar en lugares rurales o urbanos, si se alojarán en un buen hotel o si serán mochileros”, dice el Dr. Ole Vielemeyer, director médico de Enfermedades Infecciosas Asociadas y Medicina de Viaje en NewYork-Presbyterian/Centro Médico Weill Cornell. “También evaluamos la salud del viajero, especialmente con respecto a cualquier condición crónica que pueda afectar el sistema inmune o la capacidad de viajar libremente. Una vez que tenemos toda la información, discutimos si el itinerario es seguro, qué vacunas se necesitan, qué comidas y bebidas son seguras, y cómo evitar las enfermedades relacionadas con las picaduras de insectos”.
Tenga una conversación sincera con su médico o un especialista en medicina de viajes sobre sus planes de viaje al menos 30 a 45 días antes de su partida, sugiere.
“Algunas vacunas requieren más de una dosis”, dice Vielemeyer. Por ejemplo, la vacuna contra la encefalitis japonesa que se usa en los Estados Unidos requiere dos dosis separadas con 28 días de diferencia antes del viaje. Del mismo modo, si necesita protección contra la rabia, se necesitan varias inyecciones durante tres a cuatro semanas para una protección completa. “Por lo tanto, necesitaría al menos de cuatro a seis semanas antes del viaje para comenzar esa serie, de modo que tenga plena protección para cuando llegue a su destino”, dice.
Incluso si no necesita una vacuna o medicamento con receta, dice Vielemeyer, hay otras precauciones que debe tomar, dependiendo de su destino.
Beba solo agua embotellada
Las enfermedades más comunes relacionadas con los viajes son transmitidas por alimentos y por agua, dice Vielemeyer. Pueden ocurrir cuando consume algo, generalmente agua del grifo, que ha sido contaminada por bacterias, parásitos o virus. La enfermedad resultante generalmente se presenta con diarrea, calambres abdominales o dolor, que puede ser bastante severo, y algunas veces fiebre, sangre o moco en las heces y, especialmente en los niños, deshidratación.
“Si va a un país que es parte del [mundo en desarrollo], siempre recomendamos evitar beber agua del grifo”, dice Vielemeyer. Pero no hay necesidad de entrar en pánico si un poco de agua sin filtrar se mete en la boca en la ducha. “La mayoría de las veces tiene que ingerir varios sorbos antes de adquirir una enfermedad diarreica”.
Los cubitos de hielo a menudo son un culpable oculto. Evítelos omitiendo las bebidas alcohólicas hechas con hielo y disfrute de sus refrescos sin hielo. Vielemeyer también sugiere usar agua embotellada para cepillarse los dientes para estar seguros. Si no tiene una botella a mano, está bien cepillarla con el grifo siempre que escupa toda el agua.
Coma alimentos calientes
Dado que el calor mata los gérmenes “manténgase alejado de las ensaladas de vegetales crudos y asegúrese de que los alimentos que consuma estén completamente cocinados y servidos muy calientes”, dice Vielemeyer. Los alimentos secos, como los productos horneados, las galletas, el pan y las papas fritas, son seguros para comer. Los platos tibios o a temperatura ambiente podrían ser peligrosos, debido a que no tiene forma de saber si la comida estuvo completamente cocida antes del enfriamiento o durante cuánto tiempo ha permanecido inactiva, factores que podrían ponerle en riesgo de intoxicación alimentaria, incluyendo diarrea del viajero, común en muchas regiones del mundo, dice Vielemeyer.
Esquive el mal de altura
Pasar de estar cerca del nivel del mar a más de 8,000 pies sobre el nivel del mar (o de la ciudad de Nueva York a las regiones de alta montaña de Colorado, por ejemplo) en un día, y permanecer a gran altitud durante la noche, podría ser discordante para su sistema ya que el cerebro a gran altura puede enfermarle.
El aire fino no es el único problema. También está lidiando con bajas temperaturas, baja humedad, aumento de la radiación ultravioleta y disminución de la presión de aire. Las señales de que su cuerpo está luchando para aclimatarse incluyen dolores de cabeza, hambre reprimida, fatiga y náuseas, que pueden provocar vómitos.
“Esto no está relacionado con el estado físico en el que se encuentre”, dice Vielemeyer. “Cuántas millas puede correr o nadar no afectará su reacción a grandes altitudes. Es una predisposición genética”.
Desafortunadamente, no hay forma de detectar esta susceptibilidad. Para mitigar los efectos de las grandes altitudes, Vielemeyer sugiere evitar el esfuerzo excesivo y el alcohol durante las primeras 48 horas de su viaje para que su cuerpo se adapte.
“En raras ocasiones en las Montañas Rocosas recomendamos medicamentos, generalmente lo reservamos para las personas que han tenido síntomas de enfermedad de altura en el pasado”, dice Vielemeyer.
Cuidado con el poder del sol
Para muchos, las vacaciones incluyen mucho tiempo bajo el sol. Para evitar quemaduras solares y la exposición que pueden provocar daños a largo plazo en la piel, aplique protector solar varias veces durante el día. Asegúrese de que el protector solar esté etiquetado como de “amplio espectro” con ingredientes que absorban/bloqueen rayos UVA y UVB, y que tenga entre 5 y 10 por ciento de óxido de zinc. Mejor aún, encuentre sombra, use un sombrero, gafas de sol y un paraguas cuando pueda. Y no importa cuán hermosa sea la puesta de sol, nunca mire directamente al sol sin el equipo de protección apropiado.
Evite las picaduras de mosquitos
Obtenga el repelente correcto. Si bien los científicos continúan desarrollando nuevas vacunas contra las enfermedades transmitidas por mosquitos, “la forma más efectiva de evitar las enfermedades transmitidas por mosquitos sigue siendo no estar en un área donde los mosquitos puedan morderlo”, dice Vielemeyer, especialmente a quienes viajan a lugares conocidos por el Zika, la malaria, dengue, Nilo occidental, chikungunya, fiebre amarilla y encefalitis japonesa. “Si actualmente está planeando una familia y viaja a un país endémico de Zika y es un viaje absolutamente necesario, es posible que desee permanecer al interior la mayor parte del tiempo”, dice Vielemeyer. “Si debe estar afuera, use ropa de manga larga y pantalones pre tratados con permetrina, que es un producto químico que repele insectos y mosquitos. En general, use repelente de insectos que contenga el ingrediente activo DEET y asegúrese de que el lugar donde duerme esté libre de mosquitos”.