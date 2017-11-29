Children of undocumented parents live in fear that their parents will be arrested. They are hypervigilant to their surroundings. They almost always fear the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid and there’s never a respite from the dread of what might happen. That’s how Dr. Luis H. Zayas, Dean and Robert Lee Sutherland Chair in Mental Health and Social Policy at the Steve Hicks School of Social Work and Professor of Psychiatry, University of Texas at Austin, described the circumstances of “citizen-children,” as they have been named. Zayas spoke recently at the Touro College Graduate School of Social Work about the daily struggles that undocumented immigrants and their U.S.-born children endure in the face of potential parental deportation. “If a parent comes home late, they fear they have been deported. They experience anxiety, depression, social isolation and withdrawal; behavioral and attention problems; and clinical levels of behavioral disorders. They live by two rules: Don’t talk and sit still,” he said on Nov. 27th. “For every two undocumented immigrants deported, one child is affected.” The author of Forgotten Citizens: Deportation, Children and the Making of American Exiles and Orphans, Zayas said 4.1 million U.S. citizen-children live with at least one undocumented parent, according to estimates of 2009-2013 census data; 5.9 million live with an undocumented family member, according to estimates of 2010-2014 census data; and roughly half a million experienced the apprehension, detention, and deportation of at least one parent between 2011 and 2013, based on ICE data. Constantly concerned that their undocumented parents will be required to return to their native country, a child will struggle not to draw attention to themselves or their family. But with their unrelenting angst, they are prone to selective mutism – speaking only to family; feelings of shame or guilt; and suicide attempts, said Zayas. “You seldom see the child of an undocumented immigrant throwing a tantrum in Wal-Mart – simply because they can’t,” he said. “They know they will create a problem for their parents and must be hyper-vigilant, since a knock on their door could be ICE.” Furthermore, children who leave the U.S. with deported parents have no guarantee that they will be happy – or even healthy in their new home. In their parents’ native towns and villages, they may face language and cultural barriers, while health care and schooling may be non-existent, and food supplies may be limited. Remaining in the U.S. with extended family members is no panacea either because they stand to suffer from the loss of their parents’ daily presence, love and attention, he said. To make a compelling case for undocumented immigrant parents to remain in the U.S. mental health professionals must prove that deportation will result in an “exceptional and extremely unusual hardship” for the children, Zayas said. “We just have to take lemons and make lemonade.” Other speakers at the Touro social work symposium, titled “Immigrants and Refugees in America: How Social Work Makes a Difference”, included Dr. Nadja Graff, Touro’s Vice President, Division of Graduate Studies; Dr. Steven Huberman, Dean of Touro Graduate School of Social Work; Allison Bobick, Director of Student Advancement; Rosa Bramble, a licensed clinical social worker who conducts psycho-social evaluations and provides testimony for immigration-related hearings, political asylum and trauma-informed interventions; and Leidy Deleon, a MSW student at Touro who immigrated from the Dominican Republic. Bramble, a native of Venezuela, spoke about the myriad hardships that asylum seekers experience during pre-migration, such as war and poverty; during migration, such as hunger, death of traveling companions, and sexual and physical abuse; during resettlement; and during post-migration, such as lack of social and community support, substandard living conditions and social isolation. Deleon shared her childhood struggles as an immigrant who longed for her loving extended family and friends back home. “The language barrier made it difficult for me to establish relationships, and because I didn’t speak the language, I was considered less smart – even though I was an excellent student back home,” Deleon said. Her classmates, she recalled, made her feel like “an outsider,” which exacerbated her low self-esteem. “It was humiliating,” said Deleon. But she credited her school's English as a Second Language program and personal determination for catapulting her to the valedictorian post of her 8th grade class. Now a social worker, Deleon said she wants "to be the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves." "Despite all of my challenges," she added, "I am thankful and grateful for all the opportunities I have been given while living in the U.S." Huberman said that he has been personally involved in the refugee cause, volunteering with his synagogue to help resettle an Afghan family with 11 children. "We can all do our part," said Huberman. "How we treat the stranger is the ultimate test of our humanity." Casi siempre temen la redada del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) y nunca hay un respiro del temor a lo que podría pasar. Así es como el Dr. Luis H. Zayas, decano, y Robert Lee Sutherland, presidente de Salud Mental y Política Social en la Escuela Steve Hicks de Trabajo Social y profesor de Psiquiatría de la Universidad de Texas en Austin, describió las circunstancias de los “niños ciudadanos”, como han sido llamados. Zayas habló recientemente en la Escuela de Posgrado de Trabajo Social del Touro College sobre las luchas diarias que los inmigrantes indocumentados y sus hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos sufren frente a la posible deportación de los padres. “Si un padre llega a casa tarde, temen que haya sido deportado. Experimentan ansiedad, depresión, aislamiento social y retraimiento; problemas de comportamiento y atención; y niveles clínicos de trastornos de conducta. Viven según dos reglas: no hables y siéntate tranquilo”, dijo el 27 de noviembre. “Por cada dos inmigrantes indocumentados deportados, un niño se ve afectado”. Constantemente preocupado porque a sus padres indocumentados se les exigirá que regresen a su país de origen, un niño tendrá dificultades para atraer la atención sobre sí mismo o sobre su familia. Pero con su angustia implacable, son propensos al mutismo selectivo, a hablar solo con la familia; a tener sentimientos de vergüenza o culpa; e intentos de suicidio, dijo Zayas. “Raras veces se ve al hijo de un inmigrante indocumentado haciendo un berrinche en Wal-Mart, simplemente porque no pueden”, dijo. “Ellos saben que crearán un problema para sus padres y deben ser hipervigilantes, ya que una llamada a su puerta podría ser el ICE”. Además, los niños que abandonan los Estados Unidos con padres deportados no tienen garantía de que serán felices, o incluso saludables, en su nuevo hogar. En las ciudades y pueblos nativos de sus padres, pueden enfrentar barreras de lenguaje y culturales, mientras que la atención médica y la escolarización pueden no existir, y los suministros de alimentos pueden ser limitados. Quedarse en los Estados Unidos con miembros de la familia extendida tampoco es una panacea porque pueden padecer la pérdida de la presencia diaria, el amor y la atención de sus padres, dijo. Para hacer un caso convincente para que los padres inmigrantes indocumentados permanezcan en los Estados Unidos, los profesionales de la salud mental deben demostrar que la deportación dará lugar a una “privación excepcional y extremadamente inusual” para los niños, dijo Zayas. “Solo tenemos que tomar limones y hacer limonada”. Otros oradores en el simposio de trabajo social de Touro, titulado “Inmigrantes y refugiados en Estados Unidos: cómo el trabajo social marca la diferencia”, incluyeron a la Dra. Nadja Graff, vicepresidenta la División de Estudios de Posgrado de Touro; el Dr. Steven Huberman, decano de la Escuela de Posgrado de Trabajo Social de Touro; Allison Bobick, directora de Avance Estudiantil; Rosa Bramble, una trabajadora social clínica autorizada que realiza evaluaciones psicosociales y proporciona testimonio para audiencias relacionadas con inmigración, asilo político e intervenciones informadas por trauma; y Leidy Deleon, una estudiante de MSW en Touro que inmigró de la República Dominicana. Bramble, oriunda de Venezuela, habló sobre la miríada de dificultades que experimentan los solicitantes de asilo durante la pre migración, como la guerra y la pobreza; durante la migración, como el hambre, la muerte de compañeros de viaje y el abuso sexual y físico; durante el reasentamiento; y durante la etapa posterior a la migración, como la falta de apoyo social y comunitario, condiciones de vida deficientes y aislamiento social. Como resultado, los solicitantes de asilo generalmente sufren de trastorno por estrés postraumático, pero no pueden superar las barreras para acceder a los servicios de salud mental. Deleon compartió sus luchas de la infancia como una inmigrante que añoraba a su amorosa familia extendida y a sus amigos en casa. “La barrera del idioma me dificultaba establecer relaciones y, como no lo hablaba, me consideraban menos inteligente, a pesar de que era un excelente estudiante en mi país”, dijo Deleon. Sus compañeros de clase, recordó, la hicieron sentir como “una extraña”, lo que exacerbó su baja autoestima. “Era humillante”, dijo Deleon. Pero reconoció al programa de inglés como segunda lengua de su escuela y a su determinación personal por catapultarla al puesto de mejor alumna de su clase de 8° grado. Ahora una trabajadora social, Deleon dijo que quiere “ser la voz de quienes no pueden hablar por sí mismos”. “A pesar de todos mis desafíos”, agregó, “estoy agradecida y complacida por todas las oportunidades que me han brindado viviendo en los Estados Unidos”. Huberman dijo que se ha involucrado personalmente en la causa de los refugiados, trabajando como voluntario en su sinagoga para ayudar a reasentar a una familia afgana con 11 hijos. “Todos podemos hacer nuestra parte”, dijo Huberman. “Cómo tratamos al extraño es la prueba definitiva de nuestra humanidad”. Para obtener más información sobre Touro College, visite www.touro.edu.
Los hijos de padres indocumentados viven con miedo de que sus padres sean arrestados.
Son hipervigilantes de su entorno. Casi siempre temen la redada del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) y nunca hay un respiro del temor a lo que podría pasar.
Así es como el Dr. Luis H. Zayas, decano, y Robert Lee Sutherland, presidente de Salud Mental y Política Social en la Escuela Steve Hicks de Trabajo Social y profesor de Psiquiatría de la Universidad de Texas en Austin, describió las circunstancias de los “niños ciudadanos”, como han sido llamados.
Zayas habló recientemente en la Escuela de Posgrado de Trabajo Social del Touro College sobre las luchas diarias que los inmigrantes indocumentados y sus hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos sufren frente a la posible deportación de los padres.
“Si un padre llega a casa tarde, temen que haya sido deportado. Experimentan ansiedad, depresión, aislamiento social y retraimiento; problemas de comportamiento y atención; y niveles clínicos de trastornos de conducta. Viven según dos reglas: no hables y siéntate tranquilo”, dijo el 27 de noviembre. “Por cada dos inmigrantes indocumentados deportados, un niño se ve afectado”.El autor de Forgotten Citizens: Deportation, Children and the Making of American Exiles and Orphans, Zayas dijo que 4.1 millones de niños ciudadanos estadounidenses viven con al menos un padre indocumentado, según las estimaciones de los datos del censo de 2009-2013; 5.9 millones vive con un familiar indocumentado, según estimaciones de los datos del censo 2010-2014; y aproximadamente medio millón experimentó la aprehensión, detención y deportación de al menos uno de los padres entre 2011 y 2013, con base en datos de ICE.
Constantemente preocupado porque a sus padres indocumentados se les exigirá que regresen a su país de origen, un niño tendrá dificultades para atraer la atención sobre sí mismo o sobre su familia.
Pero con su angustia implacable, son propensos al mutismo selectivo, a hablar solo con la familia; a tener sentimientos de vergüenza o culpa; e intentos de suicidio, dijo Zayas.
“Raras veces se ve al hijo de un inmigrante indocumentado haciendo un berrinche en Wal-Mart, simplemente porque no pueden”, dijo. “Ellos saben que crearán un problema para sus padres y deben ser hipervigilantes, ya que una llamada a su puerta podría ser el ICE”.
Además, los niños que abandonan los Estados Unidos con padres deportados no tienen garantía de que serán felices, o incluso saludables, en su nuevo hogar. En las ciudades y pueblos nativos de sus padres, pueden enfrentar barreras de lenguaje y culturales, mientras que la atención médica y la escolarización pueden no existir, y los suministros de alimentos pueden ser limitados. Quedarse en los Estados Unidos con miembros de la familia extendida tampoco es una panacea porque pueden padecer la pérdida de la presencia diaria, el amor y la atención de sus padres, dijo.
Para hacer un caso convincente para que los padres inmigrantes indocumentados permanezcan en los Estados Unidos, los profesionales de la salud mental deben demostrar que la deportación dará lugar a una “privación excepcional y extremadamente inusual” para los niños, dijo Zayas. “Solo tenemos que tomar limones y hacer limonada”.
Otros oradores en el simposio de trabajo social de Touro, titulado “Inmigrantes y refugiados en Estados Unidos: cómo el trabajo social marca la diferencia”, incluyeron a la Dra. Nadja Graff, vicepresidenta la División de Estudios de Posgrado de Touro; el Dr. Steven Huberman, decano de la Escuela de Posgrado de Trabajo Social de Touro; Allison Bobick, directora de Avance Estudiantil; Rosa Bramble, una trabajadora social clínica autorizada que realiza evaluaciones psicosociales y proporciona testimonio para audiencias relacionadas con inmigración, asilo político e intervenciones informadas por trauma; y Leidy Deleon, una estudiante de MSW en Touro que inmigró de la República Dominicana.
Bramble, oriunda de Venezuela, habló sobre la miríada de dificultades que experimentan los solicitantes de asilo durante la pre migración, como la guerra y la pobreza; durante la migración, como el hambre, la muerte de compañeros de viaje y el abuso sexual y físico; durante el reasentamiento; y durante la etapa posterior a la migración, como la falta de apoyo social y comunitario, condiciones de vida deficientes y aislamiento social.
Como resultado, los solicitantes de asilo generalmente sufren de trastorno por estrés postraumático, pero no pueden superar las barreras para acceder a los servicios de salud mental.
Deleon compartió sus luchas de la infancia como una inmigrante que añoraba a su amorosa familia extendida y a sus amigos en casa.
“La barrera del idioma me dificultaba establecer relaciones y, como no lo hablaba, me consideraban menos inteligente, a pesar de que era un excelente estudiante en mi país”, dijo Deleon.
Sus compañeros de clase, recordó, la hicieron sentir como “una extraña”, lo que exacerbó su baja autoestima.
“Era humillante”, dijo Deleon. Pero reconoció al programa de inglés como segunda lengua de su escuela y a su determinación personal por catapultarla al puesto de mejor alumna de su clase de 8° grado.
Ahora una trabajadora social, Deleon dijo que quiere “ser la voz de quienes no pueden hablar por sí mismos”.
“A pesar de todos mis desafíos”, agregó, “estoy agradecida y complacida por todas las oportunidades que me han brindado viviendo en los Estados Unidos”.
Huberman dijo que se ha involucrado personalmente en la causa de los refugiados, trabajando como voluntario en su sinagoga para ayudar a reasentar a una familia afgana con 11 hijos.
“Todos podemos hacer nuestra parte”, dijo Huberman. “Cómo tratamos al extraño es la prueba definitiva de nuestra humanidad”.
