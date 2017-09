Don’t pull plug on Televisión Dominicana, Public Advocate urges

Story by Gregg McQueen

A major Spanish-language cable network could be taken away from thousands of New York City subscribers, and Public Advocate Letitia James isn’t happy about it.

After learning that AT&T Entertainment Group was considering removing the Televisión Dominicana network from its AT&T U-Verse and DirectTV services, James sent a letter to AT&T Entertainment Group’s Chief Executive Officer John Stankey urging the company to reconsider, The Manhattan Times has learned.

The Spanish-language station provides nine hours a day of news and talk shows for 3.4 million subscribers across the United States, including about 750,000 in New York City, according to the network’s parent company, Hemisphere Media Group.

“Televisión Dominicana has been an invaluable resource for the millions of Dominican Americans living in this city and country,” said James. “By canceling this station, Dominican Americans are being denied the ability to acclimate comfortably and stay connected to their home country, a devastating loss for this community. With our immigrant communities feeling more isolated than ever, I strongly urge AT&T and DirecTV to reconsider this decision.”

In the August 23 letter to Stankey, James pointed out that the network serves as a key source of news and information for Dominicans living in the United States.

“New York is a city of immigrants and Televisión Dominicana plays a distinctive and vital role for immigrant families to acclimate and to maintain connections to the Dominican Republic,” James wrote. “Televisión Dominicana is AT&T and DirectTV’s only network that provides unique important information to the Dominican community — another channel cannot just be substituted.”

In June, Dominican-born U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat sent his own letter to AT&T, which purchased DirectTV in 2015, asking the company to preserve the network.

“At a historic moment of growth for the Dominican community, we cannot allow ourselves to be sidelined by shutting down one of our main communication platforms,” wrote Espaillat. “AT&T has to recognize the drastic increase in the Dominican population in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and the large number of Dominicans who use the other services of the company — even cell phones.”

AT&T has not provided a reason for potentially removing the network. However, the company reported that the matter is still under discussion and noted that it offers numerous other Spanish-language channels.

“We are currently working with TV Dominicana’s owner, Hemisphere Media, on how to continue to offer our customers access to its programming in the future,” an AT&T spokesperson advised The Manhattan Times by email.

“We continually review the most relevant and engaging content available, as well as new ways we can provide it. We remain committed to fostering diverse perspectives, and currently provide 65 Spanish-language channels on DirectTV and 67 on U-verse, including many that originate in major Hispanic homelands.”