Doctors Without Borders receives humanitarian prize
Médicos Sin Fronteras recibe premio humanitario
Doctors Without Borders/Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been awarded the 2017 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, in recognition of pioneering work providing mental health care to people facing crises around the world.
The award was presented on October 27 at the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation’s International Awards Dinner and 30th Anniversary Celebration.
“’Doctors Without Borders’ transformative work providing mental healthcare as an integrated component of medical aid during natural and man-made emergencies and chronic crises has had a lasting and profound impact on individuals, families and the global community,” said Dr. Herbert Pardes, President of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council and Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian.
Accepting the award on behalf of MSF was Jason Cone, Executive Director MSF-USA.
“It is our hope that this award will shine a light on the immense mental health needs faced by people dealing with the scars of war and conflict, forced migration, sexual violence, the isolation of psychiatric disorders and the stigma of devastating diagnoses, such as HIV and tuberculosis,” Cone said.
The Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health is awarded annually to a person or organization who has made a lasting impact by improving the lives of people suffering from mental illness and advancing the understanding of mental health.
For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2AGcJi2.
Médicos Sin Fronteras/Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) ha sido galardonado con el Premio Humanitario Pardes 2017 en Salud Mental en reconocimiento al trabajo pionero de proporcionar atención de salud mental a las personas que enfrentan crisis en todo el mundo.
El premio fue entregado el 27 de octubre en la Cena de Premios Internacionales de la Fundación de Investigación del Cerebro y del Comportamiento y la Celebración del 30º Aniversario.
“El trabajo transformador de Médicos Sin Fronteras brindando atención de salud mental como un componente integrado de asistencia médica durante emergencias naturales y creadas por el hombre, y crisis crónicas ha tenido un impacto profundo y duradero en individuos, familias y la comunidad global”, dijo el Dr. Herbert Pardes , presidente del Consejo Científico de la Fundación de Investigación del Cerebro y del Comportamiento y vicepresidente Ejecutivo de la Junta de Consejeros del New York-Presbyterian.
Jason Cone aceptó el premio en nombre de MSF, director ejecutivo de MSF-USA.
“Esperamos que este premio ilumine las enormes necesidades de salud mental que encaran las personas que lidian con las cicatrices de la guerra y los conflictos, la migración forzada, la violencia sexual, el aislamiento de los trastornos psiquiátricos y el estigma de diagnósticos devastadores, como el VIH y la tuberculosis “, dijo Cone.
El Premio Humanitario de Pardes en Salud Mental se otorga anualmente a una persona u organización que ha tenido un impacto duradero al mejorar la vida de las personas que padecen enfermedades mentales y en el avance de la comprensión de la salud mental.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2AGcJi2.