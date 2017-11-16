Doctors Without Borders receives humanitarian prize



Doctors Without Borders/Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been awarded the 2017 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, in recognition of pioneering work providing mental health care to people facing crises around the world.

The award was presented on October 27 at the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation’s International Awards Dinner and 30th Anniversary Celebration.

“’Doctors Without Borders’ transformative work providing mental healthcare as an integrated component of medical aid during natural and man-made emergencies and chronic crises has had a lasting and profound impact on individuals, families and the global community,” said Dr. Herbert Pardes, President of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council and Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian.

Accepting the award on behalf of MSF was Jason Cone, Executive Director MSF-USA.

“It is our hope that this award will shine a light on the immense mental health needs faced by people dealing with the scars of war and conflict, forced migration, sexual violence, the isolation of psychiatric disorders and the stigma of devastating diagnoses, such as HIV and tuberculosis,” Cone said.

The Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health is awarded annually to a person or organization who has made a lasting impact by improving the lives of people suffering from mental illness and advancing the understanding of mental health.

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2AGcJi2.