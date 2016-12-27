Diving into the Ds

City sponsors bystander intervention training

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Time to learn your Ds.

With hate crimes on rise since the presidential election, many New Yorkers have wondered what to do if they personally witness an incident taking place.

A new approach focuses on “the four Ds” – direct, distract, delegate or delay.

On December 15, the city presented a training seminar designed to provide tips on how to respond to hate and bias incidents, and protect the civil rights of city residents.

Sponsored by the offices of New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, the training was held at the Midtown headquarters of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and presented by members of Hollaback! and the NYC Anti-Violence Project (AVP).

The Hollaback! group seeks to raise awareness on and seeks to combat street harassment, and AVP provides free and confidential assistance to thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV-affected people each year from all five boroughs.

“People want to know what to do,” said Brewer. “They want to know that they’ll be the right person in those situations.”

Francisca Montana of the Public Advocate’s office told attendees that the current state of the nation required New Yorkers to build a greater sense of community to help each other feel safe.

“There’s a tendency for people in New York City to be in their own little world,” Montana said. “It’s about stepping outside of your comfort zone, and possibly being able to respond when we see someone verbally attacked due to their race or orientation.”

Montana and Hollaback! Deputy Director Debjani Roy gave suggestions on how to respond to situations when witnessing someone being harassed, which they referred to as ‘the four Ds’ of bystander intervention, which were outlined as “direct, distract, delegate or delay.”

Roy said that the option to directly confront a verbal attacker is not always advisable.

“It could escalate,” she said. “It all depends on what you’re comfortable with, and there should be other people around.”

Montana said that a better course of action would be to distract by interrupting the situation without directly confronting the offender.

“You could strike up a conversation with the victim to defuse the situation, or stand between the attacker and the victim,” Montana remarked.

“It’s a question of practicing getting out of your comfort zone,” she said. “You should get comfortable interacting with strangers, like perhaps starting a conversation on a normal subway ride with someone you don’t know.”

“Delegate” means seeking help from another person, usually one of authority, while “delay” involves checking in with a victim after an incident occurred, Roy explained.

“You might say, ‘Are you okay? Can I do anything to help you?’” she said. “You might want to sit with them for a while until they feel safe.”

This could be a good option for witnesses who might not feel comfortable getting directly involved during an incident, Roy noted.

“If people can bring this attitude to their community, it can really reproduce,” Montana said. “We’ll see people sticking up for each other more.”

The instructors said that while many people immediately seek to report an in-progress incident to law enforcement, some individuals don’t feel comfortable with that.

“To some people, reporting to the police is not an option,” said Roy. “The number one safety tip for most people is ‘call the police,’ but if you’re LGBTQ, or an immigrant, that might not be an option you seek.”

Montana suggested calling 911 for an emergency, or reporting to an MTA employee or school officials, depending on the location of the incident.

She also suggested calling the NYC Anti-Violence Project’s 24-hour bilingual hotline [212.714.1141] or the New York District Attorney’s Office Hate Crimes Unit [212.335.3100].

Brewer said she planned on sponsoring similar events in the future.

“I know we’ll be doing this again and again,” she said. “There is no end to the need for it.”