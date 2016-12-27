Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Time to learn your Ds. With hate crimes on rise since the presidential election, many New Yorkers have wondered what to do if they personally witness an incident taking place. A new approach focuses on “the four Ds” – direct, distract, delegate or delay. On December 15, the city presented a training seminar designed to provide tips on how to respond to hate and bias incidents, and protect the civil rights of city residents. Sponsored by the offices of New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, the training was held at the Midtown headquarters of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and presented by members of Hollaback! and the NYC Anti-Violence Project (AVP). The Hollaback! group seeks to raise awareness on and seeks to combat street harassment, and AVP provides free and confidential assistance to thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV-affected people each year from all five boroughs. “People want to know what to do,” said Brewer. “They want to know that they’ll be the right person in those situations.” Francisca Montana of the Public Advocate’s office told attendees that the current state of the nation required New Yorkers to build a greater sense of community to help each other feel safe. “There’s a tendency for people in New York City to be in their own little world,” Montana said. “It’s about stepping outside of your comfort zone, and possibly being able to respond when we see someone verbally attacked due to their race or orientation.” Montana and Hollaback! Deputy Director Debjani Roy gave suggestions on how to respond to situations when witnessing someone being harassed, which they referred to as ‘the four Ds’ of bystander intervention, which were outlined as “direct, distract, delegate or delay.” Roy said that the option to directly confront a verbal attacker is not always advisable. “It could escalate,” she said. “It all depends on what you’re comfortable with, and there should be other people around.” Montana said that a better course of action would be to distract by interrupting the situation without directly confronting the offender. “You could strike up a conversation with the victim to defuse the situation, or stand between the attacker and the victim,” Montana remarked. “It’s a question of practicing getting out of your comfort zone,” she said. “You should get comfortable interacting with strangers, like perhaps starting a conversation on a normal subway ride with someone you don’t know.” “Delegate” means seeking help from another person, usually one of authority, while “delay” involves checking in with a victim after an incident occurred, Roy explained. “You might say, ‘Are you okay? Can I do anything to help you?’” she said. “You might want to sit with them for a while until they feel safe.” This could be a good option for witnesses who might not feel comfortable getting directly involved during an incident, Roy noted. “If people can bring this attitude to their community, it can really reproduce,” Montana said. “We’ll see people sticking up for each other more.” The instructors said that while many people immediately seek to report an in-progress incident to law enforcement, some individuals don’t feel comfortable with that. “To some people, reporting to the police is not an option,” said Roy. “The number one safety tip for most people is ‘call the police,’ but if you’re LGBTQ, or an immigrant, that might not be an option you seek.” Montana suggested calling 911 for an emergency, or reporting to an MTA employee or school officials, depending on the location of the incident. She also suggested calling the NYC Anti-Violence Project’s 24-hour bilingual hotline [212.714.1141] or the New York District Attorney’s Office Hate Crimes Unit [212.335.3100]. Brewer said she planned on sponsoring similar events in the future. “I know we’ll be doing this again and again,” she said. “There is no end to the need for it.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Es hora de asegurar las D. Con los crímenes de odio en aumento desde la elección presidencial, muchos neoyorquinos se han preguntado qué hacer si personalmente son testigos de un incidente. Un nuevo enfoque se centra en “las cuatro D”: ser directo, distraer, delegar y demorar. El 15 de diciembre, la ciudad presentó un seminario de capacitación diseñado para proporcionar consejos sobre cómo responder a los incidentes de odio y prejuicio, y proteger los derechos civiles de los residentes de la ciudad. Patrocinada por las oficinas de la defensora pública de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Letitia James, y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, la capacitación se realizó en la sede de Midtown de la Asociación Americana de Personas Jubiladas (AARP, por sus siglas en inglés) y fue presentada por miembros de Hollaback! y el Proyecto Anti-Violencia NYC (AVP, por sus siglas en ingles). El grupo Hollaback! busca ayudar a combatir el acoso callejero y AVP brinda asistencia gratuita y confidencial a miles de personas lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transexuales, y personas afectadas por el VIH por todos los cinco condados. “La gente quiere saber qué hacer”, dijo Brewer. “Ellos quieren saber que serán la persona adecuada en esas situaciones”. Francisca Montana, de la oficina de la defensora pública, dijo a los asistentes que el estado actual de la nación requiere que los neoyorquinos construyan un mayor sentido de comunidad para ayudarse mutuamente a sentirse seguros. “Hay una tendencia de las personas en Nueva York a estar en su propio pequeño mundo”, dijo Montana. “Se trata de salir de su zona de confort y posiblemente ser capaces de responder cuando vemos a alguien siendo atacado verbalmente debido a su raza u orientación”. Montana y Debjani Roy, subdirectora de Hollaback!, dieron sugerencias sobre cómo responder a las situaciones cuando presenciemos que alguien está siendo acosado, a lo que se refirieron como “las cuatro D” de los espectadores: ser directo, distraer, delegar y demorar. Roy dijo que la opción de enfrentar directamente a un atacante verbal no siempre es aconsejable. “Podría escalar”, dijo. “Todo depende de con qué te sientas cómodo y debería haber otras personas alrededor”. Montana dijo que un mejor curso de acción sería causar una distracción, interrumpiendo la situación sin confrontar directamente al delincuente. “Podrías lograr proteger a la víctima para relajar la situación o quedar entre el atacante y la víctima”, comentó Montana. “Es una cuestión de practicar salir de tu zona de confort”, dijo. Deberías sentirte cómodo interactuando con extraños, como tal vez iniciar una conversación en un viaje normal de metro con alguien que no conoces. “Delegar” significa buscar ayuda de otra persona, generalmente de una con autoridad, mientras que “demorar” implica verificar con la víctima después de que ocurrió un incidente, explicó Roy. “Podrías decir: ¿estás bien? ¿puedo hacer algo para ayudarte?”, explicó. “Es posible que desee sentarse con ellos por un rato hasta que se sientan seguros”. Esta podría ser una buena opción para los espectadores que pueden no sentirse cómodos involucrándose directamente durante un incidente, señaló Roy. “Si la gente puede aportar esta actitud a su comunidad, realmente puede reproducirse”, dijo Montana. “Vamos a ver a más gente dando la cara unos por otros”. Los instructores dijeron que si bien muchas personas buscan inmediatamente reportar un incidente en curso a las fuerzas de la ley, algunas personas no se sienten cómodas con eso. “Para algunas personas, informar a la policía no es una opción”, dijo Roy. “El consejo de seguridad número uno para la mayoría de la gente es llamar a la policía, pero si eres LGBTQ, o un inmigrante, puede no ser la opción que estás buscando”. Montana sugirió llamar al 911 para una emergencia o informar a un empleado de la MTA o funcionario escolar, dependiendo de la ubicación del incidente. Ella también sugirió llamar a la línea telefónica bilingüe de 24 horas del Proyecto Anti-Violencia NYC [212.714.1141] o a la Unidad de Delitos de Odio de la Oficina del fiscal de distrito del condado de Nueva York [212.335.3100]. Brewer dijo que planea patrocinar eventos similares en el futuro. “Sé que vamos a hacer esto una y otra vez,” dijo ella. “Su necesidad no tiene fin”.
Diving into the Ds
City sponsors bystander intervention training
Sumergirse en las D
Se ofrece entrenamiento de intervención de testigos
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Time to learn your Ds.
With hate crimes on rise since the presidential election, many New Yorkers have wondered what to do if they personally witness an incident taking place.
A new approach focuses on “the four Ds” – direct, distract, delegate or delay.
On December 15, the city presented a training seminar designed to provide tips on how to respond to hate and bias incidents, and protect the civil rights of city residents.
Sponsored by the offices of New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, the training was held at the Midtown headquarters of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and presented by members of Hollaback! and the NYC Anti-Violence Project (AVP).
The Hollaback! group seeks to raise awareness on and seeks to combat street harassment, and AVP provides free and confidential assistance to thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV-affected people each year from all five boroughs.
“People want to know what to do,” said Brewer. “They want to know that they’ll be the right person in those situations.”
Francisca Montana of the Public Advocate’s office told attendees that the current state of the nation required New Yorkers to build a greater sense of community to help each other feel safe.
“There’s a tendency for people in New York City to be in their own little world,” Montana said. “It’s about stepping outside of your comfort zone, and possibly being able to respond when we see someone verbally attacked due to their race or orientation.”
Montana and Hollaback! Deputy Director Debjani Roy gave suggestions on how to respond to situations when witnessing someone being harassed, which they referred to as ‘the four Ds’ of bystander intervention, which were outlined as “direct, distract, delegate or delay.”
Roy said that the option to directly confront a verbal attacker is not always advisable.
“It could escalate,” she said. “It all depends on what you’re comfortable with, and there should be other people around.”
Montana said that a better course of action would be to distract by interrupting the situation without directly confronting the offender.
“You could strike up a conversation with the victim to defuse the situation, or stand between the attacker and the victim,” Montana remarked.
“It’s a question of practicing getting out of your comfort zone,” she said. “You should get comfortable interacting with strangers, like perhaps starting a conversation on a normal subway ride with someone you don’t know.”
“Delegate” means seeking help from another person, usually one of authority, while “delay” involves checking in with a victim after an incident occurred, Roy explained.
“You might say, ‘Are you okay? Can I do anything to help you?’” she said. “You might want to sit with them for a while until they feel safe.”
This could be a good option for witnesses who might not feel comfortable getting directly involved during an incident, Roy noted.
“If people can bring this attitude to their community, it can really reproduce,” Montana said. “We’ll see people sticking up for each other more.”
The instructors said that while many people immediately seek to report an in-progress incident to law enforcement, some individuals don’t feel comfortable with that.
“To some people, reporting to the police is not an option,” said Roy. “The number one safety tip for most people is ‘call the police,’ but if you’re LGBTQ, or an immigrant, that might not be an option you seek.”
Montana suggested calling 911 for an emergency, or reporting to an MTA employee or school officials, depending on the location of the incident.
She also suggested calling the NYC Anti-Violence Project’s 24-hour bilingual hotline [212.714.1141] or the New York District Attorney’s Office Hate Crimes Unit [212.335.3100].
Brewer said she planned on sponsoring similar events in the future.
“I know we’ll be doing this again and again,” she said. “There is no end to the need for it.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Es hora de asegurar las D.
Con los crímenes de odio en aumento desde la elección presidencial, muchos neoyorquinos se han preguntado qué hacer si personalmente son testigos de un incidente.
Un nuevo enfoque se centra en “las cuatro D”: ser directo, distraer, delegar y demorar.
El 15 de diciembre, la ciudad presentó un seminario de capacitación diseñado para proporcionar consejos sobre cómo responder a los incidentes de odio y prejuicio, y proteger los derechos civiles de los residentes de la ciudad.
Patrocinada por las oficinas de la defensora pública de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Letitia James, y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, la capacitación se realizó en la sede de Midtown de la Asociación Americana de Personas Jubiladas (AARP, por sus siglas en inglés) y fue presentada por miembros de Hollaback! y el Proyecto Anti-Violencia NYC (AVP, por sus siglas en ingles).
El grupo Hollaback! busca ayudar a combatir el acoso callejero y AVP brinda asistencia gratuita y confidencial a miles de personas lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transexuales, y personas afectadas por el VIH por todos los cinco condados.
“La gente quiere saber qué hacer”, dijo Brewer. “Ellos quieren saber que serán la persona adecuada en esas situaciones”.
Francisca Montana, de la oficina de la defensora pública, dijo a los asistentes que el estado actual de la nación requiere que los neoyorquinos construyan un mayor sentido de comunidad para ayudarse mutuamente a sentirse seguros.
“Hay una tendencia de las personas en Nueva York a estar en su propio pequeño mundo”, dijo Montana. “Se trata de salir de su zona de confort y posiblemente ser capaces de responder cuando vemos a alguien siendo atacado verbalmente debido a su raza u orientación”.
Montana y Debjani Roy, subdirectora de Hollaback!, dieron sugerencias sobre cómo responder a las situaciones cuando presenciemos que alguien está siendo acosado, a lo que se refirieron como “las cuatro D” de los espectadores: ser directo, distraer, delegar y demorar.
Roy dijo que la opción de enfrentar directamente a un atacante verbal no siempre es aconsejable.
“Podría escalar”, dijo. “Todo depende de con qué te sientas cómodo y debería haber otras personas alrededor”.
Montana dijo que un mejor curso de acción sería causar una distracción, interrumpiendo la situación sin confrontar directamente al delincuente.
“Podrías lograr proteger a la víctima para relajar la situación o quedar entre el atacante y la víctima”, comentó Montana.
“Es una cuestión de practicar salir de tu zona de confort”, dijo. Deberías sentirte cómodo interactuando con extraños, como tal vez iniciar una conversación en un viaje normal de metro con alguien que no conoces.
“Delegar” significa buscar ayuda de otra persona, generalmente de una con autoridad, mientras que “demorar” implica verificar con la víctima después de que ocurrió un incidente, explicó Roy.
“Podrías decir: ¿estás bien? ¿puedo hacer algo para ayudarte?”, explicó. “Es posible que desee sentarse con ellos por un rato hasta que se sientan seguros”.
Esta podría ser una buena opción para los espectadores que pueden no sentirse cómodos involucrándose directamente durante un incidente, señaló Roy.
“Si la gente puede aportar esta actitud a su comunidad, realmente puede reproducirse”, dijo Montana. “Vamos a ver a más gente dando la cara unos por otros”.
Los instructores dijeron que si bien muchas personas buscan inmediatamente reportar un incidente en curso a las fuerzas de la ley, algunas personas no se sienten cómodas con eso.
“Para algunas personas, informar a la policía no es una opción”, dijo Roy. “El consejo de seguridad número uno para la mayoría de la gente es llamar a la policía, pero si eres LGBTQ, o un inmigrante, puede no ser la opción que estás buscando”.
Montana sugirió llamar al 911 para una emergencia o informar a un empleado de la MTA o funcionario escolar, dependiendo de la ubicación del incidente.
Ella también sugirió llamar a la línea telefónica bilingüe de 24 horas del Proyecto Anti-Violencia NYC [212.714.1141] o a la Unidad de Delitos de Odio de la Oficina del fiscal de distrito del condado de Nueva York [212.335.3100].
Brewer dijo que planea patrocinar eventos similares en el futuro.
“Sé que vamos a hacer esto una y otra vez,” dijo ella. “Su necesidad no tiene fin”.