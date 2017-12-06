Diversity in the NYPD

By Ydanis Rodríguez

The Chief of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Carlos Gómez, is retiring.

He leaves a seat open for the future of the Department to rise.

With his departure we lose the only Latino in the top three positions of leadership at the NYPD. We have qualified officers in the Latino community that can fulfill this position.

The city should appoint a Latino Chief of Department if we are to further efforts to build a police force reflective of the city and inspire new generations of police officers of diverse backgrounds to plan a lifelong career as one of the city’s finest.

The NYPD of today is greatly different from the NYPD of the 1980’s when I first arrived to New York City. We have police commissioners who have a different perspective on policing.

I understand the importance of building better relationships with elected officials and the various communities in the city, and truly believe that a diverse police force is intrinsic to keeping the city safe.

The NYPD, as the largest local police department in the country, is working hard so that the rank-and-file reflect the cultural and racial makeup of the city, yet the top leaders at the department do not reflect that diversity much less that of the city as a whole. The total Hispanic or Latino population in the city is 29 percent.

Out of the nearly 36,000 officers in the NYPD, 9,887, or 28 percent, are Hispanic but white males hold at least 70 percent of positions in the police force’s highest ranks, such as captain, deputy inspector, inspector, deputy chief, assistant chief and bureau chief leaving Latinos on the bottom of the ladder and making the glass ceiling overshadows the racial diversity makeup of high rank positions in the NYPD.

I have heard through the years many Latino officials expressing their concerns towards the lack of opportunities to move up in rank despite their high qualifications. It is our responsibility to minimize color-blind thinking and be more aware of the lack of diversity in the leadership of our institutions.

Having diverse leadership in the NYPD is now more crucial than ever before.

The leaders of the NYPD should mirror the diversity of the rank-and-file, moreover, that of the city. I encourage the NYPD to be mindful of the importance of diversity as they promote qualified officers from our communities.

We must work together in shaping the future leadership of the department.

Ydanis Rodríguez is the Councilmember for the 10th District of the New York City Council.