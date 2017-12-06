By Ydanis Rodríguez The Chief of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Carlos Gómez, is retiring. He leaves a seat open for the future of the Department to rise. With his departure we lose the only Latino in the top three positions of leadership at the NYPD. We have qualified officers in the Latino community that can fulfill this position. The city should appoint a Latino Chief of Department if we are to further efforts to build a police force reflective of the city and inspire new generations of police officers of diverse backgrounds to plan a lifelong career as one of the city’s finest. The NYPD of today is greatly different from the NYPD of the 1980’s when I first arrived to New York City. We have police commissioners who have a different perspective on policing. I understand the importance of building better relationships with elected officials and the various communities in the city, and truly believe that a diverse police force is intrinsic to keeping the city safe. The NYPD, as the largest local police department in the country, is working hard so that the rank-and-file reflect the cultural and racial makeup of the city, yet the top leaders at the department do not reflect that diversity much less that of the city as a whole. The total Hispanic or Latino population in the city is 29 percent. Out of the nearly 36,000 officers in the NYPD, 9,887, or 28 percent, are Hispanic but white males hold at least 70 percent of positions in the police force’s highest ranks, such as captain, deputy inspector, inspector, deputy chief, assistant chief and bureau chief leaving Latinos on the bottom of the ladder and making the glass ceiling overshadows the racial diversity makeup of high rank positions in the NYPD. I have heard through the years many Latino officials expressing their concerns towards the lack of opportunities to move up in rank despite their high qualifications. It is our responsibility to minimize color-blind thinking and be more aware of the lack of diversity in the leadership of our institutions. Having diverse leadership in the NYPD is now more crucial than ever before. The leaders of the NYPD should mirror the diversity of the rank-and-file, moreover, that of the city. I encourage the NYPD to be mindful of the importance of diversity as they promote qualified officers from our communities. We must work together in shaping the future leadership of the department. Ydanis Rodríguez is the Councilmember for the 10th District of the New York City Council. Por Ydanis Rodríguez El jefe del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), Carlos Gómez, se retirará. Deja un espacio abierto para que se levante el futuro del Departamento. Con su partida, perdemos al único latino en los tres primeros puestos de liderazgo en el NYPD. Tenemos oficiales calificados en la comunidad latina que pueden llenar este puesto. La ciudad debería designar a un jefe de Departamento latino si queremos realizar más esfuerzos para construir una fuerza policial que refleje a la ciudad e inspire a nuevas generaciones de policías de diversos orígenes para planear una carrera de por vida como uno de las mejores de la ciudad. El NYPD de hoy es muy diferente al NYPD de la década de 1980 cuando llegué por primera vez a la ciudad de Nueva York. Tenemos comisionados de policía que tienen una perspectiva diferente sobre la actuación policial. Entiendo la importancia de construir mejores relaciones con los funcionarios electos y las diversas comunidades de la ciudad, y realmente creo que una fuerza policial diversa es intrínseca para mantener la seguridad de la ciudad. El NYPD, como el departamento de policía local más grande del país, trabaja duro para que la base refleje la composición cultural y racial de la ciudad, sin embargo, los principales líderes del departamento no reflejan esa diversidad, mucho menos la de la ciudad como un todo. La población total hispana o latina en la ciudad es del 29 por ciento. De los casi 36,000 oficiales en el NYPD, 9,887, o 28 por ciento, son hispanos, pero hombres blancos ocupan al menos 70 por ciento de los puestos en los rangos más altos de la fuerza policial, como capitán, inspector adjunto e inspector, jefe adjunto, subjefe y jefe de oficina, dejando a los latinos en la parte inferior de la escalera y haciendo que el techo de cristal eclipse la composición de la diversidad racial de las posiciones de alto rango en el NYPD. A lo largo de los años, he escuchado a muchos funcionarios latinos expresar su preocupación por la falta de oportunidades para subir de rango a pesar de sus altas cualificaciones. Es nuestra responsabilidad minimizar el daltonismo y ser más conscientes de la falta de diversidad en el liderazgo de nuestras instituciones. Tener un liderazgo diverso en el NYPD es ahora más crucial que nunca. Los líderes del NYPD deben reflejar la diversidad de la base, además, la de la ciudad. Aliento al NYPD a ser consciente de la importancia de la diversidad mientras promueven a oficiales calificados de nuestras comunidades. Debemos trabajar juntos en la formación del futuro liderazgo del departamento. Ydanis Rodríguez es el concejal del 10° Distrito del Concejo de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Por Ydanis Rodríguez
El jefe del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), Carlos Gómez, se retirará.
Deja un espacio abierto para que se levante el futuro del Departamento.
Con su partida, perdemos al único latino en los tres primeros puestos de liderazgo en el NYPD. Tenemos oficiales calificados en la comunidad latina que pueden llenar este puesto.
La ciudad debería designar a un jefe de Departamento latino si queremos realizar más esfuerzos para construir una fuerza policial que refleje a la ciudad e inspire a nuevas generaciones de policías de diversos orígenes para planear una carrera de por vida como uno de las mejores de la ciudad.
El NYPD de hoy es muy diferente al NYPD de la década de 1980 cuando llegué por primera vez a la ciudad de Nueva York. Tenemos comisionados de policía que tienen una perspectiva diferente sobre la actuación policial.
Entiendo la importancia de construir mejores relaciones con los funcionarios electos y las diversas comunidades de la ciudad, y realmente creo que una fuerza policial diversa es intrínseca para mantener la seguridad de la ciudad.
El NYPD, como el departamento de policía local más grande del país, trabaja duro para que la base refleje la composición cultural y racial de la ciudad, sin embargo, los principales líderes del departamento no reflejan esa diversidad, mucho menos la de la ciudad como un todo. La población total hispana o latina en la ciudad es del 29 por ciento. De los casi 36,000 oficiales en el NYPD, 9,887, o 28 por ciento, son hispanos, pero hombres blancos ocupan al menos 70 por ciento de los puestos en los rangos más altos de la fuerza policial, como capitán, inspector adjunto e inspector, jefe adjunto, subjefe y jefe de oficina, dejando a los latinos en la parte inferior de la escalera y haciendo que el techo de cristal eclipse la composición de la diversidad racial de las posiciones de alto rango en el NYPD.
A lo largo de los años, he escuchado a muchos funcionarios latinos expresar su preocupación por la falta de oportunidades para subir de rango a pesar de sus altas cualificaciones. Es nuestra responsabilidad minimizar el daltonismo y ser más conscientes de la falta de diversidad en el liderazgo de nuestras instituciones.
Tener un liderazgo diverso en el NYPD es ahora más crucial que nunca.
Los líderes del NYPD deben reflejar la diversidad de la base, además, la de la ciudad. Aliento al NYPD a ser consciente de la importancia de la diversidad mientras promueven a oficiales calificados de nuestras comunidades.
Debemos trabajar juntos en la formación del futuro liderazgo del departamento.
Ydanis Rodríguez es el concejal del 10° Distrito del Concejo de la ciudad de Nueva York.