Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Public school parents and other advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on Thurs., Dec. 7 to call on the city to increase the level of diversity in public schools. The parents, mostly members of advocacy group NYC Coalition for Educational Justice, asked the Department of Education (DOE) to expand course offerings to reflect the cultural backgrounds of students, and hire more diverse school staff. They also criticized the DOE for failing to begin promised cultural competency training for staffers. This year’s city budget included City Council funding to provide anti-bias training for over 600 teachers. Though training was slated to begin in August, it has not yet been provided. “The training is important for removing implicit biases,” said Natasha Capers, coordinator of the Coalition for Education Justice. “It needs to start right away.” Hebdh Jamal, an activist with Integrate NYC, said the city has attempted to diversify schools by moving students around, and she stressed that is insufficient. “We do not agree with the classical definition of integration that solely limits the integration to the student body,” she said. Activists said that the city should prioritize hiring more teachers of color, especially male African-American instructors. “I think it’s important that the teaching staff is reflective of the student body that they’re teaching,” said parent Felicia Alexander. “I wish there were more men teachers for my son to see, or black men teachers, because that would be powerful for them to see in front of the classroom.” Khadija Hudson, a community organizer with Girls for Gender Equity, called for the hiring of transgender school staffers, as well as training to better support LGBT or gender non-conforming students. “These young people in our city feel like they’re disconnected. They feel like they’re being erased over and over again,” said Hudson. Maria Gil, a Brooklyn mother with four children in public school, explained that the current curriculum does not reflect the diversity of the city’s communities, and said it is preventing students from excelling in school. “Their self-esteem is always low. They don’t feel comfortable themselves inside the classroom,” remarked Gil of her children. “Sometimes teachers or the administration doesn’t understand the culture of the students or the community, they can’t reflect that back to the students.” Alexander criticized schools for not teaching about African-American history that occurred before slavery. “I think the curriculum needs an overhaul. I think that all students should be able to see themselves at some point in the curriculum,” she stated. “From K to high school, there are students who feel like they’ve never seen themselves represented in a positive manner,” Alexander said. “We have the Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and each one has done so much, and yet they’re not reflected in a positive manner.” The rally occurred in advance of a City Council Hearing regarding school diversity. Councilmember Brad Lander noted that the Council also held a hearing in 2014 following a study that indicated New York City schools are the most segregated in the country. He said that hearing gave rise to more focused advocacy efforts among parents to improve schools. “When we had that hearing, there were some angry people, and there were some people talking about what we should do about it. What there was not was a unity of people from the neighborhoods of New York City, educators and students and parents and activists that said ‘We are demanding more integrated schools,'” Lander said. “I want to say thank you to the folks who are calling attention to making sure that we’ve got cultural representation in all our schools,” he added. Alexander suggested that schools should also diversify the types of books in school libraries, to include a greater mix of cultural characters, as well as authors of color and LGBT writers. “They need to start reflecting everybody in the books, so that when a kid goes into a library they can reach a book that speaks to them,” she said. Alexander acknowledged that the city has increased the number of dual language schools and expanded language assistance programs, but said those efforts did not go far enough to improve diversity. “Those things are like Band-Aids. They’re not really digging deep into the problems,” Alexander remarked. “They’ll have cultural potluck dinners, and celebrate Hispanic History month, and they’re talking about integrating and switching kids around, but when you mix the kids up, they still have to teach to all of those kids. You still need to delve into the curriculum so that they can learn about themselves and the people next to them.” In response to an inquiry from The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press, the DOE said that it had introduced Culturally Responsive Educational (CRE) training for new teachers, and an initiative titled NYC Men Teach to increase the number of male teachers of color. “We thank the Council for this funding to expand our important work to provide students with culturally responsive education, and we’re launching additional culturally responsive training for 600 educators in the new year,” said DOE spokesperson Will Mantiel. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Padres de las escuelas públicas y otros defensores se manifestaron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el jueves 7 de diciembre para pedir a la ciudad aumentar el nivel de diversidad en las escuelas públicas. Los padres, en su mayoría miembros del grupo de defensa Coalición por la Justicia Educativa de NYC, pidieron al Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) ampliar la oferta de cursos para reflejar los antecedentes culturales de los estudiantes y contratar personal más diverso. También criticaron el DOE por no comenzar el entrenamiento prometido en competencia cultural para empleados. El presupuesto de la ciudad de este año incluyó fondos del Concejo Municipal para brindar capacitación anti prejuicios a más de 600 maestros. Si bien el entrenamiento estaba programado para comenzar en agosto, aún no se ha proporcionado. “La capacitación es importante para eliminar los prejuicios implícitos”, dijo Natasha Capers, coordinadora de la Coalición por la Justicia Educativa. “Necesita comenzar de inmediato”. Hebdh Jamal, una activista de Integrate NYC, dijo que la ciudad ha intentado diversificar las escuelas moviendo a los estudiantes, y destacó que es insuficiente. “No estamos de acuerdo con la definición clásica de integración que limita únicamente la integración al cuerpo estudiantil”, explicó. Los activistas dijeron que la ciudad debería priorizar la contratación de más maestros de color, especialmente instructores afroamericanos varones. “Creo que es importante que el personal docente refleje al alumnado al que está enseñando”, dijo la madre Felicia Alexander. “Desearía que hubiera más maestros hombres para que mi hijo los vea, o profesores negros, porque sería algo poderoso que ve frente al salón de clases”. Khadija Hudson, una organizadora comunitaria de Chicas por la Equidad de Género, pidió contratar personal transgénero en la escuela, así como también brindar capacitación para apoyar mejor a los estudiantes LGBT o de género no conforme. “Estos jóvenes en nuestra ciudad sienten que están desconectados. Sienten que están siendo borrados una y otra vez”, dijo Hudson. María Gil, una madre de Brooklyn con cuatro hijos en una escuela pública, explicó que el plan de estudios actual no refleja la diversidad de las comunidades de la ciudad, y dijo que evita que los estudiantes sobresalgan en la escuela. “Su autoestima es siempre baja. No se sienten cómodos dentro del aula”, comentó Gil sobre sus hijos. “A veces los maestros o la administración no entienden la cultura de los estudiantes o la comunidad, no pueden reflejar eso en los estudiantes”. Alexander criticó a las escuelas por no enseñar sobre la historia afroamericana que ocurrió antes de la esclavitud. “Creo que el plan de estudios necesita una revisión y que todos los estudiantes deberían poder verse a sí mismos en algún momento del plan de estudios”, afirmó. “Desde el jardín de infantes hasta la escuela secundaria, hay estudiantes que sienten que nunca se han visto representados de manera positiva”, dijo Alexander. “Tenemos a los nativos americanos, asiáticos, hispanos, y cada uno ha hecho tanto, y sin embargo no se reflejan de manera positiva”. El mitin tuvo lugar antes de una Audiencia del Concejo Municipal con respecto a la diversidad escolar. El concejal Brad Lander señaló que el Concejo también celebró una audiencia en 2014 después de un estudio que indicó que las escuelas de la ciudad de Nueva York son las más segregadas del país. Dijo que la audiencia dio lugar a esfuerzos de defensa más enfocados entre los padres para mejorar las escuelas. “Cuando tuvimos esa audiencia, hubo algunas personas enojadas, y hubo algunas personas que hablaron sobre lo que debemos hacer al respecto. Lo que no hubo fue una unidad de personas de los vecindarios de la ciudad de Nueva York, educadores y estudiantes y padres y activistas que dijeran: pedimos escuelas más integradas”, dijo Lander. “Quiero agradecer a las personas que están llamando la atención para asegurarse de que tengamos representación cultural en todas nuestras escuelas”, agregó. Alexander sugirió que las escuelas también deberían diversificar los tipos de libros en las bibliotecas escolares para incluir una mayor mezcla de personajes culturales, así como autores de color y escritores LGBT. “Necesitan comenzar a reflejar a todos en los libros, de modo que cuando un niño vaya a una biblioteca puedan encontrar un libro que le hable”, dijo. Alexander reconoció que la ciudad ha aumentado el número de escuelas bilingües y ha ampliado los programas de asistencia lingüística, pero dijo que esos esfuerzos no fueron lo suficientemente lejos como para mejorar la diversidad. “Esas cosas son como curitas. Realmente no están profundizando en los problemas”, comentó Alexander. “Tendrán comidas culturales y celebrarán el mes de la historia hispana, y están hablando de integrar y cambiar a los niños, pero cuando los niños se mezclan, aún tienen que enseñarles a todos esos niños y profundizar en el plan de estudios para que puedan aprender sobre ellos mismos y sobre las personas que están a su lado “. En respuesta a una consulta de The Manhattan Times y The Bronx Free Press, el DOE dijo que presentó una Capacitación Educativa Culturalmente Receptiva (CRE, por sus siglas en inglés) a los nuevos profesores, y una iniciativa titulada NYC Men Teach para aumentar el número de profesores de color de sexo masculino. “Agradecemos al Concejo por este financiamiento para ampliar nuestra importante labor para proporcionar a los estudiantes una educación culturalmente receptiva, y estamos lanzando capacitación adicional culturalmente receptiva para 600 educadores en el nuevo año”, dijo el portavoz del DOE, Will Mantiel.
Diversity in the DOE
Diversidad en el DOE
