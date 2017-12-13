Diversity in the DOE



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Public school parents and other advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on Thurs., Dec. 7 to call on the city to increase the level of diversity in public schools.

The parents, mostly members of advocacy group NYC Coalition for Educational Justice, asked the Department of Education (DOE) to expand course offerings to reflect the cultural backgrounds of students, and hire more diverse school staff.

They also criticized the DOE for failing to begin promised cultural competency training for staffers.

This year’s city budget included City Council funding to provide anti-bias training for over 600 teachers. Though training was slated to begin in August, it has not yet been provided.

“The training is important for removing implicit biases,” said Natasha Capers, coordinator of the Coalition for Education Justice. “It needs to start right away.”

Hebdh Jamal, an activist with Integrate NYC, said the city has attempted to diversify schools by moving students around, and she stressed that is insufficient.

“We do not agree with the classical definition of integration that solely limits the integration to the student body,” she said.

Activists said that the city should prioritize hiring more teachers of color, especially male African-American instructors.

“I think it’s important that the teaching staff is reflective of the student body that they’re teaching,” said parent Felicia Alexander. “I wish there were more men teachers for my son to see, or black men teachers, because that would be powerful for them to see in front of the classroom.”

Khadija Hudson, a community organizer with Girls for Gender Equity, called for the hiring of transgender school staffers, as well as training to better support LGBT or gender non-conforming students.

“These young people in our city feel like they’re disconnected. They feel like they’re being erased over and over again,” said Hudson.

Maria Gil, a Brooklyn mother with four children in public school, explained that the current curriculum does not reflect the diversity of the city’s communities, and said it is preventing students from excelling in school.

“Their self-esteem is always low. They don’t feel comfortable themselves inside the classroom,” remarked Gil of her children. “Sometimes teachers or the administration doesn’t understand the culture of the students or the community, they can’t reflect that back to the students.”

Alexander criticized schools for not teaching about African-American history that occurred before slavery.

“I think the curriculum needs an overhaul. I think that all students should be able to see themselves at some point in the curriculum,” she stated.

“From K to high school, there are students who feel like they’ve never seen themselves represented in a positive manner,” Alexander said. “We have the Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and each one has done so much, and yet they’re not reflected in a positive manner.”

The rally occurred in advance of a City Council Hearing regarding school diversity.

Councilmember Brad Lander noted that the Council also held a hearing in 2014 following a study that indicated New York City schools are the most segregated in the country. He said that hearing gave rise to more focused advocacy efforts among parents to improve schools.

“When we had that hearing, there were some angry people, and there were some people talking about what we should do about it. What there was not was a unity of people from the neighborhoods of New York City, educators and students and parents and activists that said ‘We are demanding more integrated schools,'” Lander said.

“I want to say thank you to the folks who are calling attention to making sure that we’ve got cultural representation in all our schools,” he added.

Alexander suggested that schools should also diversify the types of books in school libraries, to include a greater mix of cultural characters, as well as authors of color and LGBT writers.

“They need to start reflecting everybody in the books, so that when a kid goes into a library they can reach a book that speaks to them,” she said.

Alexander acknowledged that the city has increased the number of dual language schools and expanded language assistance programs, but said those efforts did not go far enough to improve diversity.

“Those things are like Band-Aids. They’re not really digging deep into the problems,” Alexander remarked. “They’ll have cultural potluck dinners, and celebrate Hispanic History month, and they’re talking about integrating and switching kids around, but when you mix the kids up, they still have to teach to all of those kids. You still need to delve into the curriculum so that they can learn about themselves and the people next to them.”

In response to an inquiry from The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press, the DOE said that it had introduced Culturally Responsive Educational (CRE) training for new teachers, and an initiative titled NYC Men Teach to increase the number of male teachers of color.

“We thank the Council for this funding to expand our important work to provide students with culturally responsive education, and we’re launching additional culturally responsive training for 600 educators in the new year,” said DOE spokesperson Will Mantiel.