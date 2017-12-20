- English
Dispute on DACA
Appeals court hears arguments in records dispute
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Carolina Fung Feng came to the United States as a child in 2001.
She was born and raised in Costa Rica to Chinese parents, and has lived in New York City for most of her life. She grew up speaking Spanish and Cantonese Chinese before she learned English, and has been studying Japanese and Mandarin since her college years.
She graduated in 2013 from Hunter College (CUNY) with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish-English translation and interpretation, and English Language Arts (ELA).
A decade after her arrival, Fung Feng applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) through the Legal Aid Society.
“DACA has allowed me to have an identity,” she remarked. “I was finally able to get that [Social Security] number that everyone seems to want. I now have a driver’s license, have a job.”
She is also one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit heard on December 15 before the federal appeals court in Manhattan challenging whether the Trump administration’s termination of the DACA program can proceed.
On September 5, the day the administration’s decision to end DACA was announced, Mexican immigrant Batalla Vidal and other DREAMers sued the government, arguing that the DACA termination violated federal law and the equal protection guarantee of the Constitution.
The DREAMers are represented by the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School and Make the Road New York (MRNY).
Oral arguments made before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on December 15 concerned whether the plaintiffs could have access to Trump administration emails, letters and other documents used in the DACA ruling.
While a federal court allowed the plaintiffs and their legal team to gather evidence from the government and depose key witnesses, the government insisted that requests for documentation were improper and have asked the Court of Appeals to step in.
“We believe that’s incorrect. We think these are appropriate orders in the ordinary course of litigation and argued as much in court today,” responded Josh Rosenthal, a staff attorney at NILC, told reporters outside the Court of Appeals.
Rosenthal was optimistic that the appeals court would allow the request for documentation, which he said would clarify the process and justifications for the Trump administration’s cancellation of DACA effective March 5, 2018.
“The judges of the Second Circuit seemed to take the matter seriously. They seem to recognize that it is a matter of great importance,” said Rosenthal.
“They asked some tough questions on both sides, and we hope that they resolve this issue quickly, so that the District Court can make a full and fair resolution of the merits given the March 5 termination of DACA,” he said.
According to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), an average of 122 immigrant youths lose their DACA status every day.
After March 2018, that number is expected to rise to more than 900 per day, Rosenthal noted.
“It means they’re no longer able to work, they’re no longer able to drive because they lose their driver’s licenses, and they’re no longer able to live without fear of imminent deportation,” he said.
That includes Fung Feng.
She currently works teaching adult literacy classes and ESL courses to adult immigrants.
She said she joined the lawsuit to serve as an example for DACA recipients fighting to remain in the country.
“I want to fight for those vulnerable communities who cannot fight for themselves,” she said. “I think that courts will do their best to make the right decision.”
For more information, please visit www.nilc.org.
Disputa sobre DACA
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Carolina Fung Feng llegó a los Estados Unidos cuando era niña en 2001.
Nació y creció en Costa Rica de padres chinos, y ha vivido en la ciudad de Nueva York la mayor parte de su vida. Creció hablando español y chino cantonés antes de aprender inglés, y ha estado estudiando japonés y mandarín desde sus años universitarios.
Se graduó en 2013 de Hunter College (CUNY) con una Licenciatura en Traducción e Interpretación español-inglés y Artes del Lenguaje Inglés (ELA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Una década después de su llegada, Fung Feng solicitó la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés) a través de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal.
“DACA me ha permitido tener una identidad”, comentó. “Finalmente pude obtener el número [de Seguridad Social] que todo el mundo parece querer. Ahora tengo una licencia de conducir, tengo un trabajo”.
Ella también es una de las demandantes que apareció el 15 de diciembre ante el tribunal federal de apelaciones en Manhattan, desafiando si la terminación de la administración Trump del programa DACA puede continuar.
El 5 de septiembre, día en que se anunció la decisión del gobierno de terminar con DACA, la inmigrante mexicana Batalla Vidal y otros DREAMers demandaron al gobierno, argumentando que la terminación de DACA violaba la ley federal y la garantía de igual protección de la Constitución.
Los DREAMers están representados por el Centro Nacional de Leyes de Inmigración (NILC, por sus siglas en inglés), la Clínica de Defensa de los Derechos de los Trabajadores y los Inmigrantes de la Facultad de Derecho de Yale y Make the Road Nueva York (MRNY).
Los argumentos orales presentados ante el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Segundo Circuito el 15 de diciembre se referían a si los demandantes podrían tener acceso a los correos electrónicos, cartas y otros documentos de la administración Trump utilizados en el fallo de DACA.
Si bien un tribunal federal permitió a los demandantes y su equipo legal recabar pruebas del gobierno y deponer testigos clave, el gobierno insistió en que las solicitudes de documentación eran inadecuadas y solicitó al Tribunal de Apelaciones intervenir.
“Creemos que es incorrecto. Creemos que estas son órdenes apropiadas en el curso ordinario de un litigio y que hemos discutido tanto en el tribunal hoy”, respondió Josh Rosenthal, abogado de NILC, a los periodistas fuera del Tribunal de Apelaciones.
Rosenthal se mostró optimista de que la corte de apelaciones permitirá la solicitud de documentación y dijo que aclararía el proceso y las justificaciones para la cancelación por parte de la administración Trump de DACA a partir del 5 de marzo de 2018.
“Los jueces del Segundo Circuito parecían tomar el asunto en serio. Parecen reconocer que es una cuestión de gran importancia”, dijo Rosenthal.
“Hicieron algunas preguntas difíciles a ambas partes y esperamos que resuelvan este problema rápidamente, para que el Tribunal de Distrito pueda hacer una resolución completa y justa de los méritos dada la terminación del DACA del 5 de marzo”, dijo.
Según el Instituto de Política Migratoria (MPI), un promedio de 122 jóvenes inmigrantes pierde su condición DACA todos los días.
Después de marzo de 2018, se espera que ese número aumente a más de 900 por día, señaló Rosenthal.
“Esto significa que ya no pueden trabajar, ya no pueden conducir porque pierden sus licencias, y ya no pueden vivir sin temor a la deportación inminente”, dijo.
Eso incluye a Fung Feng.
Actualmente trabaja enseñando clases de alfabetización para adultos y cursos de ESL a inmigrantes adultos.
Ella dijo que se unió a la demanda para servir como un ejemplo para los beneficiarios de DACA que luchan por permanecer en el país.
“Quiero luchar por esas comunidades vulnerables que no pueden luchar por sí mismas”, dijo. “Creo que los tribunales harán todo lo posible para tomar la decisión correcta”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nilc.org.