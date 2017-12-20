Dispute on DACA

Appeals court hears arguments in records dispute

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Carolina Fung Feng came to the United States as a child in 2001.

She was born and raised in Costa Rica to Chinese parents, and has lived in New York City for most of her life. She grew up speaking Spanish and Cantonese Chinese before she learned English, and has been studying Japanese and Mandarin since her college years.

She graduated in 2013 from Hunter College (CUNY) with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish-English translation and interpretation, and English Language Arts (ELA).

A decade after her arrival, Fung Feng applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) through the Legal Aid Society.

“DACA has allowed me to have an identity,” she remarked. “I was finally able to get that [Social Security] number that everyone seems to want. I now have a driver’s license, have a job.”

She is also one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit heard on December 15 before the federal appeals court in Manhattan challenging whether the Trump administration’s termination of the DACA program can proceed.

On September 5, the day the administration’s decision to end DACA was announced, Mexican immigrant Batalla Vidal and other DREAMers sued the government, arguing that the DACA termination violated federal law and the equal protection guarantee of the Constitution.

The DREAMers are represented by the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School and Make the Road New York (MRNY).

Oral arguments made before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on December 15 concerned whether the plaintiffs could have access to Trump administration emails, letters and other documents used in the DACA ruling.

While a federal court allowed the plaintiffs and their legal team to gather evidence from the government and depose key witnesses, the government insisted that requests for documentation were improper and have asked the Court of Appeals to step in.

“We believe that’s incorrect. We think these are appropriate orders in the ordinary course of litigation and argued as much in court today,” responded Josh Rosenthal, a staff attorney at NILC, told reporters outside the Court of Appeals.

Rosenthal was optimistic that the appeals court would allow the request for documentation, which he said would clarify the process and justifications for the Trump administration’s cancellation of DACA effective March 5, 2018.

“The judges of the Second Circuit seemed to take the matter seriously. They seem to recognize that it is a matter of great importance,” said Rosenthal.

“They asked some tough questions on both sides, and we hope that they resolve this issue quickly, so that the District Court can make a full and fair resolution of the merits given the March 5 termination of DACA,” he said.

According to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), an average of 122 immigrant youths lose their DACA status every day.

After March 2018, that number is expected to rise to more than 900 per day, Rosenthal noted.

“It means they’re no longer able to work, they’re no longer able to drive because they lose their driver’s licenses, and they’re no longer able to live without fear of imminent deportation,” he said.

That includes Fung Feng.

She currently works teaching adult literacy classes and ESL courses to adult immigrants.

She said she joined the lawsuit to serve as an example for DACA recipients fighting to remain in the country.

“I want to fight for those vulnerable communities who cannot fight for themselves,” she said. “I think that courts will do their best to make the right decision.”

For more information, please visit www.nilc.org.