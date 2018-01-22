Displeased

DREAMers upset with compromise deal

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Immigrant advocates and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients voiced displeasure with a compromise struck on Monday to end the federal government shutdown.

A shutdown went into effect on Fri., Jan. 19 after Congress failed to vote on a spending bill to keep the government open.

With the shutdown in its third day, Democrats and Republicans agreed upon a stop-gap measure. The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Monday afternoon to pass a short-term spending package to keep the government funded until February 8.

The deal came in exchange for a promise by Republicans to address the status of DACA recipients, who are at risk for deportation after the Trump administration decided to end the program

“We have a way to address the fate of the DREAMERs, starting right now instead of waiting until March,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

On Monday, immigrant advocates slammed Schumer for giving in to Republicans without assurance of an actual DACA deal.

“Dems failed to fight & use their leverage to protect immigrant youth. A false promise to vote on immigration from Rs is not a strategy to win,” tweeted Cristina Jiménez, Executive Director of United We Dream. “We won’t be fooled. This vote means deportation.”

“The overwhelming majority of Americans support a pathway to citizenship for the nearly million Dreamers in this country, but today Senator Schumer has let us all down by failing to stand up for them,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), in a statement. “The shutdown was a failure of Republican leadership to bring existing bipartisan bills to the floor, leaving millions of Americans without access to vital government resources. Now we are right back where we started, with Americans still living in limbo. We need a federal budget that reflects our values, and that includes a clean DREAM Act, health coverage for children, and disaster relief.”

Murshed Zaheed, Political Director of CREDO Action, called the compromise a “Schumer sellout.”

“It’s official: Chuck Schumer is the worst negotiator in Washington – even worse than Trump. Any plan to protect Dreamers that relies on the word of serial liars like McConnell, Ryan or Trump is doomed to fail,” Zaheed tweeted.

At a rally in lower Manhattan on Monday, DACA recipient Ricardo Aca said he was “very upset” with Schumer.

“Senator Schumer promised us in December that he would bring home a clean DREAM Act for Christmas, and he failed to do so,” Aca remarked.

He said he spent an entire week in Washington, DC advocating for passage of a Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act which would serve as a permanent solution for DACA recipients.

“We were at every office of every Senator,” Aca said. “And then for them to back down on the government shutdown now, it’s very upsetting because they continue to play with our lives.”

Aca, who came to the U.S. from Mexico 12 years ago, said his DACA status expires in 10 months. He said that he pays taxes and considers the U.S. his home.

“We need a permanent solution, because my life cannot continue to be a game for both Democrats and Republicans,” he said.

City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, Chair of the Council’s Immigration Committee, said holding off on a DREAM Act was “not only dangerous, it impacts our families, it impacts our lives, and we’re saying no to that.”

“We’re saying DREAM Act now, DREAM Act today,” Menchaca said.

In a statement, Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez issued strong words against the Democrats’ compromise.

“I do not see how a vague promise from the Senate Majority Leader about a vague policy to be voted on in the future helps the Dreamers or maximizes leverage the Democrats and American people have over the Republicans right now,” Gutiérrez said.

“If the Republicans said we are ending same-sex marriage, but we promise Democrats a vote later; or we approve of oil drilling in every national park, but you’ll have a vote later – do you think the Democrats would say yes? This shows me that when it comes to immigrants, Latinos and their families, Democrats are still not willing to go to the mat to allow people in my community to live in our country legally,” he said.