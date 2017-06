Dial “1” for No Re-zoning

By Graham Ciraulo and Tiffany Lee

During his 2013 campaign, Mayor de Blasio made a lot of big promises, one of them being that he would “create” or “preserve” 200,000 “affordable” housing units.

At the same time, then-candidate de Blasio accepted a lot of big checks from the real estate industry, and continues to do so; a recent analysis shows that $1,962,868, or 62% of donations to his current campaign, came from real estate interests.[1] Big Real Estate’s bargain with the Mayor is codified in his Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) policy, where developers agree to set aside a small number of affordable housing units in exchange for city permission to build larger, luxury developments.

While the Mayor and Big Real Estate undoubtedly see this as a win-win, it is working class communities of color who lose.

Inwood may be one of those neighborhoods thanks to the city’s plan to rezone the neighborhood with the goal of facilitating MIH developments. Since the start of the Inwood NYC Planning Initiative, residents have protested a process that excludes too many of our neighbors, especially working class and Latino residents living near or in the immediate rezoning area.

After residents successfully stopped the city’s first MIH luxury development, Sherman Plaza, neighborhood stakeholders requested contextual zoning to protect Inwood from more MIH projects and asked that the city restart the planning process to include the mostly Spanish-speaking population in the eastern portion of Inwood with presentations, outreach materials, and meetings in Spanish.

After a nine-month “pause” in the process, we were encouraged in April to see a joint letter from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) supporting our request for zoning protections. However, when NYCEDC presented its updated plan at Community Board 12 in May, we learned that these protections would not extend south of Dyckman Street and that the city actually plans to upzone the neighborhood’s business corridors to facilitate MIH developments. They also fully intend to rezone the area east of 10th Avenue for majority market-rate developments.

More distressing is the absence of a plan to further engage the people who live east of Broadway in the process. The message we are getting from the city is that they have “heard” and engaged enough of the community, and now it is time to move forward. However, presentations still lack Spanish interpretation and materials have still not been translated in Spanish and published online.

This past Monday, 50 of us gathered in the rain outside Sherman Plaza to protest the city’s latest tactic to block real community participation – a “tele-town hall.”

This conference call, hosted by Rodríguez and NYCEDC President James Patchett, was meant to discuss the new rezoning plans but without maps and visuals and with carefully pre-screened calls and comments, no real learning or dialogue could take place.

As Arelis Guzmán from St. Jude’s Church said at the rally, “It is not that we are against development, but we want development of housing that is just, and we want our brothers and sisters to know what it is that is going to be done. For this reason, I am here taking a stand, so that they send us information in Spanish about what they are doing in the neighborhood and if it is possible, for the Councilmember and the Mayor to meet with us, face to face, in any place they wish.”

[1] Alliance for a Human Scale City, 5-17-2017

Graham Ciraulo and Tiffany Lee are members of Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2qPnNWy.