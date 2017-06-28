Derailment of A train creates chaos

In what one official described as a “breaking point” for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), a southbound A train derailed on Tuesday morning outside of 125th Street station in Harlem, snarling train service for hours and causing hundreds of passengers to be evacuated.

The incident occurred after 9:30 a.m. and required emergency personnel to remove panicked riders from the A train, as well as three other trains that were stuck in the tunnel due to the derailment.

Riders reported seeing sparks and feeling the A train lurch violently as it left the rails.

Witnesses also said that the subway tunnel and several cars began to fill with smoke.

“Today is a breaking point and highlights the need for immediate action,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee and was on-site at the 125th Street station around noon. “Enough is enough.”

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the agency was working to pinpoint the cause of the derailment. Lhota said the train’s emergency brake had been applied but investigators had not yet determined the cause.

“This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment,” Lhota said. “The brakes went into emergency and we need to determine why.”

Following the incident, 34 people were treated for minor injuries, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, with 17 treated at the scene and the rest taken to nearby hospitals.

Lhota, who recently began his second stint as head of the beleaguered MTA, attributed the smoke to track garbage ignited by sparks from the derailment.

He said that two of the A train cars left the track and scraped against the tunnel wall.

Approximately 500 frightened riders left the train themselves and entered the tunnel.

“Some people decided to go out the back way on their own, which we never encourage,” he remarked.

The incident caused A, B, C and D subway service to be shut down in both directions. Later in the day, the A resumed shuttle service between 168th Street and 207th Street.

The MTA offered a free shuttle bus service between 59th Street/Columbus Circle and 145th Street in both directions.

In addition to the heavily damaged A train, which had portions ripped apart by collision with the tunnel wall, the MTA reported damage to signals, tracks and the tunnel.

“Our goal is to get back and running as quickly as possible,” Lhota said.

In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo labeled the derailment “an unacceptable manifestation of the system’s current state.”

Nigro said that hundreds of firefighters and police officers were involved in the evacuation of passengers.

“It was a very difficult operation, operating below ground with that many people,” said Nigro.

Following the derailment, elected officials hammered away at the MTA, which has been plagued in recent weeks by extensive subways delays and breakdowns, blamed on the system’s aging infrastructure.

“New Yorkers already know the city’s subway system has become unreliable, but today’s A train derailment was a frightening demonstration that in extreme cases it can even be a threat to public safety,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine in a statement. “The MTA needs to recognize the severity of the problem so we can start a new conversation about what solutions are necessary before another accident like this occurs –– not after. These issues must be met with immediate and dramatic action.”

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez issued a joint statement on the derailment, and announced an upcoming oversight hearing on the MTA.

“The morning’s subway derailment was the latest in a series of distressing events casting doubt on the ability of the MTA to operate efficiently in its current state,” the statement read. “Over four million visitors and residents ride the New York City subway system each day, and every one of those individuals deserves to ride in safety. Delays and infrastructure failures are now routine on nearly every line, and this event has further underscored the dangerous point that the system has been allowed to reach.”

“This was horrifying –– both for the passengers directly involved and for all those who rely on the services that the MTA provides. The City Council, through the Committee on Transportation, will work to address the problems plaguing our City’s transit system by holding an oversight hearing to closely examine areas where the MTA has fallen short,” Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez said. “New Yorkers need a safe and reliable public transportation system. The status quo is unacceptable. State partners must live up to their responsibility to the people of New York City by stepping up and providing real leadership and investment in the MTA. Our economy and our safety depends on it.”