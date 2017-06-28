In what one official described as a “breaking point” for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), a southbound A train derailed on Tuesday morning outside of 125th Street station in Harlem, snarling train service for hours and causing hundreds of passengers to be evacuated. The incident occurred after 9:30 a.m. and required emergency personnel to remove panicked riders from the A train, as well as three other trains that were stuck in the tunnel due to the derailment. Riders reported seeing sparks and feeling the A train lurch violently as it left the rails. Witnesses also said that the subway tunnel and several cars began to fill with smoke. “Today is a breaking point and highlights the need for immediate action,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee and was on-site at the 125th Street station around noon. “Enough is enough.” MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the agency was working to pinpoint the cause of the derailment. Lhota said the train’s emergency brake had been applied but investigators had not yet determined the cause. “This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment,” Lhota said. “The brakes went into emergency and we need to determine why.” Following the incident, 34 people were treated for minor injuries, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, with 17 treated at the scene and the rest taken to nearby hospitals. Lhota, who recently began his second stint as head of the beleaguered MTA, attributed the smoke to track garbage ignited by sparks from the derailment. He said that two of the A train cars left the track and scraped against the tunnel wall. Approximately 500 frightened riders left the train themselves and entered the tunnel. “Some people decided to go out the back way on their own, which we never encourage,” he remarked. The incident caused A, B, C and D subway service to be shut down in both directions. Later in the day, the A resumed shuttle service between 168th Street and 207th Street. The MTA offered a free shuttle bus service between 59th Street/Columbus Circle and 145th Street in both directions. In addition to the heavily damaged A train, which had portions ripped apart by collision with the tunnel wall, the MTA reported damage to signals, tracks and the tunnel. “Our goal is to get back and running as quickly as possible,” Lhota said. In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo labeled the derailment “an unacceptable manifestation of the system’s current state.” Nigro said that hundreds of firefighters and police officers were involved in the evacuation of passengers. “It was a very difficult operation, operating below ground with that many people,” said Nigro. Following the derailment, elected officials hammered away at the MTA, which has been plagued in recent weeks by extensive subways delays and breakdowns, blamed on the system’s aging infrastructure. “New Yorkers already know the city’s subway system has become unreliable, but today’s A train derailment was a frightening demonstration that in extreme cases it can even be a threat to public safety,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine in a statement. “The MTA needs to recognize the severity of the problem so we can start a new conversation about what solutions are necessary before another accident like this occurs –– not after. These issues must be met with immediate and dramatic action.” City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez issued a joint statement on the derailment, and announced an upcoming oversight hearing on the MTA. “The morning’s subway derailment was the latest in a series of distressing events casting doubt on the ability of the MTA to operate efficiently in its current state,” the statement read. “Over four million visitors and residents ride the New York City subway system each day, and every one of those individuals deserves to ride in safety. Delays and infrastructure failures are now routine on nearly every line, and this event has further underscored the dangerous point that the system has been allowed to reach.” “This was horrifying –– both for the passengers directly involved and for all those who rely on the services that the MTA provides. The City Council, through the Committee on Transportation, will work to address the problems plaguing our City’s transit system by holding an oversight hearing to closely examine areas where the MTA has fallen short,” Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez said. “New Yorkers need a safe and reliable public transportation system. The status quo is unacceptable. State partners must live up to their responsibility to the people of New York City by stepping up and providing real leadership and investment in the MTA. Our economy and our safety depends on it.” En lo que un funcionario describió como un “punto de quiebre” para la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés), un tren A en dirección al sur se descarriló el martes por la mañana afuera de la estación de la Calle 125 en Harlem, atascando el servicio durante horas y haciendo que cientos de pasajeros fueran evacuados. El incidente ocurrió después de las 9:30 a.m. y requirió que personal de emergencia sacara a los usuarios en pánico del tren A, así como de otros tres trenes que estaban atascados en el túnel debido al descarrilamiento. Los usuarios reportaron haber visto chispas y sentir que el tren A se sacudió violentamente mientras salía de los rieles. Testigos también dijeron que el túnel del subterráneo y varios vagones comenzaron a llenarse de humo. “Hoy es un punto de quiebre y destaca la necesidad de acción inmediata”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien preside el Comité de Transporte del Concejo y estuvo en la estación de la Calle 125 alrededor del mediodía. “Ya es suficiente”. Joe Lhota, presidente de la MTA, dijo que la agencia está trabajando para precisar la causa del descarrilamiento, explicó que el freno de emergencia del tren se activó, pero los investigadores todavía no determinan la causa. “Esto no parece una falla por parte del equipo”, dijo Lhota. “Los frenos entraron en emergencia y tenemos que determinar por qué”. Tras el incidente, 34 personas fueron tratadas por lesiones menores de acuerdo con el comisionado de Bomberos Daniel Nigro, con 17 personas tratados en la escena y las demás llevadas a hospitales cercanos. Lhota, quien recientemente comenzó su segundo período como jefe de la atribulada MTA, atribuyó el humo a basura en los rieles encendida por las chispas del descarrilamiento. Dijo que dos de los vagones del tren A salieron de los rieles y rasparon la pared del túnel. Aproximadamente 500 usuarios asustados dejaron el tren ellos mismos y entraron en el túnel. “Algunas personas decidieron salir por su cuenta, lo que nunca alentamos”, comentó. El incidente hizo que el servicio de metro A, B, C y D fuese cerrado en ambas direcciones. Más tarde en el día, el A reanudó el servicio de transporte entre la calle 168 y la calle 207. La MTA ofreció un servicio gratuito de autobuses entre la Calle 59/Columbus Circle y la Calle 145, en ambas direcciones. Además del tren A gravemente dañado, que tenía porciones destrozadas por la colisión con la pared del túnel, la MTA reportó daño a las señalizaciones, las vías y el túnel. “Nuestro objetivo es estar de vuelta y en funcionamiento tan pronto como sea posible”, dijo Lhota. En una declaración, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo calificó el descarrilamiento como “una manifestación inaceptable del estado actual del sistema”. Nigro dijo que cientos de bomberos y policías participaron en la evacuación de pasajeros. “Fue una operación muy difícil, bajo tierra, con tanta gente”, dijo Nigro. Después del descarrilamiento, funcionarios electos criticaron a la MTA, que ha estado plagada en las últimas semanas por amplios retrasos y descomposturas del metro, culpando a la envejecida infraestructura del sistema. “Los neoyorquinos ya saben que el sistema de metro de la ciudad se ha vuelto poco fiable, pero el descarrilamiento de hoy del tren A fue una demostración aterradora de que, en casos extremos, incluso puede ser una amenaza para la seguridad pública”, dijo el concejal Mark Levine en un comunicado. “La MTA debe reconocer la gravedad del problema para que podamos iniciar una nueva conversación sobre qué soluciones son necesarias antes de que ocurra otro accidente como éste, no después. Estas cuestiones deben ser atendidas con una acción inmediata y dramática”. La presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, y Rodríguez, emitieron una declaración conjunta sobre el descarrilamiento y anunciaron una próxima audiencia de supervisión de la MTA. “El descarrilamiento del subterráneo de esta mañana fue el último de una serie de acontecimientos angustiantes que ponen en duda la capacidad de la MTA para operar eficientemente en su estado actual”, se lee en el comunicado. “Más de cuatro millones de visitantes y residentes recorren el sistema de metro de la ciudad de Nueva York cada día, y cada uno de esos individuos merece viajar con seguridad. Los retrasos y fallas de infraestructura son ahora rutina en casi todas las líneas y este evento ha subrayado aún más el punto peligroso que el sistema ha podido alcanzar”. “Esto fue horrible, tanto para los pasajeros directamente involucrados como para quienes dependen de los servicios que proporciona la MTA. El Concejo Municipal, a través del Comité de Transporte, trabajará para abordar los problemas que afectan al sistema de transporte de nuestra ciudad mediante una audiencia de supervisión para examinar de cerca las áreas donde la MTA se ha quedado corta”, señalaron Mark Viverito y Rodríguez. “Los neoyorquinos necesitan un sistema de transporte público seguro y confiable. La situación actual es inaceptable. Los socios estatales deben estar a la altura de su responsabilidad ante la gente de la ciudad de Nueva York dando un paso adelante, proporcionando un verdadero liderazgo e invirtiendo en la MTA. Nuestra economía y nuestra seguridad dependen de ello”.
Derailment of A train creates chaos
Descarrilamiento crea el caos
In what one official described as a “breaking point” for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), a southbound A train derailed on Tuesday morning outside of 125th Street station in Harlem, snarling train service for hours and causing hundreds of passengers to be evacuated.
The incident occurred after 9:30 a.m. and required emergency personnel to remove panicked riders from the A train, as well as three other trains that were stuck in the tunnel due to the derailment.
Riders reported seeing sparks and feeling the A train lurch violently as it left the rails.
Witnesses also said that the subway tunnel and several cars began to fill with smoke.
“Today is a breaking point and highlights the need for immediate action,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee and was on-site at the 125th Street station around noon. “Enough is enough.”
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the agency was working to pinpoint the cause of the derailment. Lhota said the train’s emergency brake had been applied but investigators had not yet determined the cause.
“This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment,” Lhota said. “The brakes went into emergency and we need to determine why.”
Following the incident, 34 people were treated for minor injuries, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, with 17 treated at the scene and the rest taken to nearby hospitals.
Lhota, who recently began his second stint as head of the beleaguered MTA, attributed the smoke to track garbage ignited by sparks from the derailment.
He said that two of the A train cars left the track and scraped against the tunnel wall.
Approximately 500 frightened riders left the train themselves and entered the tunnel.
“Some people decided to go out the back way on their own, which we never encourage,” he remarked.
The incident caused A, B, C and D subway service to be shut down in both directions. Later in the day, the A resumed shuttle service between 168th Street and 207th Street.
The MTA offered a free shuttle bus service between 59th Street/Columbus Circle and 145th Street in both directions.
In addition to the heavily damaged A train, which had portions ripped apart by collision with the tunnel wall, the MTA reported damage to signals, tracks and the tunnel.
“Our goal is to get back and running as quickly as possible,” Lhota said.
In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo labeled the derailment “an unacceptable manifestation of the system’s current state.”
Nigro said that hundreds of firefighters and police officers were involved in the evacuation of passengers.
“It was a very difficult operation, operating below ground with that many people,” said Nigro.
Following the derailment, elected officials hammered away at the MTA, which has been plagued in recent weeks by extensive subways delays and breakdowns, blamed on the system’s aging infrastructure.
“New Yorkers already know the city’s subway system has become unreliable, but today’s A train derailment was a frightening demonstration that in extreme cases it can even be a threat to public safety,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine in a statement. “The MTA needs to recognize the severity of the problem so we can start a new conversation about what solutions are necessary before another accident like this occurs –– not after. These issues must be met with immediate and dramatic action.”
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez issued a joint statement on the derailment, and announced an upcoming oversight hearing on the MTA.
“The morning’s subway derailment was the latest in a series of distressing events casting doubt on the ability of the MTA to operate efficiently in its current state,” the statement read. “Over four million visitors and residents ride the New York City subway system each day, and every one of those individuals deserves to ride in safety. Delays and infrastructure failures are now routine on nearly every line, and this event has further underscored the dangerous point that the system has been allowed to reach.”
“This was horrifying –– both for the passengers directly involved and for all those who rely on the services that the MTA provides. The City Council, through the Committee on Transportation, will work to address the problems plaguing our City’s transit system by holding an oversight hearing to closely examine areas where the MTA has fallen short,” Mark-Viverito and Rodríguez said. “New Yorkers need a safe and reliable public transportation system. The status quo is unacceptable. State partners must live up to their responsibility to the people of New York City by stepping up and providing real leadership and investment in the MTA. Our economy and our safety depends on it.”
En lo que un funcionario describió como un “punto de quiebre” para la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés), un tren A en dirección al sur se descarriló el martes por la mañana afuera de la estación de la Calle 125 en Harlem, atascando el servicio durante horas y haciendo que cientos de pasajeros fueran evacuados.
El incidente ocurrió después de las 9:30 a.m. y requirió que personal de emergencia sacara a los usuarios en pánico del tren A, así como de otros tres trenes que estaban atascados en el túnel debido al descarrilamiento.
Los usuarios reportaron haber visto chispas y sentir que el tren A se sacudió violentamente mientras salía de los rieles.
Testigos también dijeron que el túnel del subterráneo y varios vagones comenzaron a llenarse de humo.
“Hoy es un punto de quiebre y destaca la necesidad de acción inmediata”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien preside el Comité de Transporte del Concejo y estuvo en la estación de la Calle 125 alrededor del mediodía. “Ya es suficiente”.
Joe Lhota, presidente de la MTA, dijo que la agencia está trabajando para precisar la causa del descarrilamiento, explicó que el freno de emergencia del tren se activó, pero los investigadores todavía no determinan la causa.
“Esto no parece una falla por parte del equipo”, dijo Lhota. “Los frenos entraron en emergencia y tenemos que determinar por qué”.
Tras el incidente, 34 personas fueron tratadas por lesiones menores de acuerdo con el comisionado de Bomberos Daniel Nigro, con 17 personas tratados en la escena y las demás llevadas a hospitales cercanos.
Lhota, quien recientemente comenzó su segundo período como jefe de la atribulada MTA, atribuyó el humo a basura en los rieles encendida por las chispas del descarrilamiento.
Dijo que dos de los vagones del tren A salieron de los rieles y rasparon la pared del túnel.
Aproximadamente 500 usuarios asustados dejaron el tren ellos mismos y entraron en el túnel.
“Algunas personas decidieron salir por su cuenta, lo que nunca alentamos”, comentó.
El incidente hizo que el servicio de metro A, B, C y D fuese cerrado en ambas direcciones. Más tarde en el día, el A reanudó el servicio de transporte entre la calle 168 y la calle 207.
La MTA ofreció un servicio gratuito de autobuses entre la Calle 59/Columbus Circle y la Calle 145, en ambas direcciones.
Además del tren A gravemente dañado, que tenía porciones destrozadas por la colisión con la pared del túnel, la MTA reportó daño a las señalizaciones, las vías y el túnel.
“Nuestro objetivo es estar de vuelta y en funcionamiento tan pronto como sea posible”, dijo Lhota.
En una declaración, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo calificó el descarrilamiento como “una manifestación inaceptable del estado actual del sistema”.
Nigro dijo que cientos de bomberos y policías participaron en la evacuación de pasajeros.
“Fue una operación muy difícil, bajo tierra, con tanta gente”, dijo Nigro.
Después del descarrilamiento, funcionarios electos criticaron a la MTA, que ha estado plagada en las últimas semanas por amplios retrasos y descomposturas del metro, culpando a la envejecida infraestructura del sistema.
“Los neoyorquinos ya saben que el sistema de metro de la ciudad se ha vuelto poco fiable, pero el descarrilamiento de hoy del tren A fue una demostración aterradora de que, en casos extremos, incluso puede ser una amenaza para la seguridad pública”, dijo el concejal Mark Levine en un comunicado. “La MTA debe reconocer la gravedad del problema para que podamos iniciar una nueva conversación sobre qué soluciones son necesarias antes de que ocurra otro accidente como éste, no después. Estas cuestiones deben ser atendidas con una acción inmediata y dramática”.
La presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, y Rodríguez, emitieron una declaración conjunta sobre el descarrilamiento y anunciaron una próxima audiencia de supervisión de la MTA.
“El descarrilamiento del subterráneo de esta mañana fue el último de una serie de acontecimientos angustiantes que ponen en duda la capacidad de la MTA para operar eficientemente en su estado actual”, se lee en el comunicado. “Más de cuatro millones de visitantes y residentes recorren el sistema de metro de la ciudad de Nueva York cada día, y cada uno de esos individuos merece viajar con seguridad. Los retrasos y fallas de infraestructura son ahora rutina en casi todas las líneas y este evento ha subrayado aún más el punto peligroso que el sistema ha podido alcanzar”.
“Esto fue horrible, tanto para los pasajeros directamente involucrados como para quienes dependen de los servicios que proporciona la MTA. El Concejo Municipal, a través del Comité de Transporte, trabajará para abordar los problemas que afectan al sistema de transporte de nuestra ciudad mediante una audiencia de supervisión para examinar de cerca las áreas donde la MTA se ha quedado corta”, señalaron Mark Viverito y Rodríguez. “Los neoyorquinos necesitan un sistema de transporte público seguro y confiable. La situación actual es inaceptable. Los socios estatales deben estar a la altura de su responsabilidad ante la gente de la ciudad de Nueva York dando un paso adelante, proporcionando un verdadero liderazgo e invirtiendo en la MTA. Nuestra economía y nuestra seguridad dependen de ello”.