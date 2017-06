Deported

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

He’s been sent back.

Despite the efforts of supporters of a high school student arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers earlier this month who rallied in a last-ditch attempt to help him avoid deportation, 19-year-old Diego Puma-Macancela has been returned to his native Ecuador.

Puma-Macancela, who had no criminal record, and his mother Rosa Ines Macancela, had fled Ecuador in 2014 to escape violent gangs.

But just hours before his senior prom at Ossining High School, Puma-Macancela was taken by ICE. His mother, Rosa Ines Macancela Vazques, had been arrested by ICE on June 7.

On June 21, supporters gathered outside of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza to bring attention to his case and call for him to be allowed stay in the United States.

Lawyers had filed appeals to allow them to stay in the country, supporters said, at least long enough for Puma-Macancela to earn a high school diploma.

The teenager, while also attending classes, had been working two jobs at different restaurants.

Upon entry into the United States in 2014, both mother and son were arrested. The two applied for asylum and had been permitted to remain pending a decision.

Then, on Nov. 16th, an immigration judge signed a deportation order, which prompted the recent arrests and new removal proceedings.

It is a position reflective of the harder line on immigration drawn by the Trump administration.

“If you’re in this country illegally, and you committed a crime by entering this country, you should be uncomfortable,” said Thomas D. Homan, ICE’s Acting Director. “You should look over your shoulder.”

The teen and his mother had been receiving legal assistance from Neighbors Link, a Mount Kisco-based immigrant support group, and the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Outside 26 Federal Plaza, friends of Puma-Macancela and immigrant advocates denounced federal officials for apprehending the teen.

“He had no criminal record; he didn’t do anything wrong,” said Luis Yumbla, head of the Hudson Valley Community Coalition, a social justice advocacy group.

Yumbla said that the mother and son sought to escape violence in Ecuador, and remarked that it was unfair for the United States government to send them back to that danger.

“We need to protect and respect our immigrants,” Yumbla said.

Nonetheless, ICE pursued the removals of both residents.

They arrived in the city of Guayaquil late afternoon on Fri., June 23rd.

“ICE removed Diego Ismael Puma Macancela and his mother, Rosa Ines Macancela Vazques, to Ecuador on Friday, June 23, in accordance with their final orders of removal,” confirmed ICE spokesperson Rachael Yong Yow, in a statement.

Jorge Paccha, a friend and co-worker of Puma-Macancela, said he received a call from a panicked Diego after federal agents showed up at his cousin’s house to arrest him.

“He sounded scared,” Paccha said. “He wasn’t sure what to do. Ultimately, he gave himself up because he didn’t want to cause trouble for his family.”

Paccha lamented that his friend would be removed just as he was so close to finishing high school.

“He’s a person with big dreams,” remarked Paccha. “His dreams shouldn’t have to die because of this.”

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision by ICE to move forward with the deportation to Ecuador of our client, Diego Puma Macancela,” said Neighbors Link representative Mary Vinton in a statement. “Diego is heartbroken. This teen is leaving his home, his family, and friends behind to return to a country where retaliatory gang violence — possibly even death — await him.”

Cori Madrid, a resident of the Ossining area, said that targeting a young man with no criminal background for deportation sent a chilling signal to the immigrant community.

“It’s really a message that nobody is safe,” she remarked. “We want to send our own message to immigrants, that we’ve got their back.”

“We feel it’s a message of fear that’s being sent right now,” added Rev. Jean Walsh, of the Westchester United Church of Christ.

Madrid said that recent ICE arrests are “feeding into the narrative that immigrants are a problem for this country.”

Still, the looming threat of deportations for families such as Puma-Macancela and his mother had also stirred the beginning of dialogue and new mobilization efforts.

Madrid pointed out that while New York City gets attention for being a “sanctuary city,” suburban neighborhoods are also mobilizing in the face of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“We’re creating hate-free zones in our own towns,” she said.

“There’s definitely been a huge response in Ossining,” agreed Walsh. “There are pictures of Diego everywhere downtown, and signs saying ‘Bring Diego home.’ I hope that he and his mother can stay here.”

Yumbla said his coalition has formed “community defense teams” to give support to immigrants facing deportation. The group has staged numerous rallies and circulated an online petition to promote the deportation plight of Puma-Macancela.

“It can be effective in bringing communities together, and in showing elected officials that they need to take action to protect immigrants,” remarked Yumbla.

Vinton stressed that the public show of support is valuable.

“There are countless, similar struggles going on in this country right now,” she said. “Every day immigrants are working hard, contributing to our economy, and trying to keep their families together. Every call you made, every comment you posted in social media, every time you spoke up to educate a neighbor or offer encouragement to Diego, matters. You shined a spotlight on injustice, raised awareness in your community, and made it a little bit harder for this to happen to someone else.”

For more information, please visit the Hudson Valley Community Coalition at http://bit.ly/2sLfBt5.