Debate schedule announced for city elections

Story and photos Gregg McQueen

The New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB) has announced the schedule and sponsors for the city’s 2017 elections, which will decide the offices of Mayor, Comptroller and Public Advocate.

On June 8, CFB members and debate sponsors held a City Hall press conference to announce the schedule, which will kick off on August 16 at CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio with a debate for the Republican candidates for mayor. On August 23, the Democratic mayoral candidates will have a debate at Symphony Space.

The CFB administers the debate program, and individual debates are sponsored by media outlets, civic groups, and academic institutions.

Among this year’s sponsors are Spectrum News NY1, WNYC Radio, Citizens Union, WCBS, 1010 WINS, New York Daily News, City University of New York, New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and Latino Leadership Institute.

“Our sponsor groups have created robust plans for incorporating the voices of New Yorkers into these public conversations about our city’s future,” said CFB Executive Director Amy Loprest. “The results will be a series of debates reaching a broad and diverse audience.”

The primary will be held on September 12, and the general election will be held on November 7.

The first debate for Public Advocate will he held on August 21 and the first debate for City Comptroller will be held on August 22, both at NY1 Studios.

“We see these debates as an important part of our civic exercise of informing and educating voters,” said Citizens Union Executive Director Dick Dadey, who noted that the election will feature three incumbents running for re-election.

“These debates will be an opportunity to hold them accountable for the promises that they made four years ago,” remarked Dadey.

Murad Awawdeh, Director of Political Engagement at New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), said his organization was participating as a sponsor for the first time.

He said that NYIC will sponsor a town hall in each borough to generate questions for the debates.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s voice is at the table, and that everyone who is impacted gets to have a way to address what their issues are,” Awawdeh said.

For more information, please visit www.nyccfb.info.