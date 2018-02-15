They’re both on board. Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson have announced an agreement to replace Rikers Island with a series of community-based jail facilities located near borough courthouses. At a City Hall press conference on February 14, the Mayor and Speaker said they had agreed to a single public review process for four proposed sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, which would collectively house about 5,000 detainees. Staten Island was not included. The city will use three existing Department of Correction (DOC) facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, as well as a new site located at 320 Concord Avenue in the Bronx. “It will make for a lot more efficiency,” said de Blasio. “There will also be new and modern sites that will allow us to do the kinds of things we need to do to create a safe environment and a rehabilitative environment.” De Blasio said the agreement could potentially speed the 10-year timeline the city initially specified for closing Rikers completely, provided the state passes other criminal justice reforms. “They’re going to move these reforms and allow us to close Rikers years earlier, or if they don’t, we will have to stay to that ten-year timeline, or the best we can do within the time we have and the power we have,” he said. The sites the city identified, with the support of the Councilmembers in those districts, are: Manhattan Detention Center at 125 White Street, Brooklyn Detention Center at 275 Atlantic Avenue, Queens Detention Center at 126-01 82nd Avenue, and the NYPD Tow Pound at 320 Concord Avenue in the Bronx. “Many Bronx families have been touched by our criminal justice system and understand the importance of creating a more humane approach to detention,” said Councilmember Diana Ayala. “This proposed site represents an opportunity to help improve detainee rehabilitation and ultimate reintegration into society, while also creating a safer work environment for officers. I am committed to creating a robust community engagement process on the ground to make sure the neighborhoods I represent and residents throughout the Bronx have an opportunity to provide input into this important proposal.” These sites will go through the standard Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP), which includes public hearings by the local community boards, input from borough presidents, and votes by the Council and City Planning Commission. However, the city will consolidate the proposal into a single ULURP process, which de Blasio said will allow for a more expedited review. An application could be submitted for certification as early as by the end of 2018, and the design process could begin as early as next summer, he said. Johnson said the sped-up ULURP process was created in part to save time and money from creating the community jails. “Because we need design build, so we can shorten the timeframe on getting the facilities designed and built, and these facilities are going to cost a lot of money to do modern jail facilities on irregular lots in residential neighborhoods. So they’re going to be expensive,” Johnson remarked.” So if we can save a significant amount of money on these facilities and shave time off it, it’s a win-win all around.” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was critical of the city’s agreement, stating that the administration failed to properly engage the local community before deciding on a site in the borough. “I was surprised to learn that the administration has already selected a site for a new jail in the Bronx,” Diaz said. “I hope that, going forward, this lack of outreach is not a harbinger of the amount of community input the people of my borough will have in this process.” Diaz remarked that criminal justice reform is the “defining issue of our time” and said he welcomed efforts to reduce the jail population. “However, any new site for a jail in this borough must be thoroughly vetted, and the people of the Bronx must have a meaningful say in the selection of any future site, be it the one that has been proposed in Mott Haven or other appropriate sites that could host a new jail,” he said. “Presenting the selection of this site as a fait accompli undermines the entire process, and has the potential to derail necessary criminal justice reform. Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca referenced the Vernon C. Bain Center, an 800-bed jail barge in Hunts Point, in stating that the presence of jails in the Bronx has contributed to a negative stigma for the borough. “But as we address the important issue on how to shut [Rikers] down, we also need to use the opportunity to address another stigma — one that resonates in lower-income communities, mostly of color, who for far too long have taken on more than their fair share of the types of facilities more affluent neighborhoods have refused to accept,” Salamanca stated. “For residents, it’s a symbol of embarrassment,” he said of the Bain Center. “For outsiders, it symbolizes that the South Bronx is dangerous, disparate and not worthy of investment. I can’t stand for that. While I understand that four of the five boroughs are finally being asked to take on their fair share, I think that the Bronx has to be given particular attention due to the historical, emotional and psychological encumbrances before us. That attention, to me, includes a real conversation about not only shutting down Rikers, but also on shuttering ‘The Boat’ once and for all,” Salamanca added. In recent months, the city has introduced several programs to reduce the jail population, including replacing jail sentences for minor, low-level offenses with services to prevent recidivism. Also, every person in DOC custody will receive re-entry services to help connect them with jobs and opportunities outside of jail, as well as five hours of programming per day to address vocational, educational and therapeutic needs. Currently, the average population on Rikers Island is about 9,000 people per day, a reduction of 20 percent since 2014. For more details, go to nyc.gov/CloseRikers. Ambos están a bordo. El alcalde Bill de Blasio y el presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, han anunciado un acuerdo para reemplazar Rikers Island con una serie de instalaciones carcelarias comunitarias ubicadas cerca de juzgados de los condados. En una conferencia de prensa del Ayuntamiento el 14 de febrero, el alcalde y el presidente dijeron haber acordado un proceso único de revisión pública para cuatro sitios propuestos en Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx y Queens, que albergarían colectivamente a unos 5,000 detenidos. Staten Island no se incluyó. La ciudad utilizará tres instalaciones existentes del Departamento de Correccionales (DOC, por sus siglas en inglés) en Manhattan, Brooklyn y Queens, así como un nuevo sitio ubicado en el No. 320 de la Avenida Concord en el Bronx. “Será mucho más eficiente”, dijo el alcalde de Blasio. “También habrá sitios nuevos y modernos que nos permitirán hacer el tipo de cosas que debemos hacer para crear un entorno seguro y un ambiente de rehabilitación”. De Blasio dijo que el acuerdo podría acelerar la línea de tiempo de 10 años que la ciudad inicialmente especificó para cerrar por completo Rikers, siempre que el estado apruebe otras reformas de justicia penal. “Van a mover estas reformas y nos permitirán cerrar Rikers años antes, o si no lo hacen, tendremos que permanecer en ese plazo de diez años, o lo mejor que podamos lograr dentro del tiempo y el poder que tenemos”, dijo. Los sitios identificados por la ciudad, con el apoyo de los concejales en esos distritos, son: el Centro de Detención de Manhattan en el No. 125 de la Calle White, el Centro de Detención de Brooklyn en el No. 275 de la Avenida Atlantic, el Centro de Detención de Queens en el No. 126-01 de la 82ª Avenida y el Tow Pound del NYPD en el No. 320 de la Avenida Concord en el Bronx. “Muchas familias del Bronx han sido tocadas por nuestro sistema de justicia criminal y entienden la importancia de crear un enfoque más humano para la detención”, dijo la concejala Diana Ayala. “Este sitio propuesto representa una oportunidad para ayudar a mejorar la rehabilitación de los detenidos y su reintegración final en la sociedad, al tiempo que establece un entorno de trabajo más seguro para los oficiales. Estoy comprometida con la creación de un sólido proceso de participación de la comunidad en el lugar para asegurarme de que los vecindarios a los que represento, y los residentes de todo el Bronx, tengan la oportunidad de contribuir a esta importante propuesta”. Estos sitios se someterán al Procedimiento de Revisión del Uso Uniforme de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés), que incluye audiencias públicas de las juntas comunitarias locales, comentarios de los presidentes de los condados y votos del Concejo y de la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad. Sin embargo, la ciudad consolidará la propuesta en un solo proceso ULURP, lo cual, dijo de Blasio, permitirá una revisión más expedita. Una solicitud podría enviarse para su certificación a fines de 2018 y el proceso de diseño podría comenzar tan pronto como el siguiente verano, dijo. Johnson dijo que el acelerado proceso ULURP fue creado en parte para ahorrar tiempo y dinero de la creación de cárceles comunitarias. “Porque necesitamos diseño de construcción, para poder acortar el plazo para diseñar y construir las instalaciones, y además, va a costar mucho dinero hacer instalaciones carcelarias modernas en terrenos irregulares dentro de vecindarios residenciales. Van a ser caras”, comentó Johnson. “Si podemos ahorrar una cantidad significativa de dinero y de tiempo en estas instalaciones, es una situación de ganar-ganar”. El presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., criticó el acuerdo de la ciudad, declarando que la administración no logró involucrar adecuadamente a la comunidad local antes de decidir sobre un sitio en el condado. “Me sorprendió saber que la administración ya ha seleccionado un sitio para una nueva cárcel en el Bronx”, dijo Díaz. “Espero que, en el futuro, esta falta de contacto no sea un presagio de la cantidad de contribuciones comunitarias que la gente de mi condado tendrá en este proceso”. Díaz comentó que la reforma de justicia penal es el “tema definitorio de nuestro momento” y que agradece los esfuerzos por reducir la población carcelaria. “Sin embargo, cualquier nuevo sitio carcelario en este condado debe ser examinado minuciosamente, y la gente del Bronx debe tener una opinión significativa en la selección de cualquier sitio futuro, ya sea el propuesto en Mott Haven u otros que podrían albergar una nueva cárcel”, dijo. “Presentar la selección de este sitio como un hecho consumado socava todo el proceso y tiene el potencial de descarrilar la necesaria reforma de justicia penal. El concejal del Bronx Rafael Salamanca hizo referencia al Centro Vernon C. Bain, una prisión de 800 camas en Hunts Point, al declarar que la presencia de las cárceles en el Bronx ha contribuido a un estigma negativo para el condado. “Pero a medida que abordamos el importante tema sobre cómo cerrar [Rikers], también debemos aprovechar la oportunidad para abordar otro estigma, uno que resuena en las comunidades de bajos ingresos, en su mayoría de color, que durante demasiado tiempo han asumido más que su parte justa de los tipos de instalaciones que los vecindarios más prósperos se han negado a aceptar”, declaró Salamanca. “Para los residentes, es un símbolo de vergüenza”, dijo sobre el Centro Bain. “Para los de afuera, simboliza que el South Bronx es peligroso, dispar y que no merece inversión. No puedo tolerar eso. Aunque entiendo que finalmente se está pidiendo a cuatro de los cinco condados aceptar su parte justa, creo que se debe prestar especial atención al Bronx debido a los impedimentos históricos, emocionales y psicológicos que tenemos ante nosotros. Esa atención, para mí, incluye una conversación real no solo sobre cerrar Rikers, sino también sobre cerrar ‘The Boat’ de una vez y para siempre”, agregó Salamanca. En los últimos meses, la ciudad ha presentado varios programas para reducir la población carcelaria, incluido el reemplazo de sentencias de cárcel para ofensas menores por servicios para prevenir la reincidencia. Además, todas las personas bajo custodia del DOC recibirán servicios de reingreso para ayudarles a conectarse con trabajos y oportunidades fuera de la cárcel, así como cinco horas de programación por día para abordar sus necesidades vocacionales, educativas y terapéuticas. Actualmente, la población promedio en Rikers Island es de aproximadamente 9,000 personas por día, una reducción del 20 por ciento desde 2014. Para más detalles, vaya a nyc.gov/CloseRikers.
Deal to replace Rikers announced
Anunciado el acuerdo para reemplazar a Rikers
