Deal to replace Rikers announced‎

They’re both on board.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson have announced an agreement to replace Rikers Island with a series of community-based jail facilities located near borough courthouses.

At a City Hall press conference on February 14, the Mayor and Speaker said they had agreed to a single public review process for four proposed sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, which would collectively house about 5,000 detainees.

Staten Island was not included.

The city will use three existing Department of Correction (DOC) facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, as well as a new site located at 320 Concord Avenue in the Bronx.

“It will make for a lot more efficiency,” said de Blasio. “There will also be new and modern sites that will allow us to do the kinds of things we need to do to create a safe environment and a rehabilitative environment.”

De Blasio said the agreement could potentially speed the 10-year timeline the city initially specified for closing Rikers completely, provided the state passes other criminal justice reforms.

“They’re going to move these reforms and allow us to close Rikers years earlier, or if they don’t, we will have to stay to that ten-year timeline, or the best we can do within the time we have and the power we have,” he said.

The sites the city identified, with the support of the Councilmembers in those districts, are: Manhattan Detention Center at 125 White Street, Brooklyn Detention Center at 275 Atlantic Avenue, Queens Detention Center at 126-01 82nd Avenue, and the NYPD Tow Pound at 320 Concord Avenue in the Bronx.

“Many Bronx families have been touched by our criminal justice system and understand the importance of creating a more humane approach to detention,” said Councilmember Diana Ayala. “This proposed site represents an opportunity to help improve detainee rehabilitation and ultimate reintegration into society, while also creating a safer work environment for officers. I am committed to creating a robust community engagement process on the ground to make sure the neighborhoods I represent and residents throughout the Bronx have an opportunity to provide input into this important proposal.”

These sites will go through the standard Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP), which includes public hearings by the local community boards, input from borough presidents, and votes by the Council and City Planning Commission.

However, the city will consolidate the proposal into a single ULURP process, which de Blasio said will allow for a more expedited review.

An application could be submitted for certification as early as by the end of 2018, and the design process could begin as early as next summer, he said.

Johnson said the sped-up ULURP process was created in part to save time and money from creating the community jails.

“Because we need design build, so we can shorten the timeframe on getting the facilities designed and built, and these facilities are going to cost a lot of money to do modern jail facilities on irregular lots in residential neighborhoods. So they’re going to be expensive,” Johnson remarked.” So if we can save a significant amount of money on these facilities and shave time off it, it’s a win-win all around.”

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was critical of the city’s agreement, stating that the administration failed to properly engage the local community before deciding on a site in the borough.

“I was surprised to learn that the administration has already selected a site for a new jail in the Bronx,” Diaz said. “I hope that, going forward, this lack of outreach is not a harbinger of the amount of community input the people of my borough will have in this process.”

Diaz remarked that criminal justice reform is the “defining issue of our time” and said he welcomed efforts to reduce the jail population.

“However, any new site for a jail in this borough must be thoroughly vetted, and the people of the Bronx must have a meaningful say in the selection of any future site, be it the one that has been proposed in Mott Haven or other appropriate sites that could host a new jail,” he said. “Presenting the selection of this site as a fait accompli undermines the entire process, and has the potential to derail necessary criminal justice reform.

Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca referenced the Vernon C. Bain Center, an 800-bed jail barge in Hunts Point, in stating that the presence of jails in the Bronx has contributed to a negative stigma for the borough.

“But as we address the important issue on how to shut [Rikers] down, we also need to use the opportunity to address another stigma — one that resonates in lower-income communities, mostly of color, who for far too long have taken on more than their fair share of the types of facilities more affluent neighborhoods have refused to accept,” Salamanca stated.

“For residents, it’s a symbol of embarrassment,” he said of the Bain Center. “For outsiders, it symbolizes that the South Bronx is dangerous, disparate and not worthy of investment. I can’t stand for that. While I understand that four of the five boroughs are finally being asked to take on their fair share, I think that the Bronx has to be given particular attention due to the historical, emotional and psychological encumbrances before us. That attention, to me, includes a real conversation about not only shutting down Rikers, but also on shuttering ‘The Boat’ once and for all,” Salamanca added.

In recent months, the city has introduced several programs to reduce the jail population, including replacing jail sentences for minor, low-level offenses with services to prevent recidivism. Also, every person in DOC custody will receive re-entry services to help connect them with jobs and opportunities outside of jail, as well as five hours of programming per day to address vocational, educational and therapeutic needs.

Currently, the average population on Rikers Island is about 9,000 people per day, a reduction of 20 percent since 2014.

For more details, go to nyc.gov/CloseRikers.