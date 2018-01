De Blasio sworn in for second term

Photos: Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photography Office

It’s twice the Bill.

Bill de Blasio was sworn in for his second term as mayor of New York City on January 1.

An estimated 950 people braved bitterly cold temperatures to attend the outdoor ceremony on the steps of City Hall.

After taking the oath of office, de Blasio reaffirmed his progressive agenda and vowed to create a city that worked for all, not just the elite.

“I want us to be the fairest big city in America,” he said.

“The deepest, truest stakeholders of this town are the people who do the work, who every day make this city come to life but have too often not reaped the rewards,” de Blasio stated. “We have a responsibility, every one of us, to ensure that New York remains a beacon to our nation and to our world.”

De Blasio was sworn in by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Brooklyn native who mounted an unsuccessful bid in 2016 for the Democratic nomination for president.

Sanders, who did not receive de Blasio’s public endorsement during his presidential bid, praised the mayor’s progressive leadership.

“In this city, the largest city in our country, the people of New York under Bill de Blasio have chosen to move government in a very different direction than what we’re seeing in Washington,” Sanders said. “Instead of pandering to billionaires, we have a government here which has chosen to listen to the needs of working families.”

De Blasio is the first Democrat to be re-elected as New York City mayor since Ed Koch in 1985.

Also sworn in for second terms on New Year’s Day were Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Former Mayor David Dinkins, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and U.S. Congressman Jerry Nadler were among those in attendance for the ceremony.

De Blasio touted successes of his first term, including a record low number of homicides and implementation of universal Pre-K. He also said the city operated in contrast to divisive, anti-immigrant policies of the Trump administration.

“We know that the gaudy celebration of discrimination based on faith or color or nationality is simply un-American,” he said. “It is a violation of who we are. We know that overt and gleeful prejudice that is suddenly in vogue spits in the face of all that has made our city great.”