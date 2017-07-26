Story and photos by Gregg McQueen It’s gone from bad to worse. Though the city’s Department of Education (DOE) launched an initiative last year to bring a computer sciencecurriculum to every elementary, middle and high school student, a recent investigation by Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office indicated that the DOE is not keeping adequate track of its own school computers – even after an earlier investigation identified nearly 2000 missing computers in addition to 400 laptops and tablets sitting unused in DOE storage. This latest audit of nine DOE locations found that the agency is missing more than 1,800 computers, laptops and tablets, while 3,541 devices were not listed in inventory, Stringer said at a press conference on July 19. This latest audit results come after an initial investigation in December 2014 revealed 1,817 missing desktop computers and found that almost 400 laptops and tablets that were sitting in storage, unopened and unused. “The situation has just gotten worse,” Stringer said. Stringer slammed the DOE for not implementing a centralized inventory system as he recommended after the 2014 audit, and for failing to locate lost technology items, as nearly 87 percent of computers originally identified as missing were still unaccounted for, he said. “Two and a half years ago, there were thousands of missing computers. Today, there are thousands of missing computers,” remarked Stringer, who demanded that the DOE create a centralized tracking system and conduct a top-to-bottom cataloging of all computers, tablets and monitors in the school system. Currently, individual “site administrators” across the school system are responsible for maintaining and updating their own computer inventories, which are not reconciled with the DOE’s central purchasing database or its Asset Management System (AMS), Stringer said. He noted that his audit sampled just nine locations – eight schools and one administrative office – out of more than 2,000 DOE sites citywide. “Imagine what you would find if you looked under the hood throughout our city,” remarked Stringer. “The bureaucracy is malfunctioning in mind-boggling ways.” Technology items have gone missing despite the DOE spending almost $210 million on computers, laptops, monitors and tablets between July 2014 and March 2016, through contracts with Apple, Lenovo, and CDW Government, LLC. The DOE, which requires its schools to submit annual inventory statements, said 91 percent of schools certified their inventories in 2016. The agency also said it was investing in system-wide improvements to inventory management and suggested that the Comptroller’s study was misleading, as it reviewed items in its AMS rather than the purchasing system. “This audit’s findings are fundamentally flawed and unreliable, and we’re committed to improving our inventory system for technology,” said DOE spokesperson Will Mantell. “We’re training teachers to better use technology as a tool in their classroom and will continue to invest in cost-effective solutions that catalog and safeguard technology purchases in the best interests of students, schools and taxpayers.” Stringer was dismissive of the DOE’s explanation. “They’ll say anything to get out of the central question that they’re missing thousands of computers, and they do not have a management tracking system to ensure the technology is identified,” he stated. “But more importantly, for every computer that goes missing, there’s potentially a kid that doesn’t have access to the technology they need to further their education.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Ha ido de mal en peor. A pesar de que el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) lanzó una iniciativa el año pasado para llevar un plan de estudios de informática a todos los estudiantes de escuelas primarias, secundarias y preparatorias, una reciente investigación realizada por la oficina del contralor Scott Stringer indicó que el DOE no está manteniendo un seguimiento adecuado de sus propias computadoras, incluso después de que una investigación anterior identificara casi 2000 computadoras desaparecidas, además de que descubriera 400 computadoras portátiles y tabletas sin usar en el almacén del DOE. Esta última auditoría de nueve sitios del DOE encontró que la agencia tiene perdidas más de 1,800 computadoras, computadoras portátiles y tabletas, mientras que 3,541 dispositivos no estaban listados en el inventario, dijo Stringer en una conferencia de prensa el 19 de julio. Estos últimos resultados de la auditoría vienen después de que una investigación inicial en diciembre de 2014 revelara que 1,817 computadoras de escritorio estaban perdidas, y encontró que casi 400 computadoras portátiles y tabletas estaban almacenadas, sin abrir y sin usar. “La situación ha empeorado”, dijo. Stringer criticó al DOE por no implementar un sistema de inventario centralizado, como recomendó después de la auditoría de 2014, y por no ubicar los elementos tecnológicos perdidos, ya que casi el 87 por ciento de los equipos originalmente identificados como desaparecidos aún no se encuentran. “Hace dos años y medio había miles de computadoras desaparecidas. Hoy, hay miles de computadoras que faltan”, señaló Stringer, exigiendo que el DOE cree un sistema de rastreo centralizado y lleve a cabo una catalogación de todas las computadoras, tabletas y monitores del sistema escolar. Actualmente, los “administradores individuales de sitios” de todo el sistema escolar son responsables de mantener y actualizar sus propios inventarios de computadoras, los cuales no se concilian con la base de datos central de compras del DOE ni su Sistema de Gestión de Activos (AMS, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo Stringer. Señaló que su auditoría muestreó sólo nueve ubicaciones -ocho escuelas y una oficina administrativa- de más de 2,000 sitios del DOE en toda la ciudad. “Imagine lo que encontraríamos si miráramos bajo la cubierta de toda nuestra ciudad”, comentó Stringer. “La burocracia está fracasando de formas alucinantes”. Los artículos de tecnología han desaparecido a pesar de que el DOE gastó casi $210 millones de dólares en computadoras, laptops, monitores y tabletas entre julio de 2014 y marzo de 2016, a través de contratos con Apple, Lenovo y CDW Government, LLC. El DOE, que requiere que sus escuelas presenten declaraciones anuales de inventario, dijo que el 91 por ciento de las escuelas certificaron sus inventarios en 2016. La agencia también dijo que está invirtiendo en mejoras de todo el sistema para la administración de inventarios y sugirió que el estudio del contralor es engañoso, ya que examinó los artículos de su MGA en lugar del sistema de compras. “Las conclusiones de esta auditoría son fundamentalmente erróneas y poco confiables, y estamos comprometidos a mejorar nuestro sistema de inventario de tecnología”, dijo el portavoz del DOE, Will Mantell. “Estamos capacitando a los maestros para usar mejor la tecnología como una herramienta en su salón de clases y continuaremos invirtiendo en soluciones rentables que cataloguen y salvaguarden las compras tecnológicas en el mejor interés de estudiantes, escuelas y contribuyentes”. Stringer fue despectivo sobre la explicación del DOE. “Ellos dirán cualquier cosa para salir de la pregunta central de que faltan miles de computadoras y de no tienen un sistema de administración de rastreo para asegurar que la tecnología sea identificada”, dijo. “Pero lo más importante es, que, por cada computadora perdida, hay potencialmente un niño que no tiene acceso a la tecnología que necesita para avanzar con su educación”.
Data Drain at DOE
Audit finds thousands of computers unaccounted for
Fuga de datos en el DOE
Auditoría encuentra miles de computadoras desaparecidas
