Data Drain at DOE

Audit finds thousands of computers unaccounted for

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s gone from bad to worse.

Though the city’s Department of Education (DOE) launched an initiative last year to bring a computer sciencecurriculum to every elementary, middle and high school student, a recent investigation by Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office indicated that the DOE is not keeping adequate track of its own school computers – even after an earlier investigation identified nearly 2000 missing computers in addition to 400 laptops and tablets sitting unused in DOE storage.

This latest audit of nine DOE locations found that the agency is missing more than 1,800 computers, laptops and tablets, while 3,541 devices were not listed in inventory, Stringer said at a press conference on July 19.

This latest audit results come after an initial investigation in December 2014 revealed 1,817 missing desktop computers and found that almost 400 laptops and tablets that were sitting in storage, unopened and unused.

“The situation has just gotten worse,” Stringer said.

Stringer slammed the DOE for not implementing a centralized inventory system as he recommended after the 2014 audit, and for failing to locate lost technology items, as nearly 87 percent of computers originally identified as missing were still unaccounted for, he said.

“Two and a half years ago, there were thousands of missing computers. Today, there are thousands of missing computers,” remarked Stringer, who demanded that the DOE create a centralized tracking system and conduct a top-to-bottom cataloging of all computers, tablets and monitors in the school system.

Currently, individual “site administrators” across the school system are responsible for maintaining and updating their own computer inventories, which are not reconciled with the DOE’s central purchasing database or its Asset Management System (AMS), Stringer said.

He noted that his audit sampled just nine locations – eight schools and one administrative office – out of more than 2,000 DOE sites citywide.

“Imagine what you would find if you looked under the hood throughout our city,” remarked Stringer. “The bureaucracy is malfunctioning in mind-boggling ways.”

Technology items have gone missing despite the DOE spending almost $210 million on computers, laptops, monitors and tablets between July 2014 and March 2016, through contracts with Apple, Lenovo, and CDW Government, LLC.

The DOE, which requires its schools to submit annual inventory statements, said 91 percent of schools certified their inventories in 2016.

The agency also said it was investing in system-wide improvements to inventory management and suggested that the Comptroller’s study was misleading, as it reviewed items in its AMS rather than the purchasing system.

“This audit’s findings are fundamentally flawed and unreliable, and we’re committed to improving our inventory system for technology,” said DOE spokesperson Will Mantell. “We’re training teachers to better use technology as a tool in their classroom and will continue to invest in cost-effective solutions that catalog and safeguard technology purchases in the best interests of students, schools and taxpayers.”

Stringer was dismissive of the DOE’s explanation.

“They’ll say anything to get out of the central question that they’re missing thousands of computers, and they do not have a management tracking system to ensure the technology is identified,” he stated. “But more importantly, for every computer that goes missing, there’s potentially a kid that doesn’t have access to the technology they need to further their education.”