Curled up with Celia

Uptown artist Peralta has work added to Smithsonian

Story by Gregg McQueen

That it was a Cuban icon that brought him to the attention of the federal authorities?

That the larger-than-life figure sports a towering constellation of plastic hair rollers resembling a crown?

That the work conflates and upends notions of (re)invention, culture, femininity, artifice, music and identity?

All in a day’s work from the subversive and idiosyncratic artist M. Tony Peralta.

Celia Con Rolos (or, Celia with Rollers) is currently on display in the “Gateways/Portales” exhibit, which explores the experience of Latino migrants, at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum in Washington D.C.

The Inwood-based graphic artist, designer and painter said the museum has also purchased the painting to add to its permanent collection.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Peralta said of having his work installed at a Smithsonian site. “It’s also a little surreal — it’s not something I ever envisioned happening.”

Exhibits at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum spotlight the impact of historical and contemporary social issues on urban communities.

The acrylic screen print on canvas, depicts the late music legend Celia Cruz in hair rollers.

The original work was part of a 2011 exhibit, “Complejo” (“Complex,” in English), which was inspired, in part, by Dominican hair salons. The series explored racial associations tied to the concept of beauty and the meticulous, sometimes painful work involved in crafting appearance. It featured other women (including salon customers, Selena, Lynda Carter, and Dora the Explorer) in rollers as well as images of Sammy Sosa, hairbrushes and skin lightening creams.

“I wanted to show someone very easily recognized, and Celia is instantly recognizable,” explained Peralta, who grew up in Washington Heights to Dominican immigrant parents.

He said that art was always a part of his life.

“Even in kindergarten, I was drawing all the time.”

“The first day of school, I got in trouble for drawing the teacher,” he recalled. “I used to daydream that I was an artist.”

Growing up during the rise of hip-hop culture, Peralta was inspired by music, graffiti and fashion, and incorporated those elements into his work. He said he first became serious about doing art professionally when he was a teenager, and he began creating t-shirts with his artwork and selling them in his neighborhood.

At the time, he found uptown a stimulating environment, he said.

“Where I grew up on 187th Street, we were all one big family — Dominican, Cuban, we were all children of immigrants,” Peralta remarked. “It was the beginning of hip-hop culture. Everything seemed so alive and so new.”

In recent years, Peralta has expressed himself largely through the medium of screen printing. He developed The Peralta Project, a lifestyle brand and popular line of streetwear featuring his artwork on t-shirts, hats and other items.

Still, Peralta said he no longer finds Washington Heights as inspirational as before.

“There isn’t as much now that helps to cultivate art,” he said. “I don’t think that the community is set up to support artists.”

“There are plenty of artists who live uptown, but they seem to be in their own little world,” he explained. “There isn’t as much of a sense of community.”

Peralta said he would like to see more art galleries opened in Northern Manhattan, as well as more programs to inspire artist collaborations.

In the meantime, Peralta is looking to branch out into other areas of the country. “I’m trying to break into the Los Angeles art scene, and would love to have an exhibit there,” said Peralta, who considers his work to be evolving.

“I feel my work is getting more simplified and direct — I’m not trying to be as abstract,” he stated. “I want to reach as wide an audience as possible.”

For more information, please visit www.mtonyperalta.com.

The “Gateways/Portales” exhibit will be on display to the public until Aug. 6, 2017 at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum, located at 1901 Fort Place SE, Washington DC.