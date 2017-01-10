Story by Gregg McQueen That it was a Cuban icon that brought him to the attention of the federal authorities? That the larger-than-life figure sports a towering constellation of plastic hair rollers resembling a crown? That the work conflates and upends notions of (re)invention, culture, femininity, artifice, music and identity? All in a day’s work from the subversive and idiosyncratic artist M. Tony Peralta. Celia Con Rolos (or, Celia with Rollers) is currently on display in the “Gateways/Portales” exhibit, which explores the experience of Latino migrants, at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum in Washington D.C. The Inwood-based graphic artist, designer and painter said the museum has also purchased the painting to add to its permanent collection. “It’s definitely an honor,” Peralta said of having his work installed at a Smithsonian site. “It’s also a little surreal — it’s not something I ever envisioned happening.” Exhibits at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum spotlight the impact of historical and contemporary social issues on urban communities. The acrylic screen print on canvas, depicts the late music legend Celia Cruz in hair rollers. The original work was part of a 2011 exhibit, “Complejo” (“Complex,” in English), which was inspired, in part, by Dominican hair salons. The series explored racial associations tied to the concept of beauty and the meticulous, sometimes painful work involved in crafting appearance. It featured other women (including salon customers, Selena, Lynda Carter, and Dora the Explorer) in rollers as well as images of Sammy Sosa, hairbrushes and skin lightening creams. “I wanted to show someone very easily recognized, and Celia is instantly recognizable,” explained Peralta, who grew up in Washington Heights to Dominican immigrant parents. He said that art was always a part of his life. “Even in kindergarten, I was drawing all the time.” “The first day of school, I got in trouble for drawing the teacher,” he recalled. “I used to daydream that I was an artist.” Growing up during the rise of hip-hop culture, Peralta was inspired by music, graffiti and fashion, and incorporated those elements into his work. He said he first became serious about doing art professionally when he was a teenager, and he began creating t-shirts with his artwork and selling them in his neighborhood. At the time, he found uptown a stimulating environment, he said. “Where I grew up on 187th Street, we were all one big family — Dominican, Cuban, we were all children of immigrants,” Peralta remarked. “It was the beginning of hip-hop culture. Everything seemed so alive and so new.” In recent years, Peralta has expressed himself largely through the medium of screen printing. He developed The Peralta Project, a lifestyle brand and popular line of streetwear featuring his artwork on t-shirts, hats and other items. Still, Peralta said he no longer finds Washington Heights as inspirational as before. “There isn’t as much now that helps to cultivate art,” he said. “I don’t think that the community is set up to support artists.” “There are plenty of artists who live uptown, but they seem to be in their own little world,” he explained. “There isn’t as much of a sense of community.” Peralta said he would like to see more art galleries opened in Northern Manhattan, as well as more programs to inspire artist collaborations. In the meantime, Peralta is looking to branch out into other areas of the country. “I’m trying to break into the Los Angeles art scene, and would love to have an exhibit there,” said Peralta, who considers his work to be evolving. “I feel my work is getting more simplified and direct — I’m not trying to be as abstract,” he stated. “I want to reach as wide an audience as possible.” For more information, please visit www.mtonyperalta.com. The “Gateways/Portales” exhibit will be on display to the public until Aug. 6, 2017 at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum, located at 1901 Fort Place SE, Washington DC. Historia por Gregg McQueen ¿Que fue un icono cubano lo que lo llevó a la atención de las autoridades federales? ¿Que la figura desbordada muestra una constelación imponente de rodillos de pelo plástico que se asemejan a una corona? ¿Que la obra confunde y trasciende nociones de (re) invención, cultura, femineidad, artificio, música e identidad? Todo en un día de trabajo del artista subversivo e idiosincrásico M. Tony Peralta. Celia Con Rolos está actualmente en exhibición en la exposición “Gateways/Portales” -que explora la experiencia de los migrantes latinos- en el Museo Comunitario Smithsonian Anacostia en Washington DC. El artista gráfico, diseñador y pintor de Inwood dijo que el museo también compró la pintura para agregarla a su colección permanente. “Es definitivamente un honor”, dijo Peralta de tener su trabajo instalado en un sitio del Smithsonian. “También es un poco surrealista, no es algo que alguna vez haya imaginado que sucediera”. Las exposiciones en el Museo Comunitario Smithsonian Anacostia destacan el impacto de las cuestiones sociales históricas y contemporáneas en las comunidades urbanas. La impresión de pantalla de acrílico sobre lienzo representa a la fallecida leyenda de la música Celia Cruz con rulos de pelo. La obra original fue parte de una exhibición de 2011, “Complejo”, que fue inspirada, en parte, por los peluqueros dominicanos. La serie exploró las asociaciones raciales ligadas al concepto de belleza y el trabajo meticuloso, a veces doloroso, involucrado en la creación de la apariencia. Contó con otras mujeres (incluyendo a clientas del salón, Selena, Lynda Carter y Dora la exploradora) en rulos, así como imágenes de Sammy Sosa, cepillos para el cabello y cremas para aclarar la piel. “Quería mostrar a alguien muy fácilmente reconocible, y Celia lo es instantáneamente”, explicó Peralta, quien creció en Washington Heights y es hijo de padres inmigrantes dominicanos. Dijo que el arte siempre fue parte de su vida. “Incluso en el jardín de infantes, dibujaba todo el tiempo”. “El primer día de clases, me metí en problemas por dibujar al maestro”, recordó. “Solía soñar despierto con ser un artista”. Al crecer durante el auge de la cultura hip-hop, Peralta se inspiró en la música, el grafiti y la moda, e incorporó esos elementos en su obra. Dijo que hablo en serio acerca de hacer arte profesionalmente cuando era un adolescente, y comenzó a crear camisetas con su obra de arte y a venderlas en su vecindario. En ese momento, encontró que el norte del condado tenía un ambiente estimulante, dijo. “Donde yo crecí, en la Calle 187, éramos todos una gran familia, dominicana, cubana, todos éramos hijos de inmigrantes”, comentó. “Fue el comienzo de la cultura hip-hop. Todo parecía tan vivo y tan nuevo. En los últimos años, Peralta se ha expresado en gran medida a través del medio de la serigrafía. Desarrolló el Proyecto Peralta, una marca de estilo de vida y una línea popular de ropa callejera que ofrece sus obras en camisetas, sombreros y otros artículos. Sin embargo, Peralta dijo que ya no encuentra Washington Heights tan inspirador como antes. “No hay tanto ahora que ayude a cultivar el arte”, dijo. “No creo que la comunidad esté preparada para apoyar a los artistas”. “Hay muchos artistas que viven en el norte del condado, pero parecen estar en su propio mundo pequeño”, explicó. “No hay tanto sentido comunitario”. Peralta dijo que le gustaría ver más galerías de arte abiertas en el norte de Manhattan, así como más programas para inspirar las colaboraciones de artistas. Mientras tanto, está buscando expandirse hacia otras áreas del país. “Estoy tratando de entrar en la escena artística de Los Ángeles, y me encantaría tener una exhibición allí”, dijo, considerando que su obra está evolucionando. “Siento que mi obra se está haciendo más simplificada y directa, no estoy tratando de ser tan abstracto”, afirmó. “Quiero llegar a una audiencia lo más amplia posible”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.mtonyperalta.com. La exposición “Gateways/Portales” estará abierta al público hasta el 6 de agosto de 2017 en el Museo Comunitario Smithsonian Anacostia, ubicado en el No. 1901 de Fort Place SE, Washington DC.
Curled up with Celia
Uptown artist Peralta has work added to Smithsonian
Enrollarse con Celia
Peralta tiene obra añadida al Smithsonian
