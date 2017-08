CUNY Start-UP accelerator Pitch

We help students launch and grow startups.

Need to refine your idea? Want to build a website? Need to get customer feedback? We can help set you on the right path.

Our 4-month Accelerator program will take you from idea – to pilot – to ready for launch!

DESCRIPTION

Turn your idea into a startup. Pitch your idea and receive a decision of acceptance into the CUNY Startup Accelerator within 24 hours.

Your 2-minute in-person pitch should include:

Your idea. Your team and which skills you have to be able to launch the startup together.

More about CUNY Startup Accelerator here: http://www.cunystartups.com/accelerator

REQUIREMENTS

* Don’t do it alone: have at least 1 co-founder (and even better if you have 2-3 co-founders).

* At least one co-founder needs to be a matriculated student at one of the 24 CUNY colleges.

SCHEDULE

The CUNY Startup Accelerator starts with a 2-day Bootcamp on September 8th and 9th and runs September 13 – December 22 on Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

REGISTRATION

We have 40 time slots available for each team to pitch. Please register only if you are serious about building a startup and showing up to pitch. Only one registration per team, please.

LOCATION

CUNY Startups

140 West Street (Grind)

New York, NY 10007

For more information, please visit www.cunystartups.com/accelerator, send an email to hi@cunystartups.com or call 646.844.2869.