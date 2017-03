Crystal Clear

Story by Gregg McQueen

This Puertorriqueña is packing.

The latest comic book superhero is fighting foes and taking names – in English and Spanish.

She’s La Borinqueña, a young female heroine who draws her powers from a collection of ancient crystals found on the island of Puerto Rico. She has superhuman strength, the ability to fly and control over storms, and her great responsibility is protecting the people of the island.

La Borinqueña, whose superhero garb is inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, was created by designer, writer and graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez.

The character stars in La Borinquena, an original comic book released in December by Miranda- Rodríguez’s design studio Somos Arte.

Miranda-Rodríguez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, said he first devised the concept for La Borinqueña about a year ago, amid personal concerns about the island’s debt crisis and the global environment.

“It was important to me to have an extremely patriotic character, with traditional superhero storytelling,” he remarked.

He noted that while superheroes have taken over mainstream and popular culture, the genre still lacked Latino characters.

“A lot of people grow up never having seen themselves represented in comic books,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “They feel invisible, ignored.”

His goal was to give people of Puerto Rican and Latino heritage, especially females, a role model that they could identify with, he said.

“I was tired of hearing people complain about the lack of comics featuring female or Latino comic characters,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. “I thought, ‘I’m just going to do it myself.’”

To create the comic book, Miranda-Rodríguez assembled an all-Puerto Rican production team consisting of illustrators Emilio López, Will Rosado, Eric Jiménez and Sabrina Cintrón, and colorist Juan Fernández.

The book has proven wildly successful — its first printing sold out in less than a month, said Miranda-Rodríguez. He is handling the project independently through his website, without the help of a major distributor or comic book company.

“To do what we’ve done, 100 percent independent, is pretty remarkable,” said Miranda-Rodríguez, who is a frequent collaborator with Marvel Comics and also serves as Editor-in-Chief for Darryl Makes Comics, a partnership with former Run DMC star Darryl McDaniels.

Growing up, Miranda-Rodríguez was surrounded by strong female role models — his godmother, Edna Morales, was one of the founding members of the Young Lords — and he used that as inspiration for his comic book, he said.

In the fictional story, La Borinqueña’s true identity is that of Marisol Ríos De La Luz, an undergraduate student from Columbia University who studies abroad in Puerto Rico, where she acquires her power.

The artist described the character as an environmental activist.

“She rides her bike everywhere and takes care of the oceans,” said Miranda-Rodríguez, who also has a history of social activism and community organizing. He said he sought to tap into that background to show the comic book character standing up for environmental and social causes.

Miranda-Rodríguez is now conducting a national book tour to promote La Borinqueña, appearing in cities around the U.S. to discuss the project and sign copies of the comic book.

Locally, he’ll appear at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute in Harlem on March 23 and the Black Speculative Arts Movement in the Bronx on April 22.

He’ll also visit his alma mater, Colgate University, which has been especially supportive of La Borinqueña, said Miranda-Rodríguez, who grew up in the South Bronx. “They’ve incorporated the book into four different course offerings there,” he commented. “The comic has received a lot of attention due to universities, and cultural organizations.”

In 2016, Miranda-Rodríguez and La Borinqueña, as personified by activist and lawyer Stephanie Martin Llanes, took part in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

The artist was also honored with a special recognition by the Office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez is an artist and business owner whose skill and visionary ideas are shaping our cultural landscape,” read the proclamation in part. “Before finding success as an artist and entrepreneur, Edgardo worked as an organizer, promoting social justice and empowering youth through culturally and socially conscious events. His continued dedication to these values and to his community is embodied in his new original comic book character, La Borinqueña, a strong, female superhero who draws her powers from the island of Puerto Rico.”

Although his latest character possesses superhuman strength, Miranda-Rodríguez stressed that her greatest power is in demonstrating that the ability to improve conditions on her native island is within every Puerto Rican.

“She shows them that the power comes from the people,” he said. “Being Puerto Rican is our superpower, and hopefully people can see that as a positive force for change.”

In light of the island’s crises, Miranda-Rodríguez said he hoped La Borinqueña could give Puerto Ricans something to feel good about.

“A comic book is not going to solve social or economic problems, or heal somebody,” he remarked. “But a story like this can make people feel better about themselves, and every little bit helps.”

Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez will hold a comic book discussion and signing at Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI), located at 120 East 125thStreet, on Thursday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, please visit www.cccadi.org.

To learn more about La Borinqueña, visit Miranda-Rodríguez’s website at www.laborinquena.somosarte.com.‎