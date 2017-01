Coupons Savings for Every Mom

By Carolina Pichardo

Usually, when young moms think of saving, it’s more likely to be while rifling through the sales rack at a children’s department store, or poring through the supermarket circular.

But did you know that, with a little planning and some strategizing, you could save hundreds a month?

Uptown mom Melissa Leyh-Juniewicz is a coupon extraordinaire and shares her tips here on how to save a little here, there, and everywhere (if you’re really up for the challenge).

What started as a way to save on diapers and accessories for her kids, soon became a fascinating hobby for Melissa and her family.

“I got sick of spending money on garbage,” she said. “I had two babies in diapers and was sick of literally throwing my money away.

“ We’ve all been there, spending on diapers, food, and basic household items that eat away at the bank account.

So how can you get started on stemming the tide?

Stay Motivated and Organized

Once you’ve embarked on the couponing road, you need to be on the lookout well in advance of when you decide to start spending. Start coupon collection ahead of the seasonal sales that many stores usually host, such as back-to-school, summer and winter gear events, Easter, Halloween, etc.

“It takes [approximately] 4-6 weeks of collecting coupons and inserts to be prepared for almost any sale or promotion that comes up,” Melissa says. “Stick with it!”

When you feel deterred, it’s always worth reminding yourself why you’re saving and looking to cut back on your spending. It could be a new baby, the loss of a job, or simply getting fed up with how much your family is spending on items you’d receive for far less with a little effort.

Common Mistakes

Besides giving up too soon, there are a few other common mistakes made by beginners. One is misunderstanding a store’s policy, which is usually posted right by the checkout and registers. This may take a few weeks to pin down as well, since several stores have different rules for couponing, such as those that allow doubling up. Learning the intricacies of each store’s policy is a must.

Another mistake is not recognizing the difference between a manufacturer’s coupon store and a store coupon, and this distinction could alter how much you save. “A store coupon is valid only at a specific store and a manufacturer’s coupon is valid anywhere coupons are accepted,” Melissa notes.

Finally, figuring out when to use or not your coupons is important. “Just because you have a coupon,” our coupon mom adds, “doesn’t mean that you have to use it. Don’t be afraid to hang on to coupons for a few weeks to see if a sale comes along that can help you maximize savings.”

Have Fun with Savings

If you’ve read this far, then you’re really ready for this couponing hobby. The real fun begins when you can begin to combine coupons and find sales that match coupons you’ve collected. Melissa suggests combining manufacturer and store coupon to make the most of your savings. “It’s especially beneficial when you combine with a sale, too,” she says.

There are few stores that are a haven for coupon families; these include Stop & Shop, A & P, Rite Aid, and CVS. And while many apartment buildings receive store circulars that are a great resource to start, there is always online searching to boost your search. “Websites that I couldn’t live without,” Melissa confesses, “are hip2save.com, forthemommas.com and livingrichwithcoupons.com.”

Final Tip

Basically, Melissa sums up this article in this way: “Stop spending your money and spend the manufacturer’s money instead!”