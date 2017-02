Count on Counsel

Now they can count on counsel.

Low-income tenants will no longer be at a disadvantage when facing a landlord is housing court, as New York City has agreed to fund universal access to legal services for tenants facing eviction.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Councilmember Mark Levine announced on February 12th that the city will provide a $93 million allocation to provide legal representation to residents in housing court, a move that is expected to reduce unlawful evictions and prevent displacement.

The agreement will provide free legal representation to New Yorkers with household incomes below about $50,000, and legal counseling to those earning more.

The city estimates that 400,000 residents will be served under the program every year.

Since the de Blasio administration implemented a $62 million-a-year commitment for tenant legal aid in 2014, evictions citywide have dropped by 24 percent.

“We are the first city in the country to level the playing field between tenants and landlords in housing court,” said de Blasio. “To anyone being forced out of their home or neighborhood, we are fighting for you. This is still your city.”

Each year, close to 300,000 New Yorkers are brought to housing court. Landlords are represented by an attorney 90 percent of the time, while tenants only have legal assistance in 27 percent of cases.

“New York City’s eviction epidemic is a tragedy on so many levels. But starting today, that will change,” remarked Levine, the primary sponsor of the legislation in the City Council.

“This announcement marks the beginning of a new era for tenants in New York City,” he said. “No longer will low-income New Yorkers have to face the life-altering threat of an eviction alone. I am proud that the Council and Mayor de Blasio have come together to make this historic program a reality.”

The new funds will be phased in over the next five fiscal years, starting with $15 million in fiscal year 2018, and topping out at $93 million by 2022.

At full implementation, the city’s investment in anti-eviction legal services will total $155 million.

“This agreement represents a huge step towards making New York City a more fair and equitable place,” said Chris Widelo, Associate State Director for AARP New York. “It will prevent wrongful evictions and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in the process by keeping New Yorkers in their homes and out of the shelter system.”

Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. said the right to counsel announcement is a victory for advocates who pushed hard for legal representation.

“Research shows this proposal would be cheaper than funding shelter beds and other services for tenants who might otherwise become homeless,” said Díaz. “Recognizing a tenant’s right to counsel in housing court is a tremendous step towards increased stability in our neighborhoods.”