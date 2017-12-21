Permanent will prevail. So insisted Mayor Bill de Blasio in a recent announcement on his administration’s renewed efforts to combat the city’s homelessness crisis. De Blasio has announced that the city will help nonprofit developers acquire and rehabilitate residential “cluster site” buildings that are being used to house homeless families, and convert them into permanent affordable housing. If negotiations to buy cluster site buildings are not successful, the city will use eminent domain to acquire them. The city has already identified 25 to 30 cluster site buildings that qualify, de Blasio said. “Our city’s homelessness crisis wasn’t created overnight and it won’t be solved overnight. It requires us to come up with creative and bold new strategies to help those on the street and those in need of shelter and affordable permanent housing,” said de Blasio. “This initiative will transform dozens of dilapidated temporary apartments into quality, permanently affordable homes. The effort is a clear sign that we will go to any length necessary to help our neighbors get back on their feet.” The city committed in February 2016 to ending the cluster site program, as part of de Blasio’s larger plan to combat homelessness. To covert the cluster sites, the city will finance the acquisition of cluster buildings by local nonprofits, who will work with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to rehabilitate them. The new owners will enter a regulatory agreement with HPD to ensure the long-term affordability of the revamped apartments as housing for homeless families and other low-income residents. Homeless families residing at these locations who are ready for permanent housing will be offered the opportunity to remain as tenants with a new rent-stabilized lease. All non-homeless tenants living in a cluster building at the time of purchase will also be given a new rent-stabilized lease that offers additional protections under HPD’s regulatory agreement. Only buildings where 50 percent or more of apartments are cluster apartments will be considered. “Addressing a crisis decades in the making demands aggressive action that leaves no stone unturned. As we end the Giuliani-era cluster program, already reducing citywide use by more than a third, this strategy is part of our commitment to using every tool at our disposal to help New Yorkers in need get back on their feet while also creating permanent housing for homeless families and preserving affordability for thousands of New Yorkers for years to come,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Steven Banks. Since the city committed to ending the cluster program, nearly 1,100 cluster units have been closed, more than 600 of which were in the Bronx, where the vast majority of clusters have historically been located. The city has also converted 300 units across seven cluster site locations into state-licensed shelters operated by not-for-profit homeless services providers. As of December 4, there were 2,272 homeless families remaining in cluster sites. “This latest initiative with DSS will convert many of the remaining cluster buildings into permanent affordable housing and place the properties in the capable hands of trusted, locally-based non-profit partners, ensuring their quality and affordability for current and future families,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer. “Solving the homelessness crisis means all options must be on the table and we are committed to working with DSS and many partners on this bold strategy to ensure homeless families and low-income New Yorkers have safe and secure homes.” La permanente prevalecerá. Así insistió el alcalde Bill de Blasio en un reciente anuncio sobre los esfuerzos renovados de su administración para combatir la crisis de las personas sin hogar en la ciudad. De Blasio anunció que la ciudad ayudará a los desarrolladores sin fines de lucro a adquirir y rehabilitar edificios residenciales de “sitios clúster” que se utilizan para alojar a familias sin hogar, y convertirlos en viviendas asequibles permanentes. Si las negociaciones para comprar edificios de sitios clúster no son exitosas, la ciudad usará el derecho de expropiación para adquirirlos. Se espera que el esfuerzo genere más de 1,100 unidades asequibles permanentes, ya que los edificios seleccionados actualmente albergan a aproximadamente 800 familias sin hogar y a otros 300 inquilinos. La ciudad ya ha identificado de 25 a 30 edificios de sitios clúster que califican, dijo el alcalde de Blasio. “La crisis de las personas sin hogar de nuestra ciudad no se creó de la noche a la mañana y no se resolverá de la noche a la mañana. Requiere que desarrollemos nuevas estrategias creativas y audaces para ayudar a quienes están en la calle y necesitan refugio y vivienda permanente asequible”, dijo de Blasio. “Esta iniciativa transformará decenas de apartamentos temporales en ruinas en viviendas de calidad y permanentemente asequibles. El esfuerzo es una señal clara de que haremos lo que sea necesario para ayudar a nuestros vecinos a recuperarse”. La ciudad se comprometió en febrero de 2016 a poner fin al programa de sitio clúster como parte del plan más amplio del alcalde de Blasio para combatir la falta de vivienda. Para encubrir los sitios clúster, la ciudad financiará la adquisición de edificios clúster por parte de organizaciones locales sin fines de lucro, las cuales trabajarán con el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) para rehabilitarlos. Los nuevos propietarios firmarán un acuerdo regulatorio con el HPD para garantizar la asequibilidad a largo plazo de los apartamentos renovados como vivienda para familias sin hogar y otros residentes de bajos ingresos. Se les ofrecerá a las familias sin hogar que residen en estos lugares y que estén listas para una vivienda permanente, la oportunidad de permanecer como inquilinas con un nuevo contrato de renta estabilizada. A todos los inquilinos no desamparados que vivan en un edificio clúster al momento de la compra también se les otorgará un nuevo arrendamiento con renta estabilizada que ofrecerá protecciones adicionales bajo el acuerdo regulatorio del HPD. Solo se considerarán los edificios donde el 50 por ciento o más de los apartamentos sean clúster. Desde que la ciudad se comprometió a finalizar el programa clúster, se han cerrado casi 1,100 unidades clúster, más de 600 de las cuales estaban en el Bronx, donde históricamente se ha ubicado la gran mayoría de los clúster. La ciudad también ha convertido 300 unidades en siete ubicaciones de sitios clúster en refugios con licencia estatal operados por proveedores de servicios para personas sin hogar sin fines de lucro. A partir del 4 de diciembre, había 2,272 familias sin hogar que permanecían en sitios clúster. “Esta última iniciativa con el DSS convertirá muchos de los edificios clúster restantes en viviendas asequibles permanentes y colocará las propiedades en las manos competentes de socios sin fines de lucro de confianza, asegurando su calidad y asequibilidad para las familias actuales y futuras”, dijo la comisionada del HPD, María Torres-Springer. “Resolver la crisis de las personas sin hogar significa que todas las opciones deben estar sobre la mesa y que estamos comprometidos a trabajar con el DSS y muchos socios en esta estrategia audaz para garantizar que las familias sin hogar y los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos tengan hogares seguros y protegidos”.
