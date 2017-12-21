Converting Cluster Sites

Permanent will prevail.

So insisted Mayor Bill de Blasio in a recent announcement on his administration’s renewed efforts to combat the city’s homelessness crisis.

De Blasio has announced that the city will help nonprofit developers acquire and rehabilitate residential “cluster site” buildings that are being used to house homeless families, and convert them into permanent affordable housing.

If negotiations to buy cluster site buildings are not successful, the city will use eminent domain to acquire them.

The effort is expected to create over 1,100 permanent affordable units, as the targeted buildings are currently home to approximately 800 homeless families and 300 other tenants.

The city has already identified 25 to 30 cluster site buildings that qualify, de Blasio said.

“Our city’s homelessness crisis wasn’t created overnight and it won’t be solved overnight. It requires us to come up with creative and bold new strategies to help those on the street and those in need of shelter and affordable permanent housing,” said de Blasio. “This initiative will transform dozens of dilapidated temporary apartments into quality, permanently affordable homes. The effort is a clear sign that we will go to any length necessary to help our neighbors get back on their feet.”

The city committed in February 2016 to ending the cluster site program, as part of de Blasio’s larger plan to combat homelessness.

To covert the cluster sites, the city will finance the acquisition of cluster buildings by local nonprofits, who will work with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to rehabilitate them. The new owners will enter a regulatory agreement with HPD to ensure the long-term affordability of the revamped apartments as housing for homeless families and other low-income residents.

Homeless families residing at these locations who are ready for permanent housing will be offered the opportunity to remain as tenants with a new rent-stabilized lease. All non-homeless tenants living in a cluster building at the time of purchase will also be given a new rent-stabilized lease that offers additional protections under HPD’s regulatory agreement.

Only buildings where 50 percent or more of apartments are cluster apartments will be considered.

“Addressing a crisis decades in the making demands aggressive action that leaves no stone unturned. As we end the Giuliani-era cluster program, already reducing citywide use by more than a third, this strategy is part of our commitment to using every tool at our disposal to help New Yorkers in need get back on their feet while also creating permanent housing for homeless families and preserving affordability for thousands of New Yorkers for years to come,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Steven Banks.

Since the city committed to ending the cluster program, nearly 1,100 cluster units have been closed, more than 600 of which were in the Bronx, where the vast majority of clusters have historically been located.

The city has also converted 300 units across seven cluster site locations into state-licensed shelters operated by not-for-profit homeless services providers.

As of December 4, there were 2,272 homeless families remaining in cluster sites.

“This latest initiative with DSS will convert many of the remaining cluster buildings into permanent affordable housing and place the properties in the capable hands of trusted, locally-based non-profit partners, ensuring their quality and affordability for current and future families,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer. “Solving the homelessness crisis means all options must be on the table and we are committed to working with DSS and many partners on this bold strategy to ensure homeless families and low-income New Yorkers have safe and secure homes.”