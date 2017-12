Contentions and Compromise

Right to Know Act is passed

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Tension and tumult came to a head this past Tuesday.

After years of protests and rallies, a compromised bill and some eleventh-hour tension on the Council floor, the intensely debated Right to Know Act has been approved by the City Council in its very last day of session.

The police reform bills were passed on Tuesday evening during the City Council’s final stated meeting of the year, as the package made it into the current legislative session just under the wire.

Intro 541, sponsored by Brooklyn Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, requires police to ask for permission before searching a civilian, and also to inform civilians of their right to refuse a search.

Intro 182, sponsored by Bronx Councilmember Ritchie Torres, requires officers to identify themselves during non-emergency stops, and hand out business cards with identifying information.

The package passed despite pushback from Councilmembers and police reform advocates regarding a late compromise to Torres’ bill, which was changed to exempt low-level encounters and traffic stops completely.

The latest version of Torres’ bill also indicates that when multiple officers question a civilian, only one is required to provide ID.

During an occasionally tense stated meeting, Intro 541 was passed with 37 Councilmembers voting in favor, 13 against and three abstentions.

However, the vote for Intro 182 was much closer, with 27 votes in favor, 20 votes against and three abstentions.

Torres gave an impassioned defense of his bill prior to the vote on the Council floor.

“There are those who might be wondering why I’ve chosen to proceed with a compromise, why did I not discharge or why did I not delay the bill into the next legislative session,” Torres said.

“Here is the reason I chose otherwise — progress in the present does not foreclose on even more progress in the future. If there are imperfections in Intro 182, there is nothing in a compromise that prevents a Councilmember from introducing a new bill.”

Torres suggested that the next Council would be more conservative, making it essential that the bill was voted on in the current session, and that the bill in its final form still represented progress.

“Young people who live the reality of street encounters every day cannot afford to wait,” he said.

Councilmember Rafael Salamanca backed Torres while explaining his “yes” vote on Intro 182, saying attacks on him were “preposterous and shameful.”

While discussing his “no” vote on Intro 182, Councilmember Jumaane Williams, a vocal critic of the compromises made to the bill, continued speaking after his two minutes of allotted talk time had expired, as Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Public Advocate Letitia James urged him to stop. Williams’ microphone was eventually cut off.

Police reform advocates weighed in on the Council vote.

“We are deeply disappointed that the City Council passed a flawed Right To Know Act which will do little to end deceptive and often abusive NYPD searches,” said Tina Luongo, Attorney-In-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. “While we are pleased with Intro 541, Intro 182 is replete with loopholes and a shell of its former self. Our clients and others will benefit little from this final version. The Legal Aid Society hopes to work with the next Speaker and Council on a revamped Intro 182 that truly serves New Yorkers.”

Prior to the Council meeting, a rally was held on the City Hall steps featuring several Councilmembers and dozens of advocates, who urged the Council to vote yes to Intro 541 while voting down Intro 182.

Councilmember Brad Lander said he would vote against Torres’ bill because it disregarded the wishes of the advocates who helped push for the bill in the first place.

“It is not a compromise if the coalition that built the movement isn’t part of the deal,” Lander remarked.

At the rally, Reynoso insisted his bill would improve interactions between New Yorkers and the NYPD, as many are civilians are unaware of their legal right to refuse a search.

“There’s a power imbalance when you’re being asked to empty out your pockets by someone carrying a gun,” stated Reynoso. “For communities of color that are disproportionately affected by increased policing, this bill empowers us and it protects us.”

Minister Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network likened the compromise on Torres’ bill to a child finding a “big, beautiful” wrapped present under the Christmas tree, only to open it and find it was empty.

“As a city of 8 million people today, we are devastated at the hollowed-out bill that has been presented to us in the form of reform,” Foy said.

Councilmember Rosie Méndez said she was pulled over for a traffic stop several days ago and when she asked the reason why she was stopped, the officer replied, “I’ll tell you later,” Méndez explained.

Under the original version of Intro 182, the police would have been required to inform Méndez of the reason for the stop, but not in the final version, which excludes traffic stops.

“He could have answered my question. He chose not to,” remarked Méndez, who said she was given a summons for running a red light. “There are other situations where that simple question, ‘Why are you stopping me,’ is met with aggression.”

Yul-san Liem, Co-Director of The Justice Project, challenged Councilmembers to do right by their constituents.

“What I want to say to every member of the New York City Council today is, ‘Who will you be accountable to?’” remarked Liem.

“Yesterday at the Public Safety meeting, Councilmember Torres said this wasn’t a backroom deal,” she said. “When New Yorkers who are directly impacted by abusive policing are not in the room, that is a backroom deal to us.”