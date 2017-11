Connected to Care

Program provides help to Alzheimer’s caregivers

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Pedro Cosme was feeling the burden.

After the Harlem resident’s mother-in-law was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which destroys memory and other mental functions, Cosme and his wife would travel up to the Bronx to care for her, get her groceries and clean her home.

“It’s rough,” Cosme said. “We had to sacrifice ourselves.”

Recently, Cosme discovered free support programs offered by Sunnyside Community Services to help New Yorkers who care for people with Alzheimer’s, including in-home care visits to provide a respite for family caregivers.

Now a home health aide has started visiting his mother-in-law once a week, providing companionship and helping to clean.

“So far, it’s very, very helpful,” Cosme said. “My mother-in-law really hit it off with the aide, where before she didn’t like anybody else in the house.”

Through its Care NYC program, Sunnyside Community Services offers free in-home assistance, as well as counseling and education services, peer support groups, long-term care planning, and help with applying for Medicaid and other benefits.

Services are available in all five boroughs.

Made possible by state funding, Sunnyside’s services are offered to non-professional, non-paid caregivers 18 years and older, who are responsible for taking care of a family member or neighbor affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

On Mon., Nov. 27th, Sunnyside Community Services, held a meeting at Union Settlement’s Corsi Senior Center in East Harlem to educate community members about Care NYC.

Shyvonne Noboa, Divisional Director of Senior Services for Sunnyside, said it can be “very overwhelming” to care for Alzheimer’s patients.

She said that diminished mental functioning from Alzheimer’s can leave patients unable to do many routine tasks, like preparing food, paying bills or cleaning, placing increased stress on caregivers.

“Caregivers often neglect themselves, and their own needs and health, because so much effort is required to care for the patients,” said Noboa.

Nelson Gutiérrez, currently Site Director of the Corsi Senior Center, which hosts numerous support programs for Sunnyside, said he once served as the caregiver for his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

He described the strain he felt from providing assistance, and said he lost a job because of all the time he spent caring for his mother, who is now deceased.

“Alzheimer’s just takes over,” he said. “It’s an emotionally intolerable situation because it makes you feel like a failure.”

As his mother’s condition worsened, it became more difficult to communicate with her, Gutiérrez said, as she was often unsure of who he was.

“As caregivers, we’re the ones who have to modify how we interact with the patient,” said María Sálales, a Caregiver Support Specialist with Sunnyside Community Services.

“We’re teaching caregivers more effective techniques in communicating, and how to gain resources from the community that are available to them,” Sálales said. “We also teach them to advocate for themselves.”

Counseling services from Care NYC are available in the home, by phone, or anywhere a caregiver would like to have a conversation.

“We’ll meet you on your lunch break at a local coffee shop,” said Noboa. “We’ll meet you where you’re at.”

More than 5 million people in the U.S. are currently living with Alzheimer’s. Though there is no cure for the disease, medications are available to decrease symptoms.

“We want to help caregivers provide better care for their loved ones, but also make sure they take care of themselves,” Salales said.

Cosme said he plans to take advantage of all the services available to help caregivers.

“Whatever they’ve got, I’m taking,” he said. “It’s something that’s really needed.”

To learn more about Sunnyside Community Services, visit www.scsny.org.

To connect with an intake specialist, call 877.577.9337 or email carenyc@scsny.org.