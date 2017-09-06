Connected in Contrast

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

There’s a certain synergy that occurs when artists team up.

That what happened to Leslie Jiménez and Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez. The two Northern Manhattan artists met at the Coronado Print Studio in East Harlem. They quickly realized their work complemented each other’s.

They agree on many things, but their contrasting artistic responses to the world make for an emotionally moving exhibit now on display at Word Up Community Book Shop. The untitled show features works on paper by both artists.

“Our personalities are very different, very opposite,” said Jiménez.

“Leslie is nice and diplomatic,” said Domínguez. “I’m sarcastic and kind of mean. She feels the same way I do about a lot of issues. I’m a little more direct.”

Jiménez’s Humble Heroes is a subtle tribute to everyday people. The line drawings depict solitary parents with children; pushing strollers, protecting them from the elements and lovingly tending to their needs.

The humble heroes raise children, forge values all while trying to maintain a place in the world. The work is thankless, yet invaluable.

“When you have a family—and Carlos and I are both parents—there is so much of a battle that goes into just getting out of the door, let alone working and sustaining values,” she said. “All of these people, in their own worlds have their own stories and are all fighting their own battles.”

When it’s put into the context of the current political climate, and adding in poverty and racism, the battles loom larger. “I think it’s important to get these stories out there,” she said. “Because when you see yourself represented it becomes valuable and a source of pride. And that translates into you saying ‘I matter; I’m here and I’m not bothering anyone with my existence in this country.’”

Jiménez’s series is comprised of similar works with knotted thread on paper. The works are entitled Pushing. Pushing, not only the stroller, guiding children not only down the street, but also through life. And pushing not only children, but one’s self beyond physical and emotional boundaries for the greater good of the family.

Thread is a simple medium but hard to work with and easily tangled.

“That’s how life is,” she said. “Life is very messy. You say things that you don’t want to say to your child. You know it’s wrong but you are so exhausted. The parenting experience is overwhelming and it messes up your brain.”

Domínguez said this show is a departure from his usual graffiti-infused work. “I’m very literal in my work. I try to spell it out for you. There’s no mystery.”

These works are abstract tales told in lines, shapes and shades of black, white and gray.

“My work is trying to not mimic but go along with Leslie’s really dope lines,” he said.

These new pen and ink works recall his 2009 piece, Ultra Flat Black in the Hour of Chaos. The title is a dual homage to a Public Enemy song and a color favored by graffiti artists.

The black, gray and white piece was about the corruption of Hip Hop. The Ultra Flat Black color stood for the pure essence of the music. “And the white entering the picture is how it infiltrated it,” he said. Swarovski crystals symbolize garishness and the influence of money.

The pieces in this show build on those themes. The resulting abstract chaotic scenes are emotional reactions to hip hop music and uptown neighborhoods struggling with rapid gentrification and displacement of residents. “It’s this flux going on,” he said.

Domínguez has only one very literal piece in the show; it is a portrait of a man, with the words “Gentrification is Make America Great Again’s Smarter Brother.” Gentrification has a similar effect as harsh immigration policies—displacing entire communities.

Both Jiménez and Domínguez work as educators in schools and museums. While his work has taken on a new direction because of Jiménez, she says Domínguez’s artistic and personal response to issues have affected her.

“In the workplace too, it’s important to argue sometimes. You don’t have to be nice all of the time. This is the kind of influence he’s having over me—which I am very appreciative of.”

The show is on display at Word Up, located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue until October 31.

For more information, please visit wordupbooks.wordpress.com or call 347.688.4456.