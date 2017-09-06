Story by Sherry Mazzocchi There’s a certain synergy that occurs when artists team up. That what happened to Leslie Jiménez and Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez. The two Northern Manhattan artists met at the Coronado Print Studio in East Harlem. They quickly realized their work complemented each other’s. They agree on many things, but their contrasting artistic responses to the world make for an emotionally moving exhibit now on display at Word Up Community Book Shop. The untitled show features works on paper by both artists. “Our personalities are very different, very opposite,” said Jiménez. “Leslie is nice and diplomatic,” said Domínguez. “I’m sarcastic and kind of mean. She feels the same way I do about a lot of issues. I’m a little more direct.” Jiménez’s Humble Heroes is a subtle tribute to everyday people. The line drawings depict solitary parents with children; pushing strollers, protecting them from the elements and lovingly tending to their needs. The humble heroes raise children, forge values all while trying to maintain a place in the world. The work is thankless, yet invaluable. “When you have a family—and Carlos and I are both parents—there is so much of a battle that goes into just getting out of the door, let alone working and sustaining values,” she said. “All of these people, in their own worlds have their own stories and are all fighting their own battles.” When it’s put into the context of the current political climate, and adding in poverty and racism, the battles loom larger. “I think it’s important to get these stories out there,” she said. “Because when you see yourself represented it becomes valuable and a source of pride. And that translates into you saying ‘I matter; I’m here and I’m not bothering anyone with my existence in this country.’” Jiménez’s series is comprised of similar works with knotted thread on paper. The works are entitled Pushing. Pushing, not only the stroller, guiding children not only down the street, but also through life. And pushing not only children, but one’s self beyond physical and emotional boundaries for the greater good of the family. Thread is a simple medium but hard to work with and easily tangled. “That’s how life is,” she said. “Life is very messy. You say things that you don’t want to say to your child. You know it’s wrong but you are so exhausted. The parenting experience is overwhelming and it messes up your brain.” Domínguez said this show is a departure from his usual graffiti-infused work. “I’m very literal in my work. I try to spell it out for you. There’s no mystery.” These works are abstract tales told in lines, shapes and shades of black, white and gray. “My work is trying to not mimic but go along with Leslie’s really dope lines,” he said. These new pen and ink works recall his 2009 piece, Ultra Flat Black in the Hour of Chaos. The title is a dual homage to a Public Enemy song and a color favored by graffiti artists. The black, gray and white piece was about the corruption of Hip Hop. The Ultra Flat Black color stood for the pure essence of the music. “And the white entering the picture is how it infiltrated it,” he said. Swarovski crystals symbolize garishness and the influence of money. The pieces in this show build on those themes. The resulting abstract chaotic scenes are emotional reactions to hip hop music and uptown neighborhoods struggling with rapid gentrification and displacement of residents. “It’s this flux going on,” he said. Domínguez has only one very literal piece in the show; it is a portrait of a man, with the words “Gentrification is Make America Great Again’s Smarter Brother.” Gentrification has a similar effect as harsh immigration policies—displacing entire communities. Both Jiménez and Domínguez work as educators in schools and museums. While his work has taken on a new direction because of Jiménez, she says Domínguez’s artistic and personal response to issues have affected her. “In the workplace too, it’s important to argue sometimes. You don’t have to be nice all of the time. This is the kind of influence he’s having over me—which I am very appreciative of.” The show is on display at Word Up, located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue until October 31. For more information, please visit wordupbooks.wordpress.com or call 347.688.4456. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Hay una cierta sinergia que se produce cuando los artistas se unen. Eso es lo que pasó con Leslie Jiménez y Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez. Los dos artistas del norte de Manhattan se conocieron en el Coronado Print Studio en East Harlem. Rápidamente se dieron cuenta de que su trabajo se complementaba. Están de acuerdo en muchas cosas, pero sus respuestas artísticas contrastantes al mundo hacen una exhibición emotiva ahora en exposición en la Librería Comunitaria Word Up. La exposición, sin título, muestra obras sobre papel de ambos artistas. “Nuestras personalidades son muy diferentes, muy opuestas”, dijo Jiménez. “Leslie es simpática y diplomática”, dijo Domínguez. “Yo soy sarcástico y un poco malo. Ella siente lo mismo que yo sobre un montón de temas. Yo soy un poco más directo”. Humble Heroes, de Jiménez, es un sutil tributo a la gente común. La línea de dibujos muestra a padres solitarios con hijos, empujando carriolas, protegiéndolos de los elementos del clima y atendiendo cariñosamente sus necesidades. Los héroes humildes crían niños y forjan valores mientras tratan de mantener un lugar en el mundo. El trabajo es ingrato, pero invaluable. “Cuando uno tiene una familia -y Carlos y yo somos padres- hay tanta batalla en tan solo cruzar la puerta para salir, sin hablar de los valores de trabajo y de sustento”, dijo. “Todas estas personas, en sus propios mundos, tienen sus propias historias y están luchando sus propias batallas”. Cuando se ponen en el contexto del clima político actual, y se agregan la pobreza y el racismo, las batallas se hacen más grandes. “Creo que es importante sacar a relucir estas historias”, dijo. “Porque cuando te ves representado se vuelve valioso y una fuente de orgullo. Y eso se traduce en usted diciendo: “yo importo, estoy aquí y no estoy molestando a nadie con mi existencia en este país”. La serie de Jiménez está compuesta de trabajos similares con hilo atado en papel. Las obras se titulan Pushing. Impulsar, no solo la carriola, guiar a los niños no solo en la calle, sino también a través de la vida. E impulsar no sólo a los niños, sino a uno mismo más allá de límites físicos y emocionales para el mayor bien de la familia. El hilo es una técnica sencilla, pero difícil de trabajar y fácilmente enredable. “Así es la vida”, dijo. “La vida es muy desordenada. Dices cosas que no quieres decirle a tu hijo. Sabes que está mal, pero estás tan agotado. La experiencia de crianza es abrumadora y desordena tu cerebro”. Domínguez dijo que esta exposición es una desviación de su habitual trabajo infundido de grafitis. “Soy muy literal en mi trabajo. Trato de explicarlo. No hay misterio”. Estas obras son cuentos abstractos contados en líneas, formas y tonos de negro, blanco y gris. “Mi trabajo está tratando de no imitar, sino de ir junto con las líneas realmente de Leslie”, dijo. Estos nuevos trabajos de pluma y tinta recuerdan su pieza de 2009, Ultra Flat Black in the Hour of Chaos. El título es un doble homenaje a una canción de Public Enemy y un color preferido por los artistas de grafiti. La pieza negra, gris y blanca era sobre la corrupción del Hip Hop. El color negro ultra plano representa la esencia pura de la música. “Y el blanco que entra en la imagen es cómo se infiltró”, dijo. Los cristales Swarovski simbolizan el brillo y la influencia del dinero. Las piezas de esta exhibición se basan en esos temas. Las escenas caóticas abstractas resultantes son reacciones emocionales a la música hip hop y a la lucha de los vecindarios del norte del condado con el rápido aburguesamiento y el desplazamiento de los residentes. “Es este flujo pasando”, dijo. Domínguez tiene solo una pieza muy literal en la exhibición. Es un retrato de un hombre, con las palabras: “el aburguesamiento es el hermano soberbio de hacer grandiosa otra vez a los Estados Unidos”. La gentrificación tiene un efecto similar al de las duras políticas de inmigración: desplazar a comunidades enteras. Tanto Jiménez como Domínguez trabajan como educadores en escuelas y museos. Si bien su obra ha tomado una nueva dirección a causa de Jiménez, dice que la respuesta artística y personal de Domínguez a los temas la han afectado. “En el lugar de trabajo también, es importante discutir a veces. No tienes que ser amable todo el tiempo. Este es el tipo de influencia que está teniendo sobre mí, de la cual estoy muy agradecida”. La exposición está en exhibición en Word Up, ubicada en el No. 2113 de la Avenida Ámsterdam hasta el 31 de octubre. Para obtener más información, por favor visite wordupbooks.wordpress.com o llame al 347.688.4456.
