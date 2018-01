Concerns over “Flawed” 2020 Census

A U.S. Justice Department request to include a question on citizenship to the 2020 census is raising concerns it could sabotage results.

In a letter dated December 12, 2017 to the U.S. Census Bureau, the agency says the data collected from the question is needed to enforce the Voting Rights Act and “protect against racial discrimination in voting.”

The news outlet ProPublica initially obtained the Justice Department request.

Arturo Vargas, Executive Director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, says fears this question will hurt response rates are grounded in real experiences.

He says Census Bureau field representatives found people didn’t answer questions accurately or completely in test surveys that included a citizenship question.

“Which has already signaled to the Census Bureau that there is fear in the American public about how the census information is going to be used,” he states. “So, if a census citizenship question were on the form that every single household receives in 2020, it could seriously depress response rates and result in a very flawed census.”

A citizenship question hasn’t been asked on the formal census since 1950, according to ProPublica.

However, the Census Bureau does ask about citizenship on its more extensive American Community Survey, which is sent to about 3.5 million households each year.

The Justice Department has used this data to enforce the Voting Rights Act, but says it needs the full census to obtain more “ideal” data.

All questions must be submitted to Congress two years before the census, in this case by April 2018.

With that deadline fast approaching, Vargas says this is no time to be adding questions that haven’t been properly vetted.

He says having an accurate census is vital to our form of representational government, as it determines how the 435 U.S. House seats are distributed among states.

It’s also important for policymakers because it determines where hundreds of billions of federal dollars will be funneled.

Vargas says that includes where to build schools, roads, hospitals and much more.

“If the population numbers are wrong, then the policymaking decisions for the next 10 years will be wrong as well,” he points out.

In 2016, the Supreme Court asserted that legislative districts should be drawn to include all people living within them, regardless of citizenship status, rather than based solely on the eligible voter population.

