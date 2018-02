Comptroller releases analysis of 2019 preliminary NYC budget

Waste not.

In his analysis of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fiscal year 2019 Preliminary Budget and Financial Plan, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling for greater fiscal responsibility from some key city agencies.

Stringer revealed an “agency watch list” to spotlight city agencies that raise the most budgetary concerns, and for which data-driven approaches are critically needed to measure and improve performance.

Agencies targeted on the watch list for FY 2019 are the Department of Education (DOE), Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and Department of Correction (DOC).

“Our economy is in solid position, but it won’t last forever, as economic and job growth slow in the years to come,” said Stringer. “With President Trump’s proposed budget cuts going after the most vulnerable New Yorkers, and his tax bill targeting our economy, it’s absolutely critical that New York City prepare today for whatever comes tomorrow. That means spending our limited resources in a way that achieves maximum impact.”

Stringer noted that city spending will grow by a modest 1.4 percent in FY 2019, which revenues are projected to grow at an average 2.2 percent each year until FY 2022, resulting in budget gaps of $2.2 billion in FY 2020, $1.5 billion in FY 2021, and $1.7 billion in FY 2022.

He said that short-term stimulus effects created by federal tax cuts are likely to wear off quickly, resulting in a deceleration in job growth.

In announcing the watch list, Stringer noted that citywide spending on homelessness across all agencies has more than doubled from $1.1 billion in FY 2013 to a projected $2.6 billion in FY 2019, resulting in a need to monitor DHS spending.

He also referenced a “rampant waste and lack of accountability” related to DOE spending, and said that DOC’s spending has gone up in the past decade, despite a 30 percent decline in the inmate population.

Stringer also advocated for bolstering the “budget cushion” — the budget resources available at the beginning of each fiscal year to help the city weather unexpected events. The current budget cushion is insufficient, Stringer said, sitting at 9 percent of adjusted FY 2019 spending.

The optimal range for the City’s reserve cushion is between 12 and 18 percent of spending, Stringer said.

Stringer recommended that city agencies do a serious scrub of their budgets and operations to identify more savings and efficiencies to help address potential risks — something City agencies have not been asked to do in the last four budget cycles.

“Budgets are about priorities, and ours need to be on making sure that those who need our help the most get it, and that we can continue to provide all New Yorkers the critical City services they count on—in both good times and bad,” Stringer said. “Mayor de Blasio has offered a Preliminary Budget that puts forward a number of laudable initiatives that I support. But as we confront the challenges ahead, we will have to grow our budget cushion and implement a more vigorous agency savings program. That’s why this year, I’m introducing an ‘agency watch list,’ to shine a light on the departments that absolutely must deliver better results if we’re going to maintain city services, while keeping our fiscal house in order.”

For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.