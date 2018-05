Compounding Catastrophe

Demand for help for PR homeowners

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

More than one million.

That is the number of applications for financial assistance that have been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) by residents of Puerto Rico needing home repairs.

Yet only 40 percent have been approved.

Eight months after Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico, Congressional lawmakers are seeking to aid homeowners on the island who are struggling to rebuild their damaged houses.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat has introduced the Housing Victims of Major Disasters Act, which is designed to ease requirements on what information homeowners must share with FEMA in order to receive money for home repairs.

At a press conference in Manhattan on May 21, Espaillat noted that most of the rejections are due to residents being unable to prove that they own their homes.

“These properties have been passed on from generation to generation, and many of them lack deeds or other legal documentation that will establish their ownership,” said Espaillat.

“We feel this is a bureaucratic hurdle that must be resolved so Puerto Ricans have access to the monies very quickly,” he said.

Espaillat’s legislation, which has 16 Congressional co-sponsors, would enable FEMA to accept alternate forms of proof for home ownership, such as utility bills, pay stubs, credit card statements or school registration documents.

Former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who now serves as a senior advisor for advocacy group Power 4 Puerto Rico, touted the legislation as a way to get assistance to residents more quickly.

“We are still living in a crisis on the island of Puerto Rico,” she said. “We have an unstable electric grid, we have tens of thousands of people that are living in conditions that are deplorable.”

“The federal government owes it to the people of Puerto Rico, to American citizens, to do more than lip service,” argued State Assemblymember Marcos Crespo. “Give these families a unique process, a different way of proving their ownership or rental status of a particular property.”

Ana María Archila, Co-Executive Director of the Center for Popular Democracy, said the island’s recovery has been slow.

“When you fly over the city of San Juan, what you see is an ocean of blue tarps,” she remarked, referring to the temporary blue roofs erected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Those roofs were supposed to last two or three months,” said Mark-Viverito.

“There are families who have been living for generations in their homes, but do not have a title or a deed, and right now those people cannot access FEMA resources,” Mark-Viverito added. “Maybe FEMA has not encountered this in other disasters, but these agencies need to be able to be flexible and to deal with the challenges that they face and not to deny people access to resources because of that reality.”

Frankie Miranda, Senior Vice President of the Hispanic Federation, said the U.S. government is “criminalizing” dwellings in Puerto Rico by refusing to acknowledge home ownership by many property owners.

“We need to make sure that this message is crushed, that these families that have lived for generations in these homes, that they don’t feel suddenly that they are victimized all over again, because they are being convinced that they are living in illegal conditions,” stated Miranda.

On May 3, FEMA announced it would extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program, which provides lodging in hotels to those displaced by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, until June 30.

The agency stated that it would be the final extension of the program, a deadline that Espaillat took issue with.

“We feel that there should not be a drop-dead final date, that it should be extended for as long as these families can transition back again to some level of permanent housing,” he said.

“No one, no one is really prepared for a natural disaster like the one that occurred in Puerto Rico,” added Miranda. “However, we need to make our federal government responsible for the response to this natural disaster.”

Puerto Rico native and activist Daisy Rodríguez said her family on the island has been unable to get FEMA assistance to fix their house.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “My family is still in limbo.”

Rodríguez said the government has not helped residents of Puerto Rico as much as it aided victims of hurricanes on the U.S. mainland.

“What is the difference between us and Katrina? We’re all citizens,” she remarked. “By not providing enough help, it robs people in Puerto Rico of the ability to start fresh. It robs them of hope.”