Community News – 12.28.16

Research Forum

Columbia University is hosting a health forum for community members on Thurs., Jan. 5th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Columbia University School of Nursing experts will speak on the latest disease prevention research happening at the university. The event is free and open to the public and Spanish translators will be available. Light refreshments will be served. To register, please call 212.305.8060 or email gca@cumc.columbia.edu. The event will take place at the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion located at 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.305.8060.

Birdfeeder Workshop

Discover the flora and fauna of the Heather Garden and Billings Estate in Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Jan 8th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about how the birds and plant life in the park benefit each other. Artist Jenae Schwartz will then lead a workshop and demonstrate how to create a bird feeder that guests can take home. To register, please email RSVP@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.

Color Club

Start the New Year with a little less stress and a little more color. Join Fort Washington Library’s Colormania Club on Tues., Jan. 3rd at 2:00 p.m. for a relaxing afternoon of coloring. Adult coloring books are filled with intricate pictures designed to induce focus and inspire creativity. The library will provide pictures and drawing materials, though guests are welcome to bring their own. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

DIY Snowflake

Make it snow at the Museum of the City of New York on Wed., Dec., 29th at 2:00 p.m. The museum invites guests to explore images from the collections portal to get you in the winter mood. Afterwards, inspired artists are welcome to create their very own unique paper snowflakes using various techniques. Registration is strongly encouraged and can be done through http://bit.ly/2hkg3dp. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Insurance Sign up

The Office of Councilmember Mark Levine is hosting a low/no-cost insurance sign up event on Thurs., Jan. 19th from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for affordable insurance plans for themselves and their families. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2iodao8. The event will take place at the Children’s Aid Society located at 885 Columbus Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.928.6814.