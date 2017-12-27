Step into the world of crypto-currency at the Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Jan. 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The library will be screening the documentary Banking on Bitcoin, which tells the story of Bitcoin, the decentralized currency of the Internet that has grabbed the attention of a curious public and the ire of the regulators the technology has subverted. Guests will be treated to popcorn. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street. For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org. Learn what it takes to build and ride the most progressive urban bike park in the country at Highbridge Park on Sat., Jan. 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Led by professional ride leaders and master trail builders, participants will earn their turns through volunteering and riding. There will be light trail maintenance tasks for all ages, including use of bikes and protective gear, which will then be followed by free guided rides. The park is located at 131 Fort George Avenue. For more information, please call 734.358.2826 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Celebrate superstars Beyoncé and Rihanna in this special edition of First Fridays at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Jan. 5th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to mix and mingle – and enjoy a few cocktails – in the Langston Hughes Lobby while grooving to beats by DJ Backbr3aka, with host of the evening Dhalimu from Dhali's Closet. Guests must be 18 years and older. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2A9U2nX. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Community News – 12.27.17
Bitcoin for Beginners
Bike Park Orientation
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Honoring MLK
Explore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s encounters with New York City in the 1950’s and 60’s as he fought for racial freedom and equality on Mon., Jan. 15th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests to the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) can visit the exhibition “Activist New York.” Learn more about today’s activists who have coalesced around the Black Lives Matter Movement and become inspired to create your personal protest poster to inspire change for an issue you wish to see improved. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.
Garden Winter Tour
Noticias Comunitarias – 12.27.17
Bitcoin para principiantes
Orientación de bicis
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Homenaje a MLK
Explore los encuentros del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. con la Ciudad de Nueva York en los años 50 y 60 mientras luchaba por la libertad racial y la igualdad el lunes 15 de enero de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los visitantes del Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) pueden visitar la exposición “Activist New York”. Aprenda más acerca de los activistas de hoy que se han unido al Movimiento Black Lives Matter e inspírese para crear su cartel de protesta personal para inspirar el cambio para un problema que desee que mejore. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta Avenida y la Calle 103.
Recorrido invernal por el jardín
Step into the world of crypto-currency at the Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Jan. 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The library will be screening the documentary Banking on Bitcoin, which tells the story of Bitcoin, the decentralized currency of the Internet that has grabbed the attention of a curious public and the ire of the regulators the technology has subverted. Guests will be treated to popcorn. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.
For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.
Learn what it takes to build and ride the most progressive urban bike park in the country at Highbridge Park on Sat., Jan. 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Led by professional ride leaders and master trail builders, participants will earn their turns through volunteering and riding. There will be light trail maintenance tasks for all ages, including use of bikes and protective gear, which will then be followed by free guided rides. The park is located at 131 Fort George Avenue.
For more information, please call 734.358.2826 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebrate superstars Beyoncé and Rihanna in this special edition of First Fridays at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Jan. 5th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to mix and mingle – and enjoy a few cocktails – in the Langston Hughes Lobby while grooving to beats by DJ Backbr3aka, with host of the evening Dhalimu from Dhali’s Closet. Guests must be 18 years and older. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2A9U2nX. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Take a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Jan. 7th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Participants will be guided by horticulturist Madeline Byrne and learn which plants are currently in bloom during winter. Find out more about the garden’s history and how the Heather Garden compares with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Madeline Byrne has over 15 years of experience. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.
Ingrese al mundo de la criptomoneda en la Biblioteca Bloomingdale el viernes 19 de enero de 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 pm. La biblioteca proyectará el documental Banking on Bitcoin, que cuenta la historia de Bitcoin, la moneda descentralizada de Internet que ha captado la atención de un público curioso y la ira de los reguladores que la tecnología ha subvertido. Los participantes podrán disfrutar de las palomitas de maíz. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 150 de la Calle 100 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.222.8030 o visite www.nypl.org.
Aprenda lo que se necesita para construir y montar el parque de bicicletas urbanas más progresivo del país en Highbridge Park el sábado 13 de enero de 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dirigidos por líderes profesionales y maestros constructores de senderos, los participantes se ganarán sus turnos mediante el voluntariado y montando. Habrá tareas ligeras de mantenimiento de senderos para todas las edades, incluido el uso de bicicletas y equipos de protección, que luego serán seguidos de paseos guiados gratuitos. El parque está ubicado en el No. 131 de la Avenida Fort George.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 734.358.2826 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebre a las superestrellas Beyoncé y Rihanna en esta edición especial de First Fridays en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el viernes 5 de enero de 6:00 p.m. a 10:00 pm. Los participantes están invitados a mezclarse, relacionarse y disfrutar de unos cócteles en el Lobby Langston Hughes mientras disfrutan de los ritmos de DJ Backbr3aka, con el anfitrión de la noche Dhalimu de Dhali’s Closet. Los invitados deben tener 18 años o más. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2A9U2nX. El Centro se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Haga un recorrido a pie por el Jardín Heather en Fort Tryon Park el domingo 7 de enero de 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 pm. Los participantes serán guiados por la horticultora Madeline Byrne y aprenderán qué plantas están actualmente floreciendo durante el invierno. Conozca más sobre la historia del jardín y cómo el Jardín Heather se compara con las plantas que se encuentran en el Jardín Botánico de Nueva York, donde Madeline Byrne tiene más de 15 años de experiencia. El grupo se reunirá en el Bulevar Cabrini y la Avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.forttryonparktrust.org.