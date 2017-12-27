Community News – 12.27.17

Bitcoin for Beginners

Step into the world of crypto-currency at the Bloomingdale Library on Fri., Jan. 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The library will be screening the documentary Banking on Bitcoin, which tells the story of Bitcoin, the decentralized currency of the Internet that has grabbed the attention of a curious public and the ire of the regulators the technology has subverted. Guests will be treated to popcorn. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.

Bike Park Orientation

Learn what it takes to build and ride the most progressive urban bike park in the country at Highbridge Park on Sat., Jan. 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Led by professional ride leaders and master trail builders, participants will earn their turns through volunteering and riding. There will be light trail maintenance tasks for all ages, including use of bikes and protective gear, which will then be followed by free guided rides. The park is located at 131 Fort George Avenue.

For more information, please call 734.358.2826 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna

Celebrate superstars Beyoncé and Rihanna in this special edition of First Fridays at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Jan. 5th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to mix and mingle – and enjoy a few cocktails – in the Langston Hughes Lobby while grooving to beats by DJ Backbr3aka, with host of the evening Dhalimu from Dhali’s Closet. Guests must be 18 years and older. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2A9U2nX. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

Honoring MLK

Explore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s encounters with New York City in the 1950’s and 60’s as he fought for racial freedom and equality on Mon., Jan. 15from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests to the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) can visit the exhibition “Activist New York.” Learn more about today’s activists who have coalesced around the Black Lives Matter Movement and become inspired to create your personal protest poster to inspire change for an issue you wish to see improved. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Garden Winter Tour

Take a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Jan. 7th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Participants will be guided by horticulturist Madeline Byrne and learn which plants are currently in bloom during winter. Find out more about the garden’s history and how the Heather Garden compares with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Madeline Byrne has over 15 years of experience. The group will meet at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.forttryonparktrust.org.