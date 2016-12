Community News – 12.21.16

Mulch Fest

Help care for young trees during the annual Mulch Fest on Sat., Jan. 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Stewardship Team seeks volunteers to spread mulch around street trees to help insulate them from the cold weather, retain moisture, and provide neighborhoods with decorative plant life. Participants are welcome to take home mulch for trees near their own homes. Volunteers can sign up by visiting http://on.nyc.gov/2hzIC5Z. The group will meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue.

For more information, please call 718.392.5232 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Green Thumb Workshop

Join members of the Harlem community for a park grant allocation workshop on Tues., Jan. 10th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Partnership for Parks Capacity Fund Grant provides small grants of up to $5,000 to help with membership, outreach and event-planning for local parks, and gardens. The information sessions provide an opportunity to learn about the effects of the grant and other fundraising opportunities, and can help support parks and gardens for the upcoming year. Light refreshments will be served. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/2gGW3Nc. The meeting will take place at West 122nd Street and Mt. Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.602.5300 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Kwanzaa Celebration

The Apollo is celebrating its 10th Annual Kwanzaa celebration on Sat., Dec. 31st at 2:00 p.m. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with performances by the renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theater and others. The musical evening takes place during one day of the holiday to honor the principles of Kwanzaa, including family, community and culture. The event will be hosted by radio personality Imhotep Gary Byrd. To purchase tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/2hBc9Ko. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

New Year, New You

Welcome the New Year with yoga on Sun., Jan. 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Join yoga instructor Lisa Benner as she leads the annual New Year’s Day Yoga Class and potluck brunch. Musician Anthony Purdy will provide live music. From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., guests are welcome to share the meals they brought with fellow community members. To sign up, please visit http://bit.ly/2hCyC9i. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway, Suite A.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.

Action Meeting

The Harlem Library is hosting an informative meeting on Hepatitis C on Fri., Dec. 30th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Hepatitis C in an effort to end it. Those affected by the disease are encouraged to attend. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.