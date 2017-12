Community News – 12.20.17

New Year’s Day Hike

Is being healthy part of your New Year’s resolution? Kick off the New Year with a brisk hike at Inwood Hill Park on Mon., Jan. 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Join Urban Park Rangers as they guide hikers through the trails within the urban forest. Attendees are advised to dress warmly and wear appropriate footwear for weather conditions. This light-level hiking program will explore mostly paved paths at a leisurely stroll appropriate for all ages. The group will meet at Seaman Avenue and Isham Street.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

A Christmas Story

Get into the holiday spirit at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Dec. 23rd at 2:00 p.m. The library will be screening A Christmas Story. The film follows young Ralphie Parker, a nine-year-old boy in the 1940’s on a mission to convince his parents, his teacher, and Santa that a Red Ryder B.B. gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. The event is intended for all ages. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Cartoon Lecture

Dive deeper into the world of cartoons and journalism at the oldest house in Manhattan on Sat., Jan. 20th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum’s current exhibition “Charles Addams Family and Friends” invites guests to explore and learn about the artist’s works of art. The museum has invited freelance cartoonist for The New Yorker Felipe Galindo, or Feggo, for a lecture on the subject. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Civics Classes

The George Bruce Library, in collaboration with the New-York Historical Society, is offering free classes for permanent residents to prepare for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization exam. Classes will take place on Tues. and Thurs. from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. starting Tues., Jan. 28th though Thurs., Mar. 1st. A mandatory information session is required before registering for the course. Info session dates are: Tues., Jan. 9th and Thurs., Jan. 11th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The library is located at 518 West 125th Street.

For information and registration, please call 212.873.3400 or visit www.nyhistory.org/citizenship.

Last Look

Join the Studio Museum in Harlem for a kick-off celebration on Fri., Jan. 12th from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The “Last Look” Mixer is a four-day celebration of art and artists from the museum’s final exhibition season in its current building. After Jan. 15th, the museum’s programming will take place at partner sites and satellite locations as part of “inHarlem,” a set of new initiatives designed to explore dynamic ways to work in the community and take The Studio Museum in Harlem beyond its walls. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2zfrDy6. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.