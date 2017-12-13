Community News – 12.13.17

Calendar Workshop

Design your own 2018 New Year’s calendar with the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Fri., Dec. 29th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore themes such as city life, community, and the environment, and design a future city inspired by the museum’s “Future City Lab.” Then create a personalized 2018 calendar inspired by your future city to ring in the New Year with a tailored touch. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2j8hGND. The museum is located at 1220 5th Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.‎

Three Kings Day Parade

This year marks the 41st anniversary of the Three Kings Day Parade in El Barrio. Join members of the community in Fri., Jan. 5th at 11:00 a.m. for an afternoon filled with camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music, and dancing. This year, El Museo will celebrate Freedom Fighters who have made significant contributions to the Latino community. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2A6WXgv. The parade will depart from 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and will end at 115th Street and Park Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

People Power

Learn about the roles and responsibilities of key municipal departments at Marcus Garvey Park on Thurs., Jan. 18th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Attendees will examine how to influence key city government stakeholders from the ground up and become familiar with those who have funding and oversight on issues that impact the work of gardeners. Information will be available in Spanish. The meeting will take place at 124th Street and 5th Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.602.5300 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Life Collage

Celebrate the culmination of “Life Stories/ Life Collage” at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Dec. 16th from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Seniors were asked to recount memorable moments in their lives and to create memory books and boxes that encapsulate their memories. The event will share memoirs drawn from the life experiences of the participants through a presentation of vibrant collages and personal narratives. Works of art will be on-display at the museum during the program. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street.

For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.

Meditation Might

Find peace in the bustle of the city at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Dec. 21st at 6:00 p.m. Upa Yoga, which is oriented towards physical and psychological benefits, involves invigorating physical postures, breathing methods and meditation. Benefits of the program include enhanced focus and productivity. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.‎

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.