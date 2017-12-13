Design your own 2018 New Year’s calendar with the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Fri., Dec. 29th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore themes such as city life, community, and the environment, and design a future city inspired by the museum’s “Future City Lab.” Then create a personalized 2018 calendar inspired by your future city to ring in the New Year with a tailored touch. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2j8hGND. The museum is located at 1220 5th Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the Three Kings Day Parade in El Barrio. Join members of the community in Fri., Jan. 5th at 11:00 a.m. for an afternoon filled with camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music, and dancing. This year, El Museo will celebrate Freedom Fighters who have made significant contributions to the Latino community. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2A6WXgv. The parade will depart from 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and will end at 115th Street and Park Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Learn about the roles and responsibilities of key municipal departments at Marcus Garvey Park on Thurs., Jan. 18th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Attendees will examine how to influence key city government stakeholders from the ground up and become familiar with those who have funding and oversight on issues that impact the work of gardeners. Information will be available in Spanish. The meeting will take place at 124th Street and 5th Avenue. For more information, please call 212.602.5300 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Celebrate the culmination of “Life Stories/ Life Collage” at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum on Sat., Dec. 16th from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Seniors were asked to recount memorable moments in their lives and to create memory books and boxes that encapsulate their memories. The event will share memoirs drawn from the life experiences of the participants through a presentation of vibrant collages and personal narratives. Works of art will be on-display at the museum during the program. The museum is located at 898 St. Nicholas Avenue and 155th Street. For more information, please call 212.335.0004 or visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Find peace in the bustle of the city at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Dec. 21st at 6:00 p.m. Upa Yoga, which is oriented towards physical and psychological benefits, involves invigorating physical postures, breathing methods and meditation. Benefits of the program include enhanced focus and productivity. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. Diseñe su propio calendario de Año Nuevo 2018 en el Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el viernes 29 de diciembre de 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Explore temas como la vida urbana, la comunidad y el medioambiente, y diseñe una futura ciudad inspirada en el “Laboratorio de la ciudad del futuro” del museo. Luego, cree un calendario 2018 personalizado e inspirado en su futura ciudad para celebrar el Año Nuevo con un toque a la medida. La inscripción es muy recomendable en http://bit.ly/2j8hGND. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la 5º avenida y la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Este año se celebra el 41 aniversario del Desfile del Día de los Reyes Magos en El Barrio. Únase a los miembros de la comunidad el viernes 5 de enero a las 11:00 a.m. para una tarde llena de camellos, coloridos títeres, parrandas, música y baile. El Museo celebrará a los Freedom Fighters quienes han hechos importantes contribuciones a la comunidad latina. Para inscribirse, visite http://bit.ly/2A6WXgv. El desfile partirá desde la calle 106 y la avenida Lexington y terminará en la calle 115 y Park Avenue. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Conozca los roles y las responsabilidades de los departamentos gubernamentales clave de la ciudad en Marcus Garvey Park el jueves 18 de enero de 6:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. Los asistentes examinarán cómo influir en las partes interesadas clave del gobierno de la ciudad desde cero y se familiarizarán con quienes tienen financiamiento y supervisión sobre cuestiones que afectan el trabajo de los jardineros. La información estará disponible en español. La reunión tendrá lugar en la calle 124 y la quinta avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.602.5300 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Celebre la culminación de “Life Stories/Life Collage” en el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill el sábado 16 de diciembre de 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 pm. A las personas mayores se les pidió que relataran momentos memorables en sus vidas, creando libros de recuerdos y cajas que encapsularan sus recuerdos. El evento compartirá memorias extraídas de las experiencias de vida de los participantes a través de una presentación de vibrantes collages y narraciones personales. Las obras de arte estarán en exhibición en el museo durante el programa. El museo está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida St. Nicholas y la calle 155. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.335.0004 o visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org. Encuentre paz en el bullicio de la ciudad en la Biblioteca Harlem el jueves 21 de diciembre a las 6:00 p.m. Upa Yoga, que se orienta a los beneficios físicos y psicológicos, implica posturas físicas vigorizantes, métodos de respiración y meditación. Los beneficios del programa incluyen un mayor enfoque y productividad. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org.
