Volunteer with NYC Parks and the Natural Areas Conservancy at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Dec. 9th from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will be joined by NYC Parks staff to make the trails of Inwood Hill Park safer, more accessible, and sustainable by trail blazing, corridor clearing, debris removal, and trash cleanup. Registration is required by emailing Ryan.Ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Watch the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company put on a show at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Dec. 16th at 2:00 p.m. The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge, better known as A Christmas Carol, is a classic tale of a miser’s redemption. Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty, mean, snarling old geezer with no care for anything other than his money. His one and only friend visits him as a ghost, and starts him on a journey that melts his icy heart and teaches him the joys of caring for, and giving to, others. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. Jazz up your holiday season at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sun., Dec. 10th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Chris Whittaker, pianist, composer, and conductor of the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra, and friends (Aubrey Johnson, vocals, Sam Weber, bass, and Jay Sawyer, drums) will present an intimate afternoon of new, inspired jazz takes on classic Christmas carols. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2nlSYe1. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org. The Apollo is celebrating its 11th Annual Kwanzaa celebration on Sat., Dec. 30th at 2:00 p.m. Mark the end of the year with performances by the renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theater and others. Since 2006, the Apollo has established an annual show to celebrate this holiday tradition with a joyful evening of dance and music honoring the principles of Kwanzaa—family, community, and culture. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2AOsuHR. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125thStreet. For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is celebrating the centennial year of poet Gwendolyn Brooks on Wed., Dec. 13th at 6:30 p.m. Brooks was the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize for any literary genre and by the age of 16 had already published 75 poems. The evening will explore Brooks’ life and compositions. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BCXxUc. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Sea voluntario de Parques de NYC y de La Conservación de Áreas Naturales en Inwood Hill Park el sábado 9 de diciembre de 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A los voluntarios se les unirá personal de Parques de NYC para hacer de los senderos de Inwood Hill Park más seguros, más accesibles y sostenibles mediante el deslave de caminos, la limpieza de corredores, la eliminación de escombros y la limpieza de basura. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a Ryan.Ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. Los participantes menores de 18 años deben estar acompañados por un adulto. El grupo se reunirá en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Vea a la Compañía de Teatro Traveling Lantern ofrecer un espectáculo en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el sábado 16 de diciembre a las 2:00 p.m. The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge, mejor conocido como A Christmas Carol, es una historia clásica de la redención de un avaro. Ebenezer Scrooge es un viejo desgraciado, malvado, gruñón, que no se preocupa por nada más que por su dinero. Su único amigo lo visita como un fantasma, y lo inicia en un viaje que derrite su corazón helado y le enseña las alegrías de cuidar y dar a los demás. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Llene de jazz su temporada navideña en el Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el domingo 10 de diciembre de 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Chris Whittaker, pianista, compositor y director de la Orquesta de Cámara de Washington Heights, y amigos (Aubrey Johnson, voz, Sam Weber, bajo, y Jay Sawyer, percusiones) presentará una tarde íntima de nuevas e inspiradas interpretaciones de jazz de los villancicos clásicos de Navidad. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2nlSYe1. El museo se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org. El Apollo celebra su 11ª celebración anual de Kwanzaa el sábado 30 de diciembre a las 2:00 p.m. Marque el final del año con las actuaciones de la renombrada Compañía de Danza Fuerzas de la Naturaleza, del Teatro de Baile de Abdel Salaam, y otras. Desde 2006, el Apollo ha establecido un espectáculo anual para celebrar esta tradición festiva con una velada alegre de baile y música que honra los principios de Kwanzaa: familia, comunidad y cultura. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2AOsuHR. El Apollo se encuentra en el No. 253 de la calle 125 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org. El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra está celebrando el centenario de la poeta Gwendolyn Brooks el miércoles 13 de diciembre a las 6:30 p.m. Brooks fue la primera afroamericana en ganar un Premio Pulitzer para cualquier género literario y, a los 16 años, ya había publicado 75 poemas. La noche explorará la vida y las composiciones de Brooks. Se requiere inscripción en http://bit.ly/2BCXxUc. La biblioteca se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
