Community News – 12.06.17

Stewardship Day

Volunteer with NYC Parks and the Natural Areas Conservancy at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Dec. 9th from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will be joined by NYC Parks staff to make the trails of Inwood Hill Park safer, more accessible, and sustainable by trail blazing, corridor clearing, debris removal, and trash cleanup. Registration is required by emailing Ryan.Ruiz@parks.nyc.gov. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The group will meet at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Christmas Tales

Watch the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company put on a show at the Fort Washington Library on Sat., Dec. 16th at 2:00 p.m. The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge, better known as A Christmas Carol, is a classic tale of a miser’s redemption. Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty, mean, snarling old geezer with no care for anything other than his money. His one and only friend visits him as a ghost, and starts him on a journey that melts his icy heart and teaches him the joys of caring for, and giving to, others. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Jazz Concert

Jazz up your holiday season at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum on Sun., Dec. 10th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Chris Whittaker, pianist, composer, and conductor of the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra, and friends (Aubrey Johnson, vocals, Sam Weber, bass, and Jay Sawyer, drums) will present an intimate afternoon of new, inspired jazz takes on classic Christmas carols. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2nlSYe1. The museum is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Kwanzaa Celebration

The Apollo is celebrating its 11th Annual Kwanzaa celebration on Sat., Dec. 30th at 2:00 p.m. Mark the end of the year with performances by the renowned New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theater and others. Since 2006, the Apollo has established an annual show to celebrate this holiday tradition with a joyful evening of dance and music honoring the principles of Kwanzaa—family, community, and culture. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2AOsuHR. The Apollo is located at 253 West 125thStreet.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Centennial Celebration

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is celebrating the centennial year of poet Gwendolyn Brooks on Wed., Dec. 13th at 6:30 p.m. Brooks was the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize for any literary genre and by the age of 16 had already published 75 poems. The evening will explore Brooks’ life and compositions. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2BCXxUc. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.