Community News – 11.29.17

Garden Tour

Explore Fort Tryon’s Heather Garden and the former Billings Estate entrance area on Sun., Dec. 3rd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about Fort Tryon’s many conifers and evergreens with Leslie Day, author of A Field Guide to New York City. Find out which conifers pre-date the park, and which have been added in recent park restoration projects to add to the year-round beauty and horticultural appeal of the park. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Dance of the African Diaspora

Celebrate the differences and similarities of dances within the African Diaspora at the Inwood Library on Fri., Dec. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Using movement and music, students will go on an interactive dance tour starting in West Africa, going to the Caribbean & Latin America, and finally landing in the Unites States. The program is intended for dancers aged 5 years and older. Navigate through history while connecting different cultures. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Book Launch

The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) will be hosting the book launch of Joseph Rodriguez’s Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s on Tues,. Dec. 12th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Brooklyn-raised photographer first debuted his body of work shot in Spanish Harlem in the 1980s, capturing the spirit of the neighborhood. Now, three decades later, Rodriguez’s new book revisits his photographs, uncovering new images and re-framing the project as one that pushed beyond documentary into the realm of fine art. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2AeR6Xl. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

Vinyasa Jazz Flow

Join the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a 60-minute vinyasa flow set to jazzy tunes on Sat., Dec. 9th at 3:30 p.m. The carefully curated sequence seamlessly unites mind and body with skillful postures and mindful breathing. The class is led by certified Yoga Instructor Courtney Liddell, with live piano accompaniment. This class is intended for youths aged 18 years and older. Guests are required to bring their own yoga mats. To reserve a spot, visit http://bit.ly/2hTJP6L. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.

Lil’ Studio

Drop in for a Lil’ Studio session at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Dec. 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. During “Lil’ Studio”, participants will hear a story written and/or illustrated by an author of Native American, Latino or African descent. The story and its illustrations are connected to artwork found within the Studio Museum’s permanent collection. The book and artwork are then explored through a process oriented art making experience. This program is intended for youths aged 18 months to 5 years. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.