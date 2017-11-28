Explore Fort Tryon’s Heather Garden and the former Billings Estate entrance area on Sun., Dec. 3rd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about Fort Tryon’s many conifers and evergreens with Leslie Day, author of A Field Guide to New York City. Find out which conifers pre-date the park, and which have been added in recent park restoration projects to add to the year-round beauty and horticultural appeal of the park. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Celebrate the differences and similarities of dances within the African Diaspora at the Inwood Library on Fri., Dec. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Using movement and music, students will go on an interactive dance tour starting in West Africa, going to the Caribbean & Latin America, and finally landing in the Unites States. The program is intended for dancers aged 5 years and older. Navigate through history while connecting different cultures. The library is located at 4790 Broadway. For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org. The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) will be hosting the book launch of Joseph Rodriguez’s Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s on Tues,. Dec. 12th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Brooklyn-raised photographer first debuted his body of work shot in Spanish Harlem in the 1980s, capturing the spirit of the neighborhood. Now, three decades later, Rodriguez’s new book revisits his photographs, uncovering new images and re-framing the project as one that pushed beyond documentary into the realm of fine art. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2AeR6Xl. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Join the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a 60-minute vinyasa flow set to jazzy tunes on Sat., Dec. 9th at 3:30 p.m. The carefully curated sequence seamlessly unites mind and body with skillful postures and mindful breathing. The class is led by certified Yoga Instructor Courtney Liddell, with live piano accompaniment. This class is intended for youths aged 18 years and older. Guests are required to bring their own yoga mats. To reserve a spot, visit http://bit.ly/2hTJP6L. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org. Drop in for a Lil’ Studio session at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Dec. 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. During “Lil’ Studio”, participants will hear a story written and/or illustrated by an author of Native American, Latino or African descent. The story and its illustrations are connected to artwork found within the Studio Museum’s permanent collection. The book and artwork are then explored through a process oriented art making experience. This program is intended for youths aged 18 months to 5 years. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. Explore el Jardín Heather de Fort Tryon y la antigua área de entrada de Billings Estate el domingo 3 de diciembre de la 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los visitantes aprenderán acerca de las muchas coníferas y árboles de hoja perenne de Fort Tryon con Leslie Day, autora de A Field Guide to New York City. Descubra qué coníferas son anteriores al parque y cuáles se han agregado en proyectos recientes de restauración del parque para agregar un bello atractivo de horticultura al parque durante todo el año. La entrada al parque se encuentra en el bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Celebre las diferencias y similitudes de las danzas dentro de la diáspora africana en la Biblioteca Inwood el viernes 22 de diciembre a las 3:30 p.m. Usando el movimiento y la música, los estudiantes realizarán un recorrido interactivo de baile comenzando en África Occidental, moviéndose al Caribe y América Latina, y finalmente aterrizando en los Estados Unidos. El programa está dirigido a bailarines de 5 años en adelante. Navegue por la historia mientras se conecta con diferentes culturas. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org. El Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) será el anfitrión del lanzamiento del libro de Joseph Rodríguez Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s el martes 12 de diciembre de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. El fotógrafo criado en Brooklyn debutó por primera vez en su trabajo basado en Spanish Harlem en la década de 1980, capturando el espíritu del vecindario. Ahora, tres décadas más tarde, el nuevo libro de Rodríguez revisa sus fotografías, descubriendo nuevas imágenes y volviendo a enmarcar el proyecto como uno que va más allá del documental en el ámbito de las bellas artes. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2AeR6Xl. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida en la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Únase al Museo Nacional del Jazz en Harlem para un flujo de vinyasa de 60 minutos con melodías de jazz el sábado 9 de diciembre a las 3:30 p.m. La secuencia cuidadosamente seleccionada busca unir mente y cuerpo con posturas hábiles y respiración consciente. La clase está dirigida por la instructora de yoga certificada Courtney Liddell, con acompañamiento de piano en vivo. Esta clase está dirigida a jóvenes de 18 años en adelante. Los participantes deben traer sus propios tapetes de yoga. Para reservar un lugar, visite http://bit.ly/2hTJP6L. El museo está ubicado en el No. 58 de la calle 129 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.8300 o visite www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org. Venga a una sesión de Lil ‘Studio en la Biblioteca Harlem el jueves 7 de diciembre de 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Durante “Lil ‘Studio”, los participantes escucharán una historia escrita y/o ilustrada por un autor de ascendencia nativa, latina o africana. La historia y sus ilustraciones están conectadas con obras de arte que se encuentran dentro de la colección permanente del Studio Museum. El libro y las ilustraciones son luego explorados a través de una experiencia de creación artística orientada al proceso. Este programa está dirigido a jóvenes de entre 18 meses y 5 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org.
Community News – 11.29.17
Garden Tour
Dance of the African Diaspora
Book Launch
Vinyasa Jazz Flow
Lil’ Studio
Noticias Comunitarias – 11.29.17
Recorrido por el jardín
Danza de la Diáspora
Lanzamiento de libro
Flujo de jazz vinyasa
Lil’ Studio
Explore Fort Tryon’s Heather Garden and the former Billings Estate entrance area on Sun., Dec. 3rd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Guests will learn about Fort Tryon’s many conifers and evergreens with Leslie Day, author of A Field Guide to New York City. Find out which conifers pre-date the park, and which have been added in recent park restoration projects to add to the year-round beauty and horticultural appeal of the park. The entrance to the park is located at Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebrate the differences and similarities of dances within the African Diaspora at the Inwood Library on Fri., Dec. 22nd at 3:30 p.m. Using movement and music, students will go on an interactive dance tour starting in West Africa, going to the Caribbean & Latin America, and finally landing in the Unites States. The program is intended for dancers aged 5 years and older. Navigate through history while connecting different cultures. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.
For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.
The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) will be hosting the book launch of Joseph Rodriguez’s Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s on Tues,. Dec. 12th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Brooklyn-raised photographer first debuted his body of work shot in Spanish Harlem in the 1980s, capturing the spirit of the neighborhood. Now, three decades later, Rodriguez’s new book revisits his photographs, uncovering new images and re-framing the project as one that pushed beyond documentary into the realm of fine art. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2AeR6Xl. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.
For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.
Join the National Jazz Museum in Harlem for a 60-minute vinyasa flow set to jazzy tunes on Sat., Dec. 9th at 3:30 p.m. The carefully curated sequence seamlessly unites mind and body with skillful postures and mindful breathing. The class is led by certified Yoga Instructor Courtney Liddell, with live piano accompaniment. This class is intended for youths aged 18 years and older. Guests are required to bring their own yoga mats. To reserve a spot, visit http://bit.ly/2hTJP6L. The museum is located at 58 West 129th Street.
For more information, please call 212.348.8300 or visit www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.
Drop in for a Lil’ Studio session at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Dec. 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. During “Lil’ Studio”, participants will hear a story written and/or illustrated by an author of Native American, Latino or African descent. The story and its illustrations are connected to artwork found within the Studio Museum’s permanent collection. The book and artwork are then explored through a process oriented art making experience. This program is intended for youths aged 18 months to 5 years. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.
For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.
Explore el Jardín Heather de Fort Tryon y la antigua área de entrada de Billings Estate el domingo 3 de diciembre de la 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Los visitantes aprenderán acerca de las muchas coníferas y árboles de hoja perenne de Fort Tryon con Leslie Day, autora de A Field Guide to New York City. Descubra qué coníferas son anteriores al parque y cuáles se han agregado en proyectos recientes de restauración del parque para agregar un bello atractivo de horticultura al parque durante todo el año. La entrada al parque se encuentra en el bulevar Cabrini y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Celebre las diferencias y similitudes de las danzas dentro de la diáspora africana en la Biblioteca Inwood el viernes 22 de diciembre a las 3:30 p.m. Usando el movimiento y la música, los estudiantes realizarán un recorrido interactivo de baile comenzando en África Occidental, moviéndose al Caribe y América Latina, y finalmente aterrizando en los Estados Unidos. El programa está dirigido a bailarines de 5 años en adelante. Navegue por la historia mientras se conecta con diferentes culturas. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 4790 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.942.2445 o visite www.nypl.org.
El Museo de la ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) será el anfitrión del lanzamiento del libro de Joseph Rodríguez Spanish Harlem: El Barrio in the ’80s el martes 12 de diciembre de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. El fotógrafo criado en Brooklyn debutó por primera vez en su trabajo basado en Spanish Harlem en la década de 1980, capturando el espíritu del vecindario. Ahora, tres décadas más tarde, el nuevo libro de Rodríguez revisa sus fotografías, descubriendo nuevas imágenes y volviendo a enmarcar el proyecto como uno que va más allá del documental en el ámbito de las bellas artes. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2AeR6Xl. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la quinta avenida en la calle 103.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org.
Únase al Museo Nacional del Jazz en Harlem para un flujo de vinyasa de 60 minutos con melodías de jazz el sábado 9 de diciembre a las 3:30 p.m. La secuencia cuidadosamente seleccionada busca unir mente y cuerpo con posturas hábiles y respiración consciente. La clase está dirigida por la instructora de yoga certificada Courtney Liddell, con acompañamiento de piano en vivo. Esta clase está dirigida a jóvenes de 18 años en adelante. Los participantes deben traer sus propios tapetes de yoga. Para reservar un lugar, visite http://bit.ly/2hTJP6L. El museo está ubicado en el No. 58 de la calle 129 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.8300 o visite www.jazzmuseuminharlem.org.
Venga a una sesión de Lil ‘Studio en la Biblioteca Harlem el jueves 7 de diciembre de 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Durante “Lil ‘Studio”, los participantes escucharán una historia escrita y/o ilustrada por un autor de ascendencia nativa, latina o africana. La historia y sus ilustraciones están conectadas con obras de arte que se encuentran dentro de la colección permanente del Studio Museum. El libro y las ilustraciones son luego explorados a través de una experiencia de creación artística orientada al proceso. Este programa está dirigido a jóvenes de entre 18 meses y 5 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org.