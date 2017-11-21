Community News – 11.22.17

Nature Art Workshop

Join in on Sat., Dec. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for a craft-ernoon of fun. Artist Jenae Schwarts will guide children to create art using natural materials such as conifers, pine cones and various materials found in the park. Youths will make collages with the same materials and take home their decorated pine cones. The event is intended for children aged 4 – 11 years. Registration is required; please email ‎rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The event will take place at the Payson Center, located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.‎

Historic Trivia Night

How well do you know The Heights? Find out at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum’s trivia night on Thurs., Nov. 30th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Questions will touch on the American Revolution, Washington Heights’ geography, and the history of the mansion itself. Teams of 4 – 8 people are highly encouraged. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2jDhgPj. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Ballet Hispánico

The Apollo Theater, in collaboration with Ballet Hispánico, presents a trio of works that draw upon the versatility of the nation’s premier Latino dance company. On Fri., Dec. 1st at 8:00 p.m., the company will perform “Espíritu Vivo,” which explores the intersection of the African and Latino diasporas in the Caribbean and Latin America. For a detailed description of the night’s performances, visit http://bit.ly/2iUslrc. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mB5upt. The Apollo is located at 256 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org‎.

Painting Portraits

Learn the right strokes to create a masterpiece at the Studio Museum in Harlem on Sun., Nov. 26th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Artists are invited to bring a friend or family member and learn how to create a portrait as you trace, cut and paint with art materials. Be inspired by the figurative art work found within the exhibition “Their Own Harlems,” including a painting by Henry Taylor who paints portraits of his family, friends, and other people in his community. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2AXzmQ3. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.‎

Animals During the Winter

Learn what local living creatures do during the winter months at Highbridge Park on Sat., Dec. 16th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Bears hibernate and squirrels hide their acorns, but what do other animals do when winter is coming? What changes do they make? Why do animals prepare for winter? How do they know it’s time? Learn all this and much more. Registration is required by emailing RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The program is intended for youths aged 4 – 7 years old. The event will take place at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.