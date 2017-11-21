Join in on Sat., Dec. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for a craft-ernoon of fun. Artist Jenae Schwarts will guide children to create art using natural materials such as conifers, pine cones and various materials found in the park. Youths will make collages with the same materials and take home their decorated pine cones. The event is intended for children aged 4 – 11 years. Registration is required; please email rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The event will take place at the Payson Center, located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. How well do you know The Heights? Find out at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum’s trivia night on Thurs., Nov. 30th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Questions will touch on the American Revolution, Washington Heights’ geography, and the history of the mansion itself. Community News – 11.22.17
Nature Art Workshop
Historic Trivia Night
Ballet Hispánico
Painting Portraits
Animals During the Winter
Noticias Comunitarias – 11.22.17
Taller de arte de la naturaleza
Noche de trivia histórica
Ballet Hispánico
Animales durante el invierno
Join in on Sat., Dec. 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for a craft-ernoon of fun. Artist Jenae Schwarts will guide children to create art using natural materials such as conifers, pine cones and various materials found in the park. Youths will make collages with the same materials and take home their decorated pine cones. The event is intended for children aged 4 – 11 years. Registration is required; please email rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The event will take place at the Payson Center, located at Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
How well do you know The Heights? Find out at Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum’s trivia night on Thurs., Nov. 30th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Questions will touch on the American Revolution, Washington Heights’ geography, and the history of the mansion itself. Teams of 4 – 8 people are highly encouraged. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2jDhgPj. The mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit www.morrisjumel.org.
The Apollo Theater, in collaboration with Ballet Hispánico, presents a trio of works that draw upon the versatility of the nation’s premier Latino dance company. On Fri., Dec. 1st at 8:00 p.m., the company will perform “Espíritu Vivo,” which explores the intersection of the African and Latino diasporas in the Caribbean and Latin America. For a detailed description of the night’s performances, visit http://bit.ly/2iUslrc. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mB5upt. The Apollo is located at 256 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.
Learn the right strokes to create a masterpiece at the Studio Museum in Harlem on Sun., Nov. 26th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Artists are invited to bring a friend or family member and learn how to create a portrait as you trace, cut and paint with art materials. Be inspired by the figurative art work found within the exhibition “Their Own Harlems,” including a painting by Henry Taylor who paints portraits of his family, friends, and other people in his community. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2AXzmQ3. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.
For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.
Learn what local living creatures do during the winter months at Highbridge Park on Sat., Dec. 16th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Bears hibernate and squirrels hide their acorns, but what do other animals do when winter is coming? What changes do they make? Why do animals prepare for winter? How do they know it’s time? Learn all this and much more. Registration is required by emailing RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The program is intended for youths aged 4 – 7 years old. The event will take place at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.
For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.
Únase el sábado 2 de diciembre de 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. para una tarde de diversión artesanal. La artista Jenae Schwarts guiará a los niños a crear arte utilizando materiales naturales como coníferas, piñas y diversos materiales que se encuentran en el parque. Los jóvenes harán collages con los mismos materiales y se llevarán a casa sus piñas decoradas. El evento está destinado a niños de 4 a 11 años. Se requiere inscripción; por favor envíe un correo electrónico a rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. El evento tendrá lugar en el Centro Payson, ubicado en la avenida Payson y la calle Dyckman.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
¿Qué tan bien conoce The Heights? Averígüelo en la noche de trivia del Museo Mansión Morris-Jumel el jueves 30 de noviembre de 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Las preguntas tocarán la Revolución de los Estados Unidos, la geografía de Washington Heights y la historia de la mansión misma. Equipos de 4 a 8 personas son muy recomendados. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2jDhgPj. La mansión se encuentra en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite www.morrisjumel.org.
El Teatro Apollo, en colaboración con Ballet Hispánico, presenta un trío de obras que se basan en la versatilidad de la principal compañía de danza latina del país. El viernes 1 de diciembre a las 8:00 p.m., la compañía presentará “Espíritu Vivo”, que explora la intersección de las diásporas africana y latina en el Caribe y América Latina. Para una descripción detallada de las actuaciones de la noche, visite http://bit.ly/2iUslrc. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2mB5upt. El Apollo está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.531.5300 o visite www.apollotheater.org.
Retratos pintados
Aprenda los trazos correctos para crear una obra maestra en el Studio Museum de Harlem el domingo 26 de noviembre de 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Se invita a los artistas a llevar a un amigo o familiar y aprendan a crear un retrato mientras trazan, cortan y pintan con materiales de arte. Inspírese con la obra de arte figurativo que se encuentra dentro de la exposición “Their Own Harlems”, incluyendo una pintura de Henry Taylor que pinta retratos de su familia, amigos y otras personas en su comunidad. La inscripción es muy recomendable en http://bit.ly/2AXzmQ3. El museo está ubicado en el No. 144 de la calle 125 Oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org.
Aprenda lo que las criaturas vivientes locales hacen durante los meses de invierno en Highbridge Park el sábado 16 de diciembre de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Los osos hibernan y las ardillas esconden sus bellotas, pero ¿qué hacen los otros animales cuando llega el invierno? ¿Qué cambios hacen? ¿Por qué los animales se preparan para el invierno? ¿Cómo saben que es hora? Aprenda todo esto y mucho más. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. El programa está dirigido a jóvenes de 4 a 7 años de edad. El evento tendrá lugar en el No. 2301 de la avenida Ámsterdam.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.