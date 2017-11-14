Explore the natural world with Dr. A at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Nov. 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dr. A will walk young scientists through a series of plant-based experiments and observations—how they grow, what they look like inside—and find out what’s still green and how plants survive through the winter. The event is intended for youths aged 5 – 11 years old. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at the Anne Loftus Playground located at Thayer Street and Broadway Avenue. For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Examine how art in public spaces can serve as a flash point for larger social debates at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs., Nov. 30th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. On buildings and sidewalks, in parks and on subways, public art is subject to far more intense popular scrutiny than art in galleries or museums. Leading scholars and artists from varying backgrounds will delve into the discussion of public art. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2iI5eQs. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Join Schomburg Center librarians and archivists as they unveil the latest pop-up exhibition on Tues., Nov. 28th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The exhibit features items from the library’s coveted collection of archival materials on groundbreaking filmmaker Kathleen Collins. Guests will be the first to experience the exhibit and enjoy an audience Q- and-A with the collection’s curators. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2yNi4aQ. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard and 135th Street. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Explore the innards of modern personal computers at the Harlem Library on Tues., Nov. 21st from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guests will learn the difference between hardware and software, the CPU (central processing unit), RAM (random access memory), HDD (hard disk drive), and other forms of storage. The workshop will also cover inputs and outputs, optical drives, computer ports and more. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street. For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org. Enjoy an evening of Bhakti yoga at Inwood Bread and Yoga on Sat., Dec. 2nd from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kirtan is the meditative group practice of Bhakti Yoga, the devotional branch of yoga. Through call and response chanting, one is connected to the breath, the mind is quieted, and the heart is opened. The chants and melodies are simple and no experience or specific spiritual inclination is required. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2hYbJz1. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway on 212th Street. For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com. Explore el mundo natural con el Dr. A en Fort Tryon Park el sábado 18 de noviembre de 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. El Dr. A guiará a jóvenes científicos a través de una serie de experimentos y observaciones en plantas -cómo crecen, cómo se ven en su interior- y descubrirá qué es aún verde y cómo las plantas sobreviven durante el invierno. El evento está dirigido a jóvenes de 5 a 11 años. Es necesario inscribirse enviando un correo electrónico a rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. El grupo se reunirá en el parque infantil Anne Loftus ubicado en la calle Thayer y la avenida Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.795.1388 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Examine cómo el arte en los espacios públicos puede servir como detonante para debates sociales más amplios en el Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el jueves 30 de noviembre de 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. En edificios y aceras, en parques y en el metro, el arte público está sujeto a un escrutinio popular mucho más intenso que el arte en galerías o museos. Los principales académicos y artistas de diversos orígenes profundizarán en la discusión del arte público. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2iI5eQs. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta avenida y la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Únase a bibliotecarios y archivistas del Centro Schomburg mientras presentan la última exposición emergente el martes 28 de noviembre de 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. La exhibición presenta elementos de la codiciada colección de materiales de archivo de la biblioteca sobre la pionera cineasta Kathleen Collins. Los invitados serán los primeros en experimentar la exhibición y disfrutar de una audiencia de preguntas y respuestas con los curadores. La inscripción es muy aconsejable en http://bit.ly/2yNi4aQ. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X y la calle 135. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org. Explore las entrañas de las computadoras personales modernas en la Biblioteca Harlem el martes 21 de noviembre de 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Los invitados aprenderán la diferencia entre el hardware y el software, la CPU (unidad de procesamiento central), la RAM (memoria de acceso aleatorio), la unidad de disco duro (HDD, por sus siglas en inglés) y otras formas de almacenamiento. El taller también cubrirá entradas y salidas, unidades ópticas, puertos de computadora y más. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 9 de la calle 124 Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.348.5620 o visite www.nypl.org. Disfruta de una tarde de yoga bhakti en Bread and Yoga de Inwood el sábado, 2 de diciembre de 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kirtan es la práctica grupal meditativa del yoga bhakti, la rama devocional del yoga. A través del canto de llamada y respuesta, uno está conectado a la respiración, la mente se aquieta y el corazón se abre. Los cantos y melodías son simples y no se requiere experiencia o inclinación espiritual específica. Para inscribirse, visite http://bit.ly/2hYbJz1. Bread and Yoga se encuentra en el No. 5000 de Broadway, en la calle 212. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.569.4112 o visite www.breadandyoga.com.
