Community News – 11.15.17

Storefront Science

Explore the natural world with Dr. A at Fort Tryon Park on Sat., Nov. 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dr. A will walk young scientists through a series of plant-based experiments and observations—how they grow, what they look like inside—and find out what’s still green and how plants survive through the winter. The event is intended for youths aged 5 – 11 years old. Registration is required by emailing rsvp@forttryonparktrust.org. The group will meet at the Anne Loftus Playground located at Thayer Street and Broadway Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Minding Public Art

Examine how art in public spaces can serve as a flash point for larger social debates at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Thurs., Nov. 30th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. On buildings and sidewalks, in parks and on subways, public art is subject to far more intense popular scrutiny than art in galleries or museums. Leading scholars and artists from varying backgrounds will delve into the discussion of public art. To purchase tickets, visit ‎http://bit.ly/2iI5eQs. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.

The Collins Collection

Join Schomburg Center librarians and archivists as they unveil the latest pop-up exhibition on Tues., Nov. 28th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The exhibit features items from the library’s coveted collection of archival materials on groundbreaking filmmaker Kathleen Collins. Guests will be the first to experience the exhibit and enjoy an audience Q- and-A with the collection’s curators. Registration is highly encouraged at ‎http://bit.ly/2yNi4aQ. The library is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard and 135th Street.

For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org.

PC Anatomy

Explore the innards of modern personal computers at the Harlem Library on Tues., Nov. 21st from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Guests will learn the difference between hardware and software, the CPU (central processing unit), RAM (random access memory), HDD (hard disk drive), and other forms of storage. The workshop will also cover inputs and outputs, optical drives, computer ports and more. The library is located at 9 West 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.‎

Bhakti Yoga

Enjoy an evening of Bhakti yoga at Inwood Bread and Yoga on Sat., Dec. 2nd from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kirtan is the meditative group practice of Bhakti Yoga, the devotional branch of yoga. Through call and response chanting, one is connected to the breath, the mind is quieted, and the heart is opened. The chants and melodies are simple and no experience or specific spiritual inclination is required. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2hYbJz1. Bread and Yoga is located at 5000 Broadway on 212th Street.

For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.breadandyoga.com.