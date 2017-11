Community News – 11.08.17

Lenape Harvest

Explore the connection with the native peoples of this country at Inwood Hill Park on Sat., Nov. 11th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Urban Park Rangers will guide guests to historic sites within the park and discuss the culture of the Lenape people. Participants will learn about their daily customs and their knowledge of the forest, while sampling forest-sourced food items, which were the staples of a Lenape diet. Registration is required at http://on.nyc.gov/2fkB1ar. Location details will be shared with registered participants.

For more information, please call 212.304.2277 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

The Listening Room

Discuss policing in communities with fellow New Yorkers at the Inwood Library on Thurs., Nov. 16th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The event is a series of free neighborhood pop-up forums that facilitate conversations among community members regarding law enforcement and public safety. Guests are invited to share stories, listen to others, and engage elected officials. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2lMKXhl. The library is located at 4790 Broadway.

For more information, please call 212.942.2445 or visit www.nypl.org.

Music Café

Sip some tunes at the Apollo’s music café on Fri., Nov. 17th at 10:00 p.m. The series is designed to bring independent, cutting-edge artists to a forward-thinking audience. The evening will feature Celisse Henderson, a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer and spoken word artist, and a special performance by The War and Treaty. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2zd9hys. The theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.531.5300 or visit www.apollotheater.org.

Memory in Collage

Learn how images can be used to explore a memory at the Studio Museum in Harlem on Sun., Nov. 19th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their smartphones and have pictures printed out to integrate into their artwork. Artists will be able to examine composition and visual tension as does the artist Sable Elyse Smith, whose work 7666 Days (2017) is now on view. Registration is highly encouraged at http://bit.ly/2iXtu4H. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.

Read with BB

Practice your reading skills with a licensed therapy dog at the Bloomingdale Library on Tues., Nov. 14th at 4:00 p.m. Guests will participate in one-on-one, no-pressure, 15 minute reading intervals with a furry friend. BB and his owner, Jeff, will sit patiently while young readers read aloud for them. The event is intended for youths aged 5 – 12 years old. Registration is required by calling 212.222.8030 or in person at the library. The library is located at 150 West 100th Street.

For more information, please call 212.222.8030 or visit www.nypl.org.