Community News – 09.13.17

DIY Greeting Cards

Create a personalized LED (Light Emitting Diode) illuminated greeting card at the Fort Washington Library on Wed., Sept. 20th at 4:00 p.m. Learn to make a unique card with LEDs through a step-by-step process. Students will draw their design on paper, pick points of illumination, create an electrical circuit using copper tape, place a coin cell battery and mount the LEDs. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street.

For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org.

Music at the Museum

All ears are welcome to Música de Cámara’s second installment of the Muses Project at El Museo Del Barrio on Fri. Sept 15th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The performance, “Blind – strength in vulnerability,” features six dancers led by Ana Padrón and Diego Blanco with live music by the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet. The performers incorporate movement and original music in an exploration of the choice to either protect one’s vulnerable self by remaining emotionally blind or to show courage and open up to the amazing but unpredictable possibilities of life. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. The museum is located at 1230 5th Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org.

Hidden Figures

Enjoy a free film screening at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Sept. 16th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Hidden Figures tells the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Guests should arrive by 6:30 p.m. Seating is first come; first served. The park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West.

For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Jumpsuits

Join Studio Museum for a tour and a performance by artist Sherrill Roland of “The Jumpsuit Project” on Thurs., Sept. 14th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. This ongoing performance work seeks to challenge ideas around mass incarceration and create a safe space for discussion. During his performance, Roland will wear an orange jumpsuit—a reminder of his prison uniform—and invite visitors into his “cell,” a space that is roughly the size of the cell from his time in prison. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street.

For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org.

Danza Highbridge Festival

Celebrate the Danza Highbridge Festival at Highbridge Park on Sat., Sept 23rd from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The festival is the United Palace for Cultural Arts’ annual dance festival and takes place in the drained swimming pool at Highbridge Park. The festival celebrates traditional and cultural dance styles and will feature works by Arielle Rosales of House of Duende, R.Evolución Latina, Dance Project of Washington Heights, and much more. The park is located at 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.568.1157 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.