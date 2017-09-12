Create a personalized LED (Light Emitting Diode) illuminated greeting card at the Fort Washington Library on Wed., Sept. 20th at 4:00 p.m. Learn to make a unique card with LEDs through a step-by-step process. Students will draw their design on paper, pick points of illumination, create an electrical circuit using copper tape, place a coin cell battery and mount the LEDs. This program is intended for youths aged 13 – 18 years. The library is located at 535 West 179th Street. For more information, please call 212.927.3533 or visit www.nypl.org. All ears are welcome to Música de Cámara’s second installment of the Muses Project at El Museo Del Barrio on Fri. Sept 15th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The performance, “Blind – strength in vulnerability,” features six dancers led by Ana Padrón and Diego Blanco with live music by the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet. The performers incorporate movement and original music in an exploration of the choice to either protect one’s vulnerable self by remaining emotionally blind or to show courage and open up to the amazing but unpredictable possibilities of life. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. The museum is located at 1230 5th Avenue. For more information, please call 212.831.7272 or visit www.elmuseo.org. Enjoy a free film screening at Marcus Garvey Park on Sat., Sept. 16th from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Hidden Figures tells the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Guests should arrive by 6:30 p.m. Seating is first come; first served. The park is located at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Join Studio Museum for a tour and a performance by artist Sherrill Roland of “The Jumpsuit Project” on Thurs., Sept. 14th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. This ongoing performance work seeks to challenge ideas around mass incarceration and create a safe space for discussion. During his performance, Roland will wear an orange jumpsuit—a reminder of his prison uniform—and invite visitors into his “cell,” a space that is roughly the size of the cell from his time in prison. The museum is located at 144 West 125th Street. For more information, please call 212.864.4500 or visit www.studiomuseum.org. Celebrate the Danza Highbridge Festival at Highbridge Park on Sat., Sept 23rd from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The festival is the United Palace for Cultural Arts’ annual dance festival and takes place in the drained swimming pool at Highbridge Park. The festival celebrates traditional and cultural dance styles and will feature works by Arielle Rosales of House of Duende, R.Evolución Latina, Dance Project of Washington Heights, and much more. The park is located at 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 212.568.1157 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Cree una tarjeta de felicitación iluminada personalizada LED (diodo semiconductor que emite luz) en la Biblioteca Fort Washington el miércoles 20 de septiembre a las 4:00 p.m. Aprenda a hacer una singular tarjeta con LED a través de un proceso paso a paso. Los estudiantes dibujarán su diseño en papel, elegirán puntos de iluminación, crearán un circuito eléctrico usando cinta de cobre, colocarán una batería de celdas de monedas y montarán los LED. Este programa está dirigido a jóvenes de 13 a 18 años. La biblioteca está ubicada en el No. 535 de la Calle 179th Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.927.3533 o visite www.nypl.org. Todos los oídos son bienvenidos a la segunda entrega de Música de Cámara del Proyecto Musas en El Museo Del Barrio el viernes 15 de septiembre de 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. El espectáculo “Ciegos – fuerza en la vulnerabilidad”, cuenta con seis bailarines dirigidos por Ana Padrón y Diego Blanco con música en vivo del Cuarteto de Tango Pedro Giraudo. Los intérpretes incorporan el movimiento y la música original en una exploración de la opción de proteger la vulnerabilidad propia permaneciendo emocionalmente ciego o demostrar coraje y abrirse a las posibilidades asombrosas pero impredecibles de la vida. Para comprar boletos, visite http://bit.ly/2k6EIlX. El museo está situado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta Avenida. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.831.7272 o visite www.elmuseo.org. Disfrute de una proyección gratuita de película en el Parque Marcus Garvey el sábado 16 de septiembre de 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm. Hidden Figures cuenta la historia de un equipo de matemáticas afroamericanas que fungieron un rol vital en la NASA durante los primeros años del programa espacial estadounidense. Los participantes deben llegar antes de las 6:30 p.m. Los lugares se asignarán en orden de llegada. El parque está ubicado en la Calle 122 Oeste y Mount Morris Park Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Únase al Studio Museum para un recorrido y una actuación de la artista Sherrill Roland de “The Jumpsuit Project” el jueves 14 de septiembre de 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Esta presentación continua busca desafiar ideas alrededor del encarcelamiento masivo y crear un espacio seguro para la discusión. Durante su actuación, Roland llevará un traje naranja -un recordatorio de su uniforme de prisión- e invitará a los visitantes a su “celda”, un espacio que es aproximadamente el tamaño de la celda de su tiempo en prisión. El museo está situado en el No. 144 de la Calle 125th Oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.864.4500 o visite www.studiomuseum.org. Celebre el Festival Danza Highbridge en Highbridge Park el sábado 23 de septiembre de 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm. Es el festival de danza anual del United Palace de Artes Culturales y tiene lugar en la piscina drenada de Highbridge Park. El festival celebra estilos de danza tradicionales y culturales y contará con obras de Arielle Rosales de Casa de Duende, R.Evolución Latina, Proyecto de Danza de Washington Heights y mucho más. El parque se encuentra en la calle 173 y la Avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.568.1157 o visite www.nycgovparks.org.
Community News – 09.13.17
